Domain 8: Communication and Information

Aging Our Way, PA Tactic 133:

Utilize community spaces, such as Senior Community Centers and libraries, to provide information to connect older adults and individuals with disabilities to services and supports.

Overview:

Social connectedness and service navigation often go hand-in-hand for people of all ages. Senior Community Centers (SCCs) and libraries are among the most important sites of community connection for older adults, especially those residing in their homes.

With the older population rising, and SCC attendance in decline, SCCs and other community spaces are adapting to serve the changing needs and preferences of older residents.

The support of local government will help to ensure that the innovations highlighted in this profile result in positive impacts for older residents across the Commonwealth.

Recommended Localized Tactics:

Identify “shared space” venues between SCCs and other community organizations, such as places of worship, VFWs, YMCAs, libraries, and others, to ensure programming quality is maintained while reducing funding demand.

Increase digital and virtual offerings to bring programming to more older residents who are homebound or otherwise face barriers to attendance; however, it is critical that these offerings be interactive to prevent social isolation.

Coordinate with colleges, universities, or seminary programs in the outreach area to provide field placements or visits to SCCs and other community organizations, where students provide educational programming, service navigation, and other support.

Ensure social engagement in local communities is equitable and inclusive for all older residents.

Key Players and Partners:

PA Association of Senior Centers (PASC)

Local libraries

Local governments

State agencies (PDA, PDE, DOC, DMVA)

Local colleges and universities – with specialties in gerontology or health-related programs.

Resources:

PDA’s “Reframing Communications about Senior Community Centers” report highlights ways that Senior Community Centers and other community organizations can adapt their outreach to effectively engage potential attendees.

The Office of Commonwealth Libraries’ “Future Role of Public Libraries in Pennsylvania” provides an overview of how public libraries are adapting to changing needs and expectations across Pennsylvania, including better serving older adults.

AARP Senior Planet Program provides no-cost digital literacy and technology training to partner organizations.

Examples:

The SCC serving the Meadville (PA) region effectively maximizes programs while minimizing facility overhead. An active Advisory Board of SCC participants generates a sense of community ownership for attendees and helps to tailor programming to participant needs and interests. Offerings vary widely, and typically include outdoor recreation, such as hiking, biking, and walks, as well as health and wellness education programs. Visit the Active Aging - Meadville Center website for more information.

The newly opened Senior Center in Charlottesville, VA provides outreach to residents of Albemarle County. The Center partners extensively with their local university, the University of Virginia, to expand resources and quality programming. Their website and presented information is extremely attractive, appealing and easily accessible. For more information, visit the Center at Charlottsville, VA website.

PA Council on Aging Contact:

Charlotte McDaniel, volunteer.cmc@gmail.com