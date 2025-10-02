Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk and Cameron counties) said last week, red maple was the star of the show. This week, sugar maple, black birch, and sassafras have stolen the spotlight. Peak color for the nonoaks is expected this weekend. Stop by Sizerville State Park this Saturday, October 4th for their annual Autumn Festival and afterwards take a drive on the nearby East Cowley or Crooked Run Road to soak in some fantastic fall scenery.

The Clinton County service forester said it has been a “strange” year for foliage in the Sproul State Forest District. The extended drought of late summer caused many of the maples and birches in the Bucktail Natural Area to prematurely drop their leaves, and most colorful species have quickly passed peak. Oaks are still green and may offer another flush of color in the coming weeks. Sightseers should stick to the hollows on the south side of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, or scenic drives like Route 144 from Snow Shoe to Renovo for the best color now.

Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter, McKean counties) said with the drought and then recent heavy rain, most of the northern hardwoods, especially cherry, have lost most of their leaves. Some red maples are still showing nice color. The best drives for color are along US 6, Route 44, and Route 144 in the southern part of the region.