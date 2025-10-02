Northwestern Region
Fall colors continue to develop across the landscape in northwestern Pennsylvania. The recent rains caused some leaves to fall but also gave many trees the extra boost of hydration they needed. Trees are not the only plants that provide beautiful fall colors; goldenrod and asters decorate northwestern PA fields with bright dots of yellow, purple, red, and white. Another bright spot this fall is the vibrant red/magenta color of the Virginia creeper vine. This common, native Pennsylvania vine is quite noticeable growing up trees, poles, and fences, and is a real color standout this fall.
Northcentral Region
Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk and Cameron counties) said last week, red maple was the star of the show. This week, sugar maple, black birch, and sassafras have stolen the spotlight. Peak color for the nonoaks is expected this weekend. Stop by Sizerville State Park this Saturday, October 4th for their annual Autumn Festival and afterwards take a drive on the nearby East Cowley or Crooked Run Road to soak in some fantastic fall scenery.
The Clinton County service forester said it has been a “strange” year for foliage in the Sproul State Forest District. The extended drought of late summer caused many of the maples and birches in the Bucktail Natural Area to prematurely drop their leaves, and most colorful species have quickly passed peak. Oaks are still green and may offer another flush of color in the coming weeks. Sightseers should stick to the hollows on the south side of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, or scenic drives like Route 144 from Snow Shoe to Renovo for the best color now.
Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter, McKean counties) said with the drought and then recent heavy rain, most of the northern hardwoods, especially cherry, have lost most of their leaves. Some red maples are still showing nice color. The best drives for color are along US 6, Route 44, and Route 144 in the southern part of the region.
The Tioga County service forester said foliage in Tioga State forest lost its luster in the past week. With multiple days of rain last week, many of the northern hardwoods’ leaves have fallen. The oak sites have not yet started to change, so the “second peak” is still to come. Downtown Wellsboro and the surrounding countryside are holding the best color, currently.
Foresters in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) reported the district is still on the earlier side of color development. Peak is expected in the middle of October. Birches are still yellow, and sassafrases are yellow or red. Black gums are also showing some classic reds. A scenic drive on Route 44 from Waterville headed north toward the Black Forest is recommended.
Forestry staff in Moshannon State Forest (serving Clearfield County) said the region is approaching peak, though the drought has affected red maples. Some are almost leafless, while others are beginning to transition from yellow to red. The majority of the overstory is still green, but sugar maple has begun to produce pockets of yellow throughout the landscape. Notable colors in the understory can largely be attributed to sassafras, which are evolving from yellow to amber. Black birch is beginning its transition from light green to yellow. A recommended scenic drive is the Caledonia Pike to the Shaggers Inn area.
Forestry staff in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) indicated that abundant color has shown across the district, but most oaks are maintaining their green. Species contributing color are hickory, sugar maple, black walnut, red maple, birch, tulip poplar, and black cherry. A wide palette of color can be found, from shades of yellow, to red, brown, and orange. Higher elevations seem to be holding on to the color a little longer than the lower elevations and with expected cooler temperatures, peak foliage is just around the corner. District overlooks and vistas are recommended for some pretty sights of the fall foliage.
West-central and Southwestern Region
Thanks to a forecast of sunny days and cool evenings, expect to see more leaves changing color in westcentral PA this week. Although drought effects are still visible, premature leaf drop and color change conditions seem to have slowed due to recent rainfall. Hickories, black birch, and tulip poplars are bringing the rusty browns and yellows. Pops of red can be seen on black gum, sassafras, and red maples. Many trees, especially oak, are still green throughout the area. Peak color is still a week or more away depending on where you are in the region. Travel to dry, upland areas to experience the most fall color this week. Visit the recently updated overlook at Beartown Rocks in the Clear Creek State Forest to catch early pops of autumn color!
Forestry staff in Forbes State Forest said fall color continues to develop across southwestern Pennsylvania, with Somerset County showing the best color in the region. Splashes of color continue to develop across the lower elevations of Allegheny, Washington, Greene, western Fayette, and western Westmoreland counties. Sugar and red maples, both fall foliage favorites, are beginning to show beautiful reds, oranges, and yellows.
Central and Southcentral Regions
Forestry staff stationed at the Mira Lloyd Dock Resource Conservation Center in Potters Mills, Centre County said the state forest around the Seven Mountains area is starting to show some color, with typical early fall species like maples, sassafras, and birch developing autumn shades.
Forestry staff in Buchanan State Forest (serving Bedford, Fulton, and Franklin counties) said rain last week boosted the recovery for trees that had been stressed from the long period of drought. While an initial wave of fall color has already passed, a second may still occur, notably in oak species. Leaf drop has stabilized since last week and it appears that some of the color from before may have been the result of stress rather than fall color. Most of the red-colored leaves have already dropped, including red maple and black gum. Sassafras is starting to change to orange across the ridgetops and birch is holding on to its yellow leaves longer now that we've received rain. Oak species continue to persist and remain mostly green, with some change in color on dry slopes and ridges. A scenic drive on the state forest roads in the Sideling Hill Division southwest of Wells Tannery is recommended for picturesque autumn viewing. Also, consider attending the annual Bedford Fall Foliage Festival occurring over the weekend in downtown Bedford.
Foresters in Weiser State Forest (representing Carbon, Schuylkill, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Dauphin, and Lebanon counties) said most of the northern reaches of the district are approaching peak color, but many early changing species (birches, black gum, walnut) have lost their leaves. Hickories are golden yellow and sassafras, winged sumac, and flowering dogwoods are showing bright crimson now. Red maple is showing vibrant reds and witch hazel is showing light yellows. Some oaks on north facing slopes in Carbon County are changing colors. Many native warm season grasses like purple top, big bluestem, and Indian grass are adding color and texture to woods edges and fields. Penn Forest and Roaring Creek tracts are currently offering colorful fall foliage. Locust Lake and Hickory Run State parks are also recommended destinations for great color now. Fall color is much less advanced in the southern part of the district, including Dauphin and Lebanon counties, but some pleasant viewing is available in the northern halves of both counties on Blue, Second, Broad, and Peters mountains.
Forestry staff in Michaux State Forest (serving Cumberland, Adams, and York counties) said not much has changed since last week, and most forests in the region are still in the ealry phase of change. Some leaves have turned brown and dropped quickly. Sassafras and birch are still showing the best splashes of color. Fall foliage sightseers should stick to the northern parts of the district south of Huntsdale for best color.
Foresters in Gallitzin State Forest (serving Blair, Cambria, and Indiana counties) said this early fall has been “quite interesting.” The early September drought brought a flash of color and some leaf drop. Then, last week’s much-needed rain seemed to slow the color change. Many oaks remain green, while some hillsides are turning warm bronze. Many of the birch, cherry, and cucumber magnolia have mostly shed their leaves already. Even among trees of the same species, there’s a noticeable difference where some are bare and others are just starting to change. Fall foliage enthusiasts should consider hiking the Rager Mountain Trail just northwest of Johnstown, which will offer plenty of beautiful leaf viewing over the next couple of weeks.
The Perry/Juniata County service forester (Tuscarora State Forest) said foliage change is happening faster this year with the dry conditions. Birch, black gum, hickory, and maples have nice color already. Some parts of Perry and Juniata counties haven’t seen significant rain for quite some time and the trees are changing earlier. Suggested areas to see fall color are along Route 850, which winds its way through the state forest.
Forestry staff in Bald Eagle State Forest (serving Union, Mifflin, and Snyder counties) reported that foliage has changed very little in the region over the past week. Peak color is expected between mid- to late October. Birch, red maple, and sassafras are currently colorful with black gum displaying the most vibrant color. Oaks have not made a noticeable change.
Foresters in Rothrock State Forest (Huntingdon County) said Rothrock is looking similar this week. A fair number of trees that have changed are already starting to brown and drop their leaves, possibly due to the dry weather. Meanwhile, the trees that are still green are only just starting to lighten. The most color is still found on birch and beech. Expect peak in the region to occur toward mid- to late October.
Northeastern Region
The Monroe/Pike County service forester (Delaware State Forest) said fall is progressing quickly in most of the Poconos. In Pike County, many forests have transitioned to full fall color. Areas along Route 402, the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River, Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Promised Land State Park, Milford, and Lake Wallenpaupack are exhibiting attractive color. State game lands 180, 209, and 183 are in color. Delaware State Forest areas around White Deer Lake, Pecks Pond, Rock Hill Pond, 5 Mile Meadow Road, and Flat Ridge Road will have a strong showing of fall colors. In Monroe County, the most notable changes are along the northern edges of the county including US 80 & 380, Cresco, Canadensis, Tobyhanna and Gouldsboro State parks, and game lands 127 and 221.
Southern Monroe is slower to change but is progressing with Big Pocono State Park, game lands 38, as well as the Dixon Miller Area of the Delaware State Forest showing fall color. In both counties, birches are producing a sea of yellow throughout the forest and sassafras is putting on a dazzling display as the trees are shifting from yellow to red, producing orange that pops in the landscape. Poison ivy and Virginia creeper are bright red as they climb into the canopy. Oak species are also turning red, but their color has been fading fast so catch them while you can.
The Luzerne County service forester said fall color is progressing in the northeast. In the northern hardwood forests, red and sugar maples are showing peak color currently and will throughout the week. Leaves are quickly dropping though, leaving some bare patches of canopy mixed in with orange, yellow, and green from the oaks that haven’t begun to change yet. Expect another “peak” in fall color in these areas once oaks and American beech start to change. In the oak forests of the southern portion of the district, red maples, sumac, birch, and black gum continue to peak among a sea of green from the oaks. In some portions of the district, the white oaks have begun to show hues of deep red. The drought doesn’t seem to be making the oak species change as unusually early as it has the northern hardwoods. Some great locations to see some peak color are Prompton State Park, the Varden Conservation Area, Francis E. Walter Dam, and Thornhurst Tract.
Southeastern Region
Foresters in William Penn State Forest are starting to see early changes to fall color. Red maple, sycamore, and black gum are the frontrunners for fall color now. For pleasant autumn views, visit French Creek State Park, Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center, or the Wertz Tract near Wernersville.
Fall Foliage by County
|County
|Foliage Status
|Adams
|Just Starting
|Allegheny
|Approaching Peak
|Armstrong
|Approaching Peak
|Beaver
|Just Starting
|Bedford
|Approaching Peak
|Berks
|Just Starting
|Blair
|Approaching Peak
|Bradford
|Peak Color
|Bucks
|Just Starting
|Butler
|Just Starting
|Cambria
|Approaching Peak
|Cameron
|Peak Color
|Carbon
|Approaching Peak
|Centre
|Approaching Peak
|Chester
|Just Starting
|Clarion
|Approaching Peak
|Clearfield
|Approaching Peak
|Clinton
|Still Nice But Declining
|Columbia
|Approaching Peak
|Crawford
|Just Starting
|Cumberland
|Just Starting
|Dauphin
|Just Starting
|Delaware
|Just Starting
|Elk
|Peak Color
|Erie
|Just Starting
|Fayette
|Approaching Peak
|Forest
|Approaching Peak
|Franklin
|Just Starting
|Fulton
|Just Starting
|Greene
|Approaching Peak
|Huntingdon
|Just Starting
|Indiana
|Approaching Peak
|Jefferson
|Approaching Peak
|Juniata
|Approaching Peak
|Lackawanna
|Approaching Peak
|Lancaster
|Just Starting
|Lawrence
|Just Starting
|Lebanon
|Just Starting
|Lehigh
|Just Starting
|Luzerne
|Approaching Peak
|Lycoming
|Approaching Peak
|McKean
|Still Nice But Declining
|Mercer
|Approaching Peak
|Mifflin
|Just Starting
|Monroe
|Approaching Peak
|Montgomery
|Just Starting
|Montour
|Approaching Peak
|Northampton
|Approaching Peak
|Northumberland
|Approaching Peak
|Perry
|Approaching Peak
|Philadelphia
|Just Starting
|Pike
|Approaching Peak
|Potter
|Still Nice But Declining
|Schuylkill
|Approaching Peak
|Snyder
|Just Starting
|Somerset
|Peak Color
|Sullivan
|Approaching Peak
|Susquehanna
|Peak Color
|Tioga
|Still Nice But Declining
|Union
|Just Starting
|Venango
|Approaching Peak
|Warren
|Just Starting
|Washington
|Approaching Peak
|Wayne
|Peak Color
|Westmoreland
|Approaching Peak
|Wyoming
|Approaching Peak
|York
|Just Starting