What are Tactic Profiles

Tactic Profiles can be used to align your Local MPA with the work being done at the state level; identify ready-made solutions and identify sources of peer support across the state.

The profiles are designed to serve as a menu of potential solutions to the pressing needs of older adults in your local area. It will be your talent, drive, and determination that will make a positive difference in the life quality of older adults in your community.

Resources and examples are listed under each tactic, but do not limit yourself. Every community has unique resources that may be helpful. Consider the new business in town, local Universities and Community Colleges, small groups organized through faith-based organizations with a mission of service to the community and finally think creatively for other possibilities.