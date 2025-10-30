The Clinton County service forester said the color show in region is coming to an end. While oaks are still pretty bright, nearly all other species are done. The best views now are along the Bucktail Natural Area in the central part of the county and in Sugar Valley to the southeast. Cold, rainy, and windy weather at the beginning of this forecast period will probably remove the remainder of leaves, so viewing ASAP is recommended.

Forestry staff in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) said the district is past peak color but pleasant yellows and reds are scattered through the region. Some nice color is still evident around the district office in Waterville and to the south in oak forests near Ramsey.

Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk, Cameron counties) reported the last of the maple and birch leaves are barely hanging on, but red, white, and chestnut oak are on full display, painting the ridgetops and hillsides with warm yellow and soft bronze colors. Barring a major fall storm, these oaks should be colorful for another week or two. Take a relaxing drive along Route 120 through the Bucktail State Park Natural Area and view the stunning oaks.

Foresters in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) reported the region is well past peak. Most species except for maples in the lower elevations, including sumac, hickory, oaks, and a few others, are still showing some scattered color. The colorful leaves covering the ground, roadways, and floating in the waterways are an understated but beautiful sight throughout Loyalsock State Forest.

The Tioga County service forester said the fall foliage season is mostly finished in Tioga State Forest. The oak forests that had just hit their peak colors recently are already fading. Today’s heavy rainfall will bring down many leaves that remained. The US 6 corridor is still the best viewing in the district now. The colors are not as vibrant as the past few weeks, but still nice to see.

Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter and McKean counties) said most leaves are down in the region. Some oaks are still showing nice color in the southern end of the district near Wharton. Today’s rain will be sure to knock down many more leaves that had remained.

Foresters in Moshannon State Forest (serving Clearfield County) indicated the area’s foliage is still appealing but continues to decline in the region. Sugar maple and oaks contribute most of the colors in the canopy. Oak dominated sites (usually upland) are the best for color now. Today’s storm system will likely strip many leaves, hastening the end of the season. A recommended scenic drive in the district would be Colby Road or Weiss Grade Road.