Forestry staff in Rothrock State Forest (serving Huntingdon and Centre counties) said the change in the weather produced significant transition in color for the remaining holdout species. However, the winds that brought the change in temperatures have brought down a lot of leaves, as well. The remaining leaves are a fine mix of colors from yellow to red. The green that is left is in the process of changing over and likely to be completely gone by the end of the month. A drive on Bear Gap Road from Laurel Run was a beautiful ascent with plenty of color overhead for those looking to enjoy the sudden increase in fall colors. This coming weekend may be one of the last chances to view fall foliage in the region before the leaves begin to brown and drop.

Forestry staff in Bald Eagle State Forest (serving Mifflin, Snyder, Union counties) said foliage has peaked in the district. Full color has been reached on species such as sweet birch, red maple, and sassafras, but black gum and red maple are fading. Most oaks and hickories are showing their best tones. Forest visitors are recommended to visit the Rock Springs Picnic Area or Poe Paddy State Park for excellent fall foliage scenery. The Middle Ridge Trail north of Troxelville would also make for a scenic hike on Bald Eagle State Forest lands.

Foresters stationed at the Mira Lloyd Dock Resource Conservation Center (Penn Nursery) in Centre County said recent rain in the Seven Mountains area over the past week has downed many colorful leaves off maple and birch. Oaks are shifting from green to orange and red, allowing viewers to still admire some wonderful sights in the area. Ridgetop trails in the area will feature the best color now, where oaks dominate the overstory.

Foresters serving Bedford, Fulton, and Franklin counties said this week is the best time to enjoy fall foliage in Buchanan State Forest! Despite the leaf drop from the drought in early fall, the foliage this year has progressed very nicely in the district. Staff have been pleasantly surprised that many trees made a rebound and are now vibrant with color. Most maples, hickories, birch, and sassafras are still holding onto their leaves, and oaks are starting to reach full color.

Buchanan State Forest offers many opportunities to recreate and take in the scenery. Hiking can be enjoyed on over 200 miles of shared-use trails, in addition to portions of two designated state forest hiking trails — Mid-State Trail and the Tuscarora Trail. State forest lands also surround a majority of the abandoned turnpike, known as the TOPP Trail, located in Bedford and Fulton counties. Sightseeing, picnicking, camping, mountain biking, and hunting are just some of the activities offered at Buchanan State Forest.

Great fall color can be seen around the Buchanan State Forest office. Visitors are encouraged to stop by and take a walk around the Fitness Trail, a 0.4-mile, ADA-accessible loop. Additionally, the Chad Strait Trail offers a 0.8-mile loop that winds through the surrounding forest. Bedford County is fortunate to have a wide array of colors thanks to red and sugar maples, hickories, and a variety of oak species. Red maple can be seen at peak color in the area along Blankley Road. Take a road trip to the Chaneysville Division of Buchanan State Forest to see some of the best foliage in Bedford County. Visitors are encouraged to come to the state forest and enjoy the fall color to the fullest while it lasts!

The Cumberland/Franklin County service forester serving Michaux State Forest said a few forests in the region may have hit peak last week since wind/rain shortened the season in some areas, commenting that fall color is “going fast.” Hickories and birch are still showing some pretty shades, as are a few oaks and sassafras still hanging on. The best color has mostly shifted south in the district, so enjoy a drive on a state forest road or a picnic at Old Forge.