Northwestern Region
The district manager in Cornplanter State Forest serving northwestern Pennsylvania said parts of Erie County lagged a little behind, especially near the lake, but should reach peak color this week into the weekend. Most of the other district counties, including Crawford, Venango, Warren, and Forest, are declining. The hillsides of Northwest Pennsylvania are dotted with rustic brown, dark burgundy, and deep golden colors. Recent rains have caused many leaves to fall but some areas are displaying peak colors of the fall season, especially in Erie County. Oak species are really starting to display their late season colors but so are dogwoods, hickories, and beech trees. This may be the last week to see vibrant colors until next fall, so don’t delay in making the last drive of the autumn season!
Northcentral Region
The Clinton County service forester said there is still color to behold in Sproul State Forest. While this past weekend was probably the best for getting out to see the forest, the grey skies and brilliant colors in the Sproul this week seem to set the mood for a spooky rest of October! The best sights are along the Bucktail Natural Area and the drainages between Lock Haven and Renovo, where oaks are finally showing some signs of yellowing.
Forestry staff in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) said full color will persist in the southern reaches of the state forest through the weekend. The northernmost part of the district has started to taper off with many of the leaves already on the ground. Oaks have finally developed some very nice color, as well as many maples, marking what could be the ‘second peak’ that is often observed. In addition to oaks and maples, hickory and sumac are contributing some of the more vibrant shades this week. A good place to view beautiful color this week will be the Pine Creek Rail Trail.
Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk, Cameron counties) indicated black birch, sugar maple, hickory, and sassafras are still showing nice color in some areas. Oak species are now rapidly starting to change from their summer green to their autumn yellow and bronze. Oaks should be on full display for at least another two weeks. Ridge Road, with its many scenic vistas, is a good drive to catch the fleeting maple and birch color and the oncoming oak foliage display.
Foresters in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) reported that Sullivan County is still nice with attractive colors present in certain areas, while the strong wind recently has caused many leaves to fall. Parts of Lycoming County are still at peak color with red maples, birch, sycamore, and many more species showing off reds, yellows, and golds, with some green mixed in. Many areas across the Loyalsock district are still enjoyable to visit, preferably areas near creeks and other waterways.
The Tioga County service forester said foliage is still nice but declining in the district. Northern hardwood leaves are basically all on the ground now, but the oak sites are at their best color for the year. Red, orange, yellow, and russets cover about half of the landscape in Tioga State Forest now. The US 6 corridor is a gorgeous drive through the district, and any of the vistas around the PA Grand Canyon would be a worthwhile stop for sightseers.
Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter and McKean counties) said foliage color and quantity continues to diminish in the region. Hillsides are completely bare except for the oak forests, which are offering some colorful tones. The best scenic drives in the area include routes 44, 144, and 872.
Foresters in Moshannon State Forest (serving Clearfield County) noticed a slight decline in peak foliage since last week. While most maples are now leafless, oaks have begun to provide the second peak of leaf peeping season in Clearfield County. Sassafras and black gum have become sparse, but isolated pockets of color can still be found. Recommended drives on the state forest include Nolan Road and Evans Fire Road.
West-central and Southwestern Region
Forestry staff in Forbes State Forest (serving Allegheny, Washington, Green, Fayette, Westmoreland, and Somerset counties) said peak color continues across much of southwestern Pennsylvania. Depending on location, elevation, and forest type, a variety of fall color can be observed. Color on the Laurel and Chestnut ridges is changing from primarily northern hardwoods (black cherry, sugar and red maple, American beech, and black birch) to oak forests. Oaks are sporting shades of yellow, brown, and red, while many northern hardwoods continue to shed leaves. American beech is giving beautiful golden yellow and tans. Lower elevations of western Westmoreland and Fayette should see good fall color development with bright colors from yellow poplar, hickory, and maples, but best color now is at higher elevations. Somerset County is still nice but declining. Visit Keystone State Park for beautiful views surrounding Keystone Lake. The winding country roads of Greene and Washington counties will offer some of the best colors of the season.
Forestry staff in Clear Creek State Forest (serving Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Mercer, Clarion, Jefferson, and Venango counties) are looking forward to another colorful week in the woods! Peak fall color will last one more week in much of west-central PA as oak trees continue to turn gold, rusty brown, and dark red. Yellowing black birch, red-orange sassafras, and deep red dogwood trees are still providing pops of color along roadways in upland forests. Spicebush and witch hazel are continuing to set many understories ablaze with yellow. Last week’s wind and rain have encouraged maple and cherry leaves to drop. However, there is still plenty of autumn color in Penn’s Woods! Enjoy a colorful drive into Clarion this weekend for the Autumn Leaf Festival.
Central and Southcentral Regions
Forestry staff serving Blair, Cambria, and Indiana counties said fall colors in Gallitzin State Forest have declined drastically over the last week. Gusty winds over the weekend dropped many leaves off the trees. Some yellow and bronze colors can be seen thanks to the changing beeches and oaks.
The Perry/Juniata County service forester (Tuscarora State Forest) reported the region is still exhibiting beautiful fall colors. White oaks are changing along with poplar, gum, hickory, birch, and maple. Most trees are at peak fall foliage viewing with some recently cold nights. Suggested areas for viewing foliage are Tuscarora State Forest roads; many of these gated roads are open for public access in the fall. Maps are available online and at the district office.
Foresters in Weiser State Forest (serving Carbon, Schuylkill, Montour, Northumberland, Lebanon, and Dauphin counties) said black birches, walnuts, and black gum are past peek, but oaks are peaking in the northern areas of the district. Hickories are golden yellow, and sassafras is showing bright peach colors now. Red maple and witch hazel are fading, but scarlet and white oaks are looking great. The Penn Forest and Roaring Creek tracts are exhibiting nice fall foliage. Locust Lake and Hickory Run State parks are recommended destinations to see the fall foliage, as well. To the south, Lebanon and Dauphin counties are currently at peak conditions with gorgeous autumn color emanating from maples, hickories, poplars, beeches, and some oaks. A unique species contributing interesting color in the river bottoms is the sycamore, giving a rich, golden brown. The Haldeman Tract at Weiser State Forest and Swatara State Park are suggested for peak viewing, currently.
Forestry staff in Rothrock State Forest (serving Huntingdon and Centre counties) said the change in the weather produced significant transition in color for the remaining holdout species. However, the winds that brought the change in temperatures have brought down a lot of leaves, as well. The remaining leaves are a fine mix of colors from yellow to red. The green that is left is in the process of changing over and likely to be completely gone by the end of the month. A drive on Bear Gap Road from Laurel Run was a beautiful ascent with plenty of color overhead for those looking to enjoy the sudden increase in fall colors. This coming weekend may be one of the last chances to view fall foliage in the region before the leaves begin to brown and drop.
Forestry staff in Bald Eagle State Forest (serving Mifflin, Snyder, Union counties) said foliage has peaked in the district. Full color has been reached on species such as sweet birch, red maple, and sassafras, but black gum and red maple are fading. Most oaks and hickories are showing their best tones. Forest visitors are recommended to visit the Rock Springs Picnic Area or Poe Paddy State Park for excellent fall foliage scenery. The Middle Ridge Trail north of Troxelville would also make for a scenic hike on Bald Eagle State Forest lands.
Foresters stationed at the Mira Lloyd Dock Resource Conservation Center (Penn Nursery) in Centre County said recent rain in the Seven Mountains area over the past week has downed many colorful leaves off maple and birch. Oaks are shifting from green to orange and red, allowing viewers to still admire some wonderful sights in the area. Ridgetop trails in the area will feature the best color now, where oaks dominate the overstory.
Foresters serving Bedford, Fulton, and Franklin counties said this week is the best time to enjoy fall foliage in Buchanan State Forest! Despite the leaf drop from the drought in early fall, the foliage this year has progressed very nicely in the district. Staff have been pleasantly surprised that many trees made a rebound and are now vibrant with color. Most maples, hickories, birch, and sassafras are still holding onto their leaves, and oaks are starting to reach full color.
Buchanan State Forest offers many opportunities to recreate and take in the scenery. Hiking can be enjoyed on over 200 miles of shared-use trails, in addition to portions of two designated state forest hiking trails — Mid-State Trail and the Tuscarora Trail. State forest lands also surround a majority of the abandoned turnpike, known as the TOPP Trail, located in Bedford and Fulton counties. Sightseeing, picnicking, camping, mountain biking, and hunting are just some of the activities offered at Buchanan State Forest.
Great fall color can be seen around the Buchanan State Forest office. Visitors are encouraged to stop by and take a walk around the Fitness Trail, a 0.4-mile, ADA-accessible loop. Additionally, the Chad Strait Trail offers a 0.8-mile loop that winds through the surrounding forest. Bedford County is fortunate to have a wide array of colors thanks to red and sugar maples, hickories, and a variety of oak species. Red maple can be seen at peak color in the area along Blankley Road. Take a road trip to the Chaneysville Division of Buchanan State Forest to see some of the best foliage in Bedford County. Visitors are encouraged to come to the state forest and enjoy the fall color to the fullest while it lasts!
The Cumberland/Franklin County service forester serving Michaux State Forest said a few forests in the region may have hit peak last week since wind/rain shortened the season in some areas, commenting that fall color is “going fast.” Hickories and birch are still showing some pretty shades, as are a few oaks and sassafras still hanging on. The best color has mostly shifted south in the district, so enjoy a drive on a state forest road or a picnic at Old Forge.
Northeastern Region
Forestry staff from Pinchot State Forest (serving Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wyoming, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties) said peaked leaves across Wyoming, Wayne, and northern Lackawanna counties fell victim to the recent rain and wind. There are more bare patches than leaves in the canopies, but some spotty pockets of birch, beech, and oak can still be found peaking this week. Most areas across Luzerne and southern Lackawanna County will continue to peak this coming week. Many oaks across the southern portion of the district will be in peak color, adding a variety of oranges to the landscape. Hickories, red maple, sassafras, birch, and beech will still be at peak color change, giving the best opportunity to truly see most species experiencing coordinated peak shades. This week, Luzerne County will be experiencing some of the best fall color that the district has to offer for this year, despite irregular weather leading up to the fall. The best spots to see color will be at the Seven Tubs Recreation Area and the Mocanaqua Tract.
The Pike/Monroe County service forester (Delaware State Forest District) said both counties are past peak for fall color. There are some hints of good color along Route 402 in Pike County, along Route 209 in Monroe County, and parts of Blue Mountain. On state forest lands, traces of color remain but most of the fall color will fade as the week progresses. About half the trees in the region will have lost their leaves by the end of the coming weekend. Oak leaves have started to turn brown and will soon be dropping. This will be the last week for decent color in the region.
Southeastern Region
Foresters in William Penn State Forest said all counties in southeastern PA are full of beautiful fall color, with peak conditions prevailing. Red maple is in full red, with beautiful shades of yellow on hickories. Fall color can be observed everywhere in the district, but for a special viewing opportunity, the fall foliage tour in Boyertown on the Colebrookdale Railroad is recommended.
Fall Foliage by County
|County
|Foliage Status
|Adams
|Peak Color
|Allegheny
|Peak Color
|Armstrong
|Peak Color
|Beaver
|Peak Color
|Bedford
|Peak Color
|Berks
|Peak Color
|Blair
|Still Nice But Declining
|Bradford
|Season Over
|Bucks
|Peak Color
|Butler
|Peak Color
|Cambria
|Still Nice But Declining
|Cameron
|Still Nice But Declining
|Carbon
|Still Nice But Declining
|Centre
|Still Nice But Declining
|Chester
|Peak Color
|Clarion
|Peak Color
|Clearfield
|Still Nice But Declining
|Clinton
|Still Nice But Declining
|Columbia
|Still Nice But Declining
|Crawford
|Still Nice But Declining
|Cumberland
|Peak Color
|Dauphin
|Peak Color
|Delaware
|Peak Color
|Elk
|Still Nice But Declining
|Erie
|Peak Color
|Fayette
|Peak Color
|Forest
|Still Nice But Declining
|Franklin
|Peak Color
|Fulton
|Peak Color
|Greene
|Peak Color
|Huntingdon
|Peak Color
|Indiana
|Still Nice But Declining
|Jefferson
|Still Nice But Declining
|Juniata
|Peak Color
|Lackawanna
|Still Nice But Declining
|Lancaster
|Peak Color
|Lawrence
|Peak Color
|Lebanon
|Peak Color
|Lehigh
|Peak Color
|Luzerne
|Peak Color
|Lycoming
|Still Nice But Declining
|McKean
|Still Nice But Declining
|Mercer
|Peak Color
|Mifflin
|Peak Color
|Monroe
|Still Nice But Declining
|Montgomery
|Peak Color
|Montour
|Still Nice But Declining
|Northampton
|Peak Color
|Northumberland
|Still Nice But Declining
|Perry
|Peak Color
|Philadelphia
|Peak Color
|Pike
|Still Nice But Declining
|Potter
|Still Nice But Declining
|Schuylkill
|Still Nice But Declining
|Snyder
|Peak Color
|Somerset
|Still Nice But Declining
|Sullivan
|Still Nice But Declining
|Susquehanna
|Season Over
|Tioga
|Still Nice But Declining
|Union
|Peak Color
|Venango
|Peak Color
|Warren
|Still Nice But Declining
|Washington
|Peak Color
|Wayne
|Season Over
|Westmoreland
|Peak Color
|Wyoming
|Still Nice But Declining
|York
|Peak Color