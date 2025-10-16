Northwestern Region
The district manager in Cornplanter State Forest (serving Erie, Crawford, Warren, and Forest counties) said on every hillside and in every valley, the colors of fall are being revealed in Northwest Pennsylvania. Hickories are displaying their warm golden hue, contrasted with the orange/pink of sassafras and the dark russet colors from the oaks. Some of the leaves have fallen and with precipitation in the forecast for this week, more will fall, but there is still a lot of color to enjoy in northwestern woodlands. Pennsylvania is truly fortunate for the variety of deciduous species that produce a full palette of colors in woodlots across the Commonwealth. Some corridors to enjoy fall colors include Route 8 from Barkeyville (off US 80) north into Erie County; US 6 through Erie and Warren counties and east; Route 322 beginning in Crawford County and heading east toward Clarion and along the Allegheny River on Route 62 north of Oil City toward Warren.
Northcentral Region
The Clinton County service forester said there is some good color news for the upcoming weekend in Sproul State Forest. On the upper plateau and along drainages in the district, many maples and birches will be in full color and oaks are also joining. This coming weekend is expected to be the best color for the district this year.
Sightseers should stick to the upper plateau, Hyner Run and Kettle Creek State parks, and the many hiking trails in the area. Happy viewing!
Forestry staff in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) said the district will be at the tail end of peak during this period. Birches still have some yellow hanging on, and sassafras still has some yellows and red. Maples are also scattered with red and yellows. Oaks are exhibiting some yellow and shades of brown. A good place to check out some color would be to take a drive on Route 414 toward Slate Run or stop along the way and take a hike on the Dragons Back Trail.
Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk, Cameron counties) related that back in mid-September, any chance at good fall color seemed to be rapidly fading, however some species seem to be drawing out their color change over a longer period this year. Sugar maple, black birch, hickory, and sassafras all are continuing to display vivid pops of color amongst the slowly changing oaks and gray swaths of bare red maple branches. Nice color should persist for another week or two. Beyond that, it will be up to the oaks to provide any remaining color as October transitions into November. Take a drive on Dents Run Road and Bell Draft to enjoy the sassafras and sugar maple foliage.
Forestry staff in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) reported that Sullivan and Bradford counties are still nice, but the color is declining from chilly, rainy weather. Lycoming County is nearly at peak with more colors poking through and the green of oak stands still hanging on or slightly changing color. Abundant yellows, reds, and orange of maples, poplars, birch, and sumacs are still showing throughout the area. The freshly fallen leaves make any trail or roadway a pleasant travel experience in the region.
The Tioga County service forester said foliage quality in Tioga State Forest has improved since last week, however, the quantity is lacking. There are not many northern hardwood leaves left but those remaining are exhibiting attractive color with reds, yellow, gold, and russet from multiple species. Oak sites are becoming more colorful as the area approaches a “second peak”. White oak and red oak are starting to show some red hues in their leaves along with yellows in chestnut oak. The best foliage in the state forest now is in the Asaph tract north of US 6. A drive through this area or a hike on the Green Monster Trail System would not disappoint.
Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter and McKean counties) said there is still some color, but conditions are declining. The best drives are routes 44 and 144 south of Carter Camp into the southern part of the district near Cross Fork and Ole Bull State Park. Route 872 is also a nice drive below Austin.
Foresters in Moshannon State Forest (serving Clearfield County) said the district is full of color. Witch-hazel and striped maple fill the understory with yellow, while the amber color of sassafras is starting to dwindle. Sugar maple is still displaying a vibrant orange and black gum remains a delightful red. A fair portion of red maples have lost their leaves, but some are still red. Oaks are continuing to transition as well. A recommended drive includes Laurel Ridge Road and Laurel Run Road south of Parker Dam State Park.
West-central and Southwestern Region
Forestry staff in Forbes State Forest (serving Allegheny, Washington, Green, Fayette, Westmoreland, and Somerset counties) said peak fall color can be observed across Laurel and Chestnut ridges. Maples are showing beautiful shades of red, yellow, and orange. The bright yellow foliage of yellow poplar can be seen across the hillsides of southwestern Pennsylvania. While remaining primarily green, oaks are just beginning their fall display with shades of brown, yellow, and burgundy. Route 381 from Ligonier to Farmington is a beautiful drive through the Westmoreland and Fayette County countryside. Visit Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County for a beautiful fall hike.
Forestry staff in Clear Creek State Forest (serving Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Mercer, Clarion, Jefferson, and Venango counties) the district will reach peak fall foliage this week! Vibrant red maples and golden hickories will continue to dot the landscape through the upcoming week. Bright yellow walnut trees are bringing welcomed color to lowland areas. Some oaks are transitioning to rusty brown, though most are still providing a green backdrop to pops of color from other species. It may take another week or two for oak-dominated forests to hit peak color. This extended season with oak color is what makes autumn in Pennsylvania so special! Enjoy a trip to Lake Wilhelm in Maurice K. Goddard State Park this weekend for a timeless view of autumn leaves reflecting off the water!
Central and Southcentral Regions
The Perry/Juniata County service forester (Tuscarora State Forest) reported that area forests are alive with beautiful fall colors emanating from poplar, gum, hickory, birch, and maple. Peak fall foliage viewing is available now, driven by the dry weather and some recently cold nights. For great autumn scenery, consider a trip up Blacklog Valley or a picnic at the Big Spring Picnic Area.
Forestry staff in Gallitzin State Forest reported that this weekend is “the one” to get out and see the fall colors, as they are expecting peak color through the weekend. Lots of yellows and oranges are showing thanks to the changing aspen and sassafras trees. Many oaks in the region remain green, but some hillsides have taken on a warm bronze glow. In contrast, pockets of birch, cherry, and cucumber magnolia have already shed most of their leaves. There are still some opportunities to see the fall colors in Cambria, Blair, and Indiana counties, but they are expected to fade quickly.
Foresters in Weiser State Forest (serving Carbon, Schuylkill, Montour, Northumberland, Lebanon, and Dauphin counties) said black birches, walnuts, and black gum are past peak in the northern areas of the district. Hickories are golden yellow in the northern portions of the district. Sassafras, winged sumac, and flowering dogwoods are showing bright crimson now, but red maple and witch hazel are fading. Many of the oaks in Carbon County are approaching peak and other northern aeras of the district are not far behind. Penn Forest and Roaring Creek tracts are showing good fall color. Locust Lake and Hickory Run State parks are recommended places to see the fall foliage as well. Dauphin and Lebanon counties are approaching peak, with birch, maple, walnut, and dogwood sporting pretty color. A ride on Route 443 will reveal some great autumn scenery.
Forestry staff in Rothrock State Forest (serving Huntingdon and Centre counties) said leaves are slowly but surely transitioning toward full color. Many maples are starting to show yellows and oranges. Sassafras have been a vibrant orange/red all week long, however, many oaks are still holding out. They should change quickly with the more consistently low temperatures in the forecast. A drive along any of the back roads off Stone Creek Road northeast of McAlevy’s Fort will offer outstanding viewing opportunities, as well as connections to picturesque natural areas.
Forestry staff in Bald Eagle State Forest (serving Mifflin, Snyder, Union counties) said foliage is approaching best color in the region. You can currently see full color on species such as sweet birch, red maple, black gum, and sassafras. The oaks have started to show color across the district.
Foresters stationed at the Mira Lloyd Dock Resource Conservation Center (Penn Nursery) in Centre County said color at the nursery and surrounding areas has progressed spectacularly with the expectation of peak right around the corner. Leaves are dropping from the early season species but new shades of color from white and chestnut oaks are arriving. Scrub oak, sassafras, striped maple, and witch hazel are decorating the understory with bright shades, as well.
The Cumberland/Franklin County service forester serving Michaux State Forest said colors ramped up over the weekend. While the ridges still seem to be showing more green than bright color, the area is on the verge of moving into approaching peak phase with expected cool temperatures – particularly north of US 30. Spots south of US 30 will likely remain green for some time. Route 233, especially around Caledonia State Park, is a recommended destination for viewing autumn shades this week.
Foresters in Buchanan State Forest (serving Bedford, Fulton, and Franklin counties) said last week's cooler temperatures accelerated the color change across the region significantly. This week will be the best time to enjoy a wide array of colors throughout southcentral PA. Bright red can be seen on red maple and dogwood while yellows are emanating from birch and hickory. Brilliant orange is popping from sassafras, while sugar maple is showing a golden hue. Despite persistent green on oaks, it's important to remember that the species showing color this week tend to lose leaves earlier than the oaks — so don't miss out! Visitors are encouraged to check out these species while they last and anticipate more color to come. Keep an eye out for red emerging in scarlet oak, yellow from chestnut oak, and deep red from white oaks in the coming weeks.
This weekend marks the 51st Annual Fulton County Fall Folk Festival, celebrated from October 17th to 19th across the county. The official directory of events and locations can be found on the Fulton County Chamber of Commerce’s web page.
Northeastern Region
Forestry staff from Pinchot State Forest (serving Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wyoming, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties) said the northern half of the district is past peak and most leaves have since fallen. Peak fall colors can still be observed throughout most of the southern portion of the district. In areas that peaked last week, recent rainfall and wind have blown off many of the leaves. Despite leaf fall, the much-needed rain has seemed to add some vibrancy in the colors in the region. Peak colors across all species will still be visible throughout Lackawanna and Luzerne this coming week. Expect to see the last of the maples finish peak color while the birches will continue to add yellow. In the valley cities within Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, many of the oaks remain green and will be some of the last species to experience peak color change. Suggested areas to see peak color this week will be the Montage Tract and the Harvey’s Creek Tract.
The Pike/Monroe County service forester (Delaware State Forest District) said in Pike County most of the region is past peak fall color. Hints of good color remain in areas along Route 402 and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. In Delaware State Forest, areas around Pecks Pond and the Thunder Swamp Trail System still are displaying warm fall color. With recent rain and wind, many trees that changed earlier in the season have lost their leaves. However, oaks have concurrently transitioned to their full color. Expect to see some deep red on oak species. Sassafras have completed their change from orange/red and sugar maples will be turning from yellow to orange this week. Color will be starting to fade as we progress through the next week. Most of Monroe County is past peak fall color. Urbanized areas such as Stroudsburg and East Stroudsburg will have attractive foliage throughout, due to being slightly warmer. Southern Monroe is the best region to see the remaining color with areas such as Big Pocono State Park, Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, The Appalachian Trail, and county and local parks still sporting color.
Southeastern Region
Foresters in William Penn State Forest are seeing fall color in all southeastern PA counties. Red maple, black gum, sassafras, poplar, sycamore, black gum, and hickory are approaching full color, while walnuts are at peak yellow. Nockamixon State Park is recommended for some beautiful views in northern Bucks County, and the David R. Johnson Natural Area is a suggested destination for attractive fall color in the eastern part of the county.
Fall Foliage by County
|County
|Foliage Status
|Adams
|Approaching Peak
|Allegheny
|Approaching Peak
|Armstrong
|Peak Color
|Beaver
|Peak Color
|Bedford
|Approaching Peak
|Berks
|Approaching Peak
|Blair
|Peak Color
|Bradford
|Still Nice But Declining
|Bucks
|Approaching Peak
|Butler
|Peak Color
|Cambria
|Peak Color
|Cameron
|Still Nice But Declining
|Carbon
|Peak Color
|Centre
|Peak Color
|Chester
|Approaching Peak
|Clarion
|Peak Color
|Clearfield
|Peak Color
|Clinton
|Peak Color
|Columbia
|Peak Color
|Crawford
|Peak Color
|Cumberland
|Approaching Peak
|Dauphin
|Approaching Peak
|Delaware
|Approaching Peak
|Elk
|Still Nice But Declining
|Erie
|Peak Color
|Fayette
|Peak Color
|Forest
|Peak Color
|Franklin
|Approaching Peak
|Fulton
|Approaching Peak
|Greene
|Approaching Peak
|Huntingdon
|Approaching Peak
|Indiana
|Peak Color
|Jefferson
|Peak Color
|Juniata
|Peak Color
|Lackawanna
|Peak Color
|Lancaster
|Approaching Peak
|Lawrence
|Peak Color
|Lebanon
|Approaching Peak
|Lehigh
|Approaching Peak
|Luzerne
|Peak Color
|Lycoming
|Peak Color
|McKean
|Still Nice But Declining
|Mercer
|Peak Color
|Mifflin
|Approaching Peak
|Monroe
|Still Nice But Declining
|Montgomery
|Approaching Peak
|Montour
|Peak Color
|Northampton
|Approaching Peak
|Northumberland
|Approaching Peak
|Perry
|Peak Color
|Philadelphia
|Approaching Peak
|Pike
|Still Nice But Declining
|Potter
|Still Nice But Declining
|Schuylkill
|Approaching Peak
|Snyder
|Approaching Peak
|Somerset
|Still Nice But Declining
|Sullivan
|Still Nice But Declining
|Susquehanna
|Season Over
|Tioga
|Still Nice But Declining
|Union
|Approaching Peak
|Venango
|Peak Color
|Warren
|Peak Color
|Washington
|Approaching Peak
|Wayne
|Season Over
|Westmoreland
|Peak Color
|Wyoming
|Still Nice But Declining
|York
|Approaching Peak