Domain 8: Communication and Information

Communication and Information Tactic Profiles
Communication is constantly changing. This domain assesses the extent to which necessary information is shared through a variety of methods, in ways that are easy to understand, from trustworthy sources.
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 128:
Develop a statewide Caregiver Toolkit, including information on supports and resources and a caregiver screening tool.
Overview:
The PA CareKit is a collection of customizable tools, information, and support that helps caregivers navigate the many facets of the caregiving journey. The resource is available digitally in eighteen languages on the PDA website, and is available in print (English only) at AAAs, Senior Community Centers, and libraries.
The Department of Aging is conducting an outreach and engagement campaign to introduce this vital tool to caregivers who need it. Currently, this work is being led by libraries, AAAs, and Senior Community Centers. Local government and their partners are positioned to continue this outreach in their communities.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- Convene Town Hall Meetings to present the CareKit and other resources
- Hold educational sessions at public events and in partnership with community organizations
- Continue to provide informational sessions at libraries, senior centers, and AAAs
Key Players and Partners:
- Libraries
- Service providers, social workers, and other community organizations
- Healthcare professionals and staff
- Local governments
- Faith-based organizations
Resources:
- PBS created a video that outlines the importance of the PA CareKit, and provides an overview of support and tools for caregivers
- PDA partnered with Achieva to provide a detailed overview and tutorial of the Carekit for caregivers, providers, and outreach partners.
- The “Future Role of Public Libraries in Pennsylvania” Report explores Pennsylvanians’ needs and perceptions of libraries, and highlights how libraries can be leveraged as a trusted resource.
Examples:
- The PDA Youtube Channel has many promotional videos available in English, Spanish, and Mandarin that provide relatable profiles of different kinds of caregivers, and highlight how the CareKit can help.
PA Council on Aging Contact:
Jennifer Drake, jenniferd@udsfoundation.org
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 133:
Utilize community spaces, such as Senior Community Centers and libraries, to provide information to connect older adults and individuals with disabilities to services and supports.
Overview:
Social connectedness and service navigation often go hand-in-hand for people of all ages. Senior Community Centers (SCCs) and libraries are among the most important sites of community connection for older adults, especially those residing in their homes.
With the older population rising, and SCC attendance in decline, SCCs and other community spaces are adapting to serve the changing needs and preferences of older residents.
The support of local government will help to ensure that the innovations highlighted in this profile result in positive impacts for older residents across the Commonwealth.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- Identify “shared space” venues between SCCs and other community organizations, such as places of worship, VFWs, YMCAs, libraries, and others, to ensure programming quality is maintained while reducing funding demand.
- Increase digital and virtual offerings to bring programming to more older residents who are homebound or otherwise face barriers to attendance; however, it is critical that these offerings be interactive to prevent social isolation.
- Coordinate with colleges, universities, or seminary programs in the outreach area to provide field placements or visits to SCCs and other community organizations, where students provide educational programming, service navigation, and other support.
- Ensure social engagement in local communities is equitable and inclusive for all older residents.
Key Players and Partners:
- PA Association of Senior Centers (PASC)
- Local libraries
- Local governments
- State agencies (PDA, PDE, DOC, DMVA)
- Local colleges and universities – with specialties in gerontology or health-related programs.
Resources:
- PDA’s “Reframing Communications about Senior Community Centers” report highlights ways that Senior Community Centers and other community organizations can adapt their outreach to effectively engage potential attendees.
- The Office of Commonwealth Libraries’ “Future Role of Public Libraries in Pennsylvania” provides an overview of how public libraries are adapting to changing needs and expectations across Pennsylvania, including better serving older adults.
- AARP Senior Planet Program provides no-cost digital literacy and technology training to partner organizations.
Examples:
- The SCC serving the Meadville (PA) region effectively maximizes programs while minimizing facility overhead. An active Advisory Board of SCC participants generates a sense of community ownership for attendees and helps to tailor programming to participant needs and interests. Offerings vary widely, and typically include outdoor recreation, such as hiking, biking, and walks, as well as health and wellness education programs. Visit the Active Aging - Meadville Center website for more information.
- The newly opened Senior Center in Charlottesville, VA provides outreach to residents of Albemarle County. The Center partners extensively with their local university, the University of Virginia, to expand resources and quality programming. Their website and presented information is extremely attractive, appealing and easily accessible. For more information, visit the Center at Charlottsville, VA website.
PA Council on Aging Contact:
Charlotte McDaniel, volunteer.cmc@gmail.com
Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 20
Advocate for increased funding for digital literacy programs available to older adults and individuals with disabilities through the Bureau of Library Development, and utilize libraries and Senior Community Center as host sites
Overview:
Senior Community Centers are no longer the only source for older adults to obtain information and attend program. These centers lack the funding and staff to provide the technology that is increasingly becoming necessary for older adults to obtain services and information. Public libraries are becoming the hub for older adults to obtain their information. The lack of needed funding hampers the development of programs. Coordinating funding opportunities and resources with state, local municipalities and community organizations will provide an opportunity to explore programming options to enhance digital literacy programs.
Recommended Localized Tactics:
- Encourage Senior Community Centers (SCC) to apply for PA Department of Aging’s competitive SCC grant cycle to run digital literacy programs, and seek matching funding from community foundations, state agencies, and other funding sources.
- Convene community partners including health care organizations to provide programming and possible financial resources to expand access for older adults and individuals with disabilities.
- Develop a relationship with the with the Office of Commonwealth Libraries to assist in obtaining grants to provide digital literacy programing in community libraries.
- Explore alternative sites for Senior Community Centers to accommodate the changing desires of older adults to gather for socialization.
Key Players and Partners:
- Department of Aging Senior Community Centers
- Office of Commonwealth Libraries
- PA Library Association
- Governor’s Advisory Council on Library Development (GAC)
- Department of Education Adult Basic and Family Literacy Programs
Resources:
- GAC Guideline for Library Services for Older Pennsylvanians outlines opportunities for libraries to plan services for older adults.
- Lifetime Arts – Creative Aging is Healthy Aging provide training, support, and resources to state agencies, community organizations and individuals that generate opportunities for creative aging.
- Institutes of Museum and Library Services provide grants to support museums, libraries and organizations through grantmaking, research and development.
Examples:
- AARP’s Senior Planet Program provides digital programs for seniors that are unable to attend events at Senior Centers or libraries.
- Allegheny County received a grant from the Institutes of Museum and Library Services for a project Creating Aging in American’s Libraries.
PA Council on Aging Contact:
Marie Beauchamp, 4marieb@comcast.net
Margie Zelenak, mazelenak@gmail.com