Northwestern Region
The district manager in Cornplanter State Forest serving northwestern Pennsylvania said species that are the last to change color have transitioned. These late season colors are typically darker gold, russet, and chocolate brown. Maples, ash, cherry, and aspen have already dropped their leaves and gone dormant. Although much of the northwest region has peaked in fall color, there is still opportunity to catch the last of the autumn hues this week. Oaks and beeches will hold color for a little while longer, so don’t delay in getting out to enjoy the last glimpse of the 2025 fall foliage season.
Northcentral Region
The Clinton County service forester said the color show in region is coming to an end. While oaks are still pretty bright, nearly all other species are done. The best views now are along the Bucktail Natural Area in the central part of the county and in Sugar Valley to the southeast. Cold, rainy, and windy weather at the beginning of this forecast period will probably remove the remainder of leaves, so viewing ASAP is recommended.
Forestry staff in Tiadaghton State Forest (serving western Lycoming County) said the district is past peak color but pleasant yellows and reds are scattered through the region. Some nice color is still evident around the district office in Waterville and to the south in oak forests near Ramsey.
Foresters in Elk State Forest (serving Elk, Cameron counties) reported the last of the maple and birch leaves are barely hanging on, but red, white, and chestnut oak are on full display, painting the ridgetops and hillsides with warm yellow and soft bronze colors. Barring a major fall storm, these oaks should be colorful for another week or two. Take a relaxing drive along Route 120 through the Bucktail State Park Natural Area and view the stunning oaks.
Foresters in Loyalsock State Forest (serving eastern Lycoming, Sullivan, and Bradford counties) reported the region is well past peak. Most species except for maples in the lower elevations, including sumac, hickory, oaks, and a few others, are still showing some scattered color. The colorful leaves covering the ground, roadways, and floating in the waterways are an understated but beautiful sight throughout Loyalsock State Forest.
The Tioga County service forester said the fall foliage season is mostly finished in Tioga State Forest. The oak forests that had just hit their peak colors recently are already fading. Today’s heavy rainfall will bring down many leaves that remained. The US 6 corridor is still the best viewing in the district now. The colors are not as vibrant as the past few weeks, but still nice to see.
Foresters in Susquehannock State Forest (serving Potter and McKean counties) said most leaves are down in the region. Some oaks are still showing nice color in the southern end of the district near Wharton. Today’s rain will be sure to knock down many more leaves that had remained.
Foresters in Moshannon State Forest (serving Clearfield County) indicated the area’s foliage is still appealing but continues to decline in the region. Sugar maple and oaks contribute most of the colors in the canopy. Oak dominated sites (usually upland) are the best for color now. Today’s storm system will likely strip many leaves, hastening the end of the season. A recommended scenic drive in the district would be Colby Road or Weiss Grade Road.
West-central and Southwestern Region
Forestry staff in Forbes State Forest (serving Allegheny, Washington, Green, Fayette, Westmoreland, and Somerset counties) said visitors to the Laurel and Chestnut ridges should focus on oak forests for the last glimpses of fall color. Bronze, amber, and burgundy oak leaves are coloring the forests of the Laurel Highlands, where the golden yellows of American beech are also reminders of late fall. The lower elevations of southwestern Pennsylvania continue to offer attractive fall color, where yellow poplar, hickory, and maples are bright. Oaks are also adding yellows, browns, and reds. Visit Ryerson Station State Park in western Greene County to enjoy late fall color.
Foresters in Clear Creek State Forest (serving Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Mercer, Clarion, Jefferson, and Venango counties) reported some trees are now bare, but warm autumn shades can still be seen throughout western PA. Upland forests will continue to display golds and warm browns as oaks and hickories contribute to the region’s fall color palette. White oaks and scarlet oaks are adding red hues to the landscape this week, as well. This is likely the last weekend to get out and take in the bright colors of fall. Hike out to the Dennison Run Overlook in the Kennerdell Tract of Clear Creek State Forest to experience a lovely fall view of the Allegheny River.
Central and Southcentral Regions
Forestry staff serving Blair, Cambria, and Indiana counties said fall colors in Gallitzin State Forest are just about all behind us. Most leaves have already fallen off the trees. Some yellow and bronze colors can still be seen thanks to the changing oak trees.
The Perry/Juniata County service forester reported there is still some nice fall color in southcentral Pennsylvania and Tuscarora State Forest. Most trees are at full color now, but the leaves are coming down as well. Now is the time to get out and enjoy the color before its gone. Most of the district is beautiful now but a nice view would be the rural ridges and valleys of Perry County, which are vibrant with various colors.
Foresters in Weiser State Forest (serving Carbon, Schuylkill, Montour, Northumberland, Lebanon, and Dauphin counties) said fall foliage in the northern counties is essentially finished but good color remains in Lebanon and Dauphin counties. Black birches, walnuts, and black gum are past peak in the northern areas of the district, but hickories are still golden yellow. Red maple and witch hazel are fading. Oaks are still nice in the northern counties and bigtooth aspen is showing surprisingly good color. Penn Forest and Roaring Creek tracts are still showing pleasant color. In the southern reaches of the district, foresters are noticing brilliant tones of yellow on hickory, tulip poplar, black birch, and chestnut oak. Colors ranging from golden yellow, orange, and wine red are on display by maples, sassafras, white oak, and dogwoods. Conditions in the area are very favorable for fall color viewing currently. The Haldeman Tract hang gliding area is great spot to enjoy the fall colors. Also, Locust Lake, Hickory Run, Swatara, and Memorial Lake State parks are recommended destinations to catch the last fall shades.
Forestry staff in Rothrock State Forest (serving Huntingdon and Centre counties) said peak colors will likely not last into this forecast week. The remaining hardwood species have changed color, but with the cold, wind, and rain, leaves are coming down quickly. A drive through Rothrock should provide a view of a variety of fall colors. Some vistas to enjoy include Kettle Road by the Greenwood fire tower, the top of Pennsylvania Furnace Road in Stony Point, Butler’s Knob in the southern end of the district, or the Rocky Ridge Natural Area along the Standing Stone Trail.
Forestry staff in Bald Eagle State Forest (serving Mifflin, Snyder, Union counties) said foliage is starting to fade across the district. Full color can be seen on most tree species, but many leaves have fallen. Oaks and hickory species are retaining leaves, but the colors are becoming less vibrant. With the arrival of overnight freezing temperatures and the heavy rain/wind, the show will soon come to an end.
Foresters serving Bedford, Fulton, and Franklin counties said fall foliage across Buchanan State Forest will persist for a couple weeks as oak species have just reached full color. As we progress toward November, many species are fading or turning brown, including maple, hickory, sassafras, and birch. Additionally, leaves have dropped from dogwood, cherry, and black gums across the district. However, that is not to say there isn't pretty color! While less vibrant, the addition of colorful and prominent oak species makes this week a great time to still enjoy the fall season.
The Cumberland/Franklin County service forester serving Michaux State Forest said foliage is “winding down” in the district, with foliage mostly past peak. Pockets of color are lingering in some southern areas, but likely not for long with today’s storm. Take a ride on Piney Mountain Ridge Road near the district office or on the state forest roads near Mont Alto State Park to see some of the last fall colors on the oaks and other holdouts.
Northeastern Region
Forestry staff from Pinchot State Forest (serving Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wyoming, Susquehanna, and Wayne counties) said the majority of the district has peaked and most of the trees are bare, but some late fall foliage can still be enjoyed in parts of southern Lackawanna and Luzerne counties this week. Oaks and beech will be the last remaining color throughout the area, providing shades of yellow, orange, and red. A handful of red maples are still holding onto their leaves, adding some bright reds amongst a sea of orange. Cold nights this past week helped bring out vibrant colors in the remaining foliage that can be seen before the end of the season. Recommended areas to see late fall foliage include Nescopeck State Park and the Moosic Mountain and Montage Mountain tracts.
The Pike/Monroe County service forester (Delaware State Forest District) said the fall foliage season is over in the region. The majority of trees have lost their leaves and will continue to do so. You may catch some color on oaks and select other species, but most of the leaves are down or fading to brown.
Southeastern Region
Foresters in William Penn State Forest said the northern tier of the district (Berks, Bucks, Lehigh, Northampton counties) is fading, but the southern portion of the district is in peak color, particularly oaks and beech. A hike on the Rose Trail at Goat Hill Wild Plant Sanctuary is a great place to view the foliage.
Fall Foliage by County
|County
|Foliage Status
|Adams
|Still Nice But Declining
|Allegheny
|Still Nice But Declining
|Armstrong
|Still Nice But Declining
|Beaver
|Still Nice But Declining
|Bedford
|Still Nice But Declining
|Berks
|Still Nice But Declining
|Blair
|Season Over
|Bradford
|Season Over
|Bucks
|Still Nice But Declining
|Butler
|Still Nice But Declining
|Cambria
|Season Over
|Cameron
|Still Nice But Declining
|Carbon
|Still Nice But Declining
|Centre
|Still Nice But Declining
|Chester
|Peak Color
|Clarion
|Still Nice But Declining
|Clearfield
|Still Nice But Declining
|Clinton
|Season Over
|Columbia
|Still Nice But Declining
|Crawford
|Season Over
|Cumberland
|Still Nice But Declining
|Dauphin
|Still Nice But Declining
|Delaware
|Peak Color
|Elk
|Still Nice But Declining
|Erie
|Season Over
|Fayette
|Still Nice But Declining
|Forest
|Still Nice But Declining
|Franklin
|Still Nice But Declining
|Fulton
|Still Nice But Declining
|Greene
|Still Nice But Declining
|Huntingdon
|Still Nice But Declining
|Indiana
|Season Over
|Jefferson
|Still Nice But Declining
|Juniata
|Still Nice But Declining
|Lackawanna
|Still Nice But Declining
|Lancaster
|Peak Color
|Lawrence
|Still Nice But Declining
|Lebanon
|Still Nice But Declining
|Lehigh
|Still Nice But Declining
|Luzerne
|Still Nice But Declining
|Lycoming
|Season Over
|McKean
|Season Over
|Mercer
|Still Nice But Declining
|Mifflin
|Still Nice But Declining
|Monroe
|Season Over
|Montgomery
|Peak Color
|Montour
|Still Nice But Declining
|Northampton
|Still Nice But Declining
|Northumberland
|Still Nice But Declining
|Perry
|Still Nice But Declining
|Philadelphia
|Peak Color
|Pike
|Season Over
|Potter
|Season Over
|Schuylkill
|Still Nice But Declining
|Snyder
|Still Nice But Declining
|Somerset
|Season Over
|Sullivan
|Season Over
|Susquehanna
|Season Over
|Tioga
|Season Over
|Union
|Still Nice But Declining
|Venango
|Still Nice But Declining
|Warren
|Season Over
|Washington
|Still Nice But Declining
|Wayne
|Season Over
|Westmoreland
|Still Nice But Declining
|Wyoming
|Season Over
|York
|Still Nice But Declining