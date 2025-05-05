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    Lights, Camera, Aging: A Local Companion to Aging Our Way, PA

    Tactic Profile Index

    The Tactic Profile Index, part two of Lights, Camera, Aging, provides a series of “localized” policy tactics from Aging Our Way, PA. Each of these short profiles provides an overview of the work being done at the state level, ideas for including the tactic in your own Local MPA, and an example of successful tactic implementation.

    What are Tactic Profiles

    Tactic Profiles can be used to align your Local MPA with the work being done at the state level; identify ready-made solutions and identify sources of peer support across the state.

    The profiles are designed to serve as a menu of potential solutions to the pressing needs of older adults in your local area. It will be your talent, drive, and determination that will make a positive difference in the life quality of older adults in your community.

    Resources and examples are listed under each tactic, but do not limit yourself. Every community has unique resources that may be helpful. Consider the new business in town, local Universities and Community Colleges, small groups organized through faith-based organizations with a mission of service to the community and finally think creatively for other possibilities.

    Explore Tactic Profiles within the 8 Domains of Livability

    Domain 1: Outdoor Spaces and Buildings

    Domain 2: Transportation

    Domain 3: Housing

    Domain 4: Social Participation

    Domain 5: Respect and Social Isolation

    Domain 6: Civic Participation and Employment

    Domain 7: Health Services and Community Services

    Domain 8: Communication and Information