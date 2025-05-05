Rocks form soil that affects what grows, provide support for anything on the surface, help to determine transportation paths and locations of towns, store water underground and direct water courses on the surface, change air flow, and contain the record of our landscape’s history.

Geoheritage sites are special places where we can learn about the geology and see the connections. The DCNR Pennsylvania Geological Survey strives to promote the awareness, appreciation, and conservation of the state’s heritage geologic features by documenting their presence.

The survey participates in the Pennsylvania Natural Heritage Program (PNHP), which inventories plant and wildlife species, plant communities, and geologic features in Pennsylvania for which there is a conservation concern.