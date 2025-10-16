The Clinton County service forester said there is some good color news for the upcoming weekend in Sproul State Forest. On the upper plateau and along drainages in the district, many maples and birches will be in full color and oaks are also joining. This coming weekend is expected to be the best color for the district this year.

Sightseers should stick to the upper plateau, Hyner Run and Kettle Creek State parks, and the many hiking trails in the area. Happy viewing!

Forestry staff in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) said the district will be at the tail end of peak during this period. Birches still have some yellow hanging on, and sassafras still has some yellows and red. Maples are also scattered with red and yellows. Oaks are exhibiting some yellow and shades of brown. A good place to check out some color would be to take a drive on Route 414 toward Slate Run or stop along the way and take a hike on the Dragons Back Trail.

Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk, Cameron counties) related that back in mid-September, any chance at good fall color seemed to be rapidly fading, however some species seem to be drawing out their color change over a longer period this year. Sugar maple, black birch, hickory, and sassafras all are continuing to display vivid pops of color amongst the slowly changing oaks and gray swaths of bare red maple branches. Nice color should persist for another week or two. Beyond that, it will be up to the oaks to provide any remaining color as October transitions into November. Take a drive on Dents Run Road and Bell Draft to enjoy the sassafras and sugar maple foliage.

Forestry staff in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) reported that Sullivan and Bradford counties are still nice, but the color is declining from chilly, rainy weather. Lycoming County is nearly at peak with more colors poking through and the green of oak stands still hanging on or slightly changing color. Abundant yellows, reds, and orange of maples, poplars, birch, and sumacs are still showing throughout the area. The freshly fallen leaves make any trail or roadway a pleasant travel experience in the region.