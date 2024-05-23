Skip to agency navigation
    Workforce Development Area (WDA) Profiles

    WDA Profiles are a compilation of selected economic, geographic and demographic data for Pennsylvania's 22 Workforce Development Areas.

    WDA Profiles Information

    This statistical snapshot includes information on the following areas:

    • Map of Pennsylvania with the Workforce Development Area highlighted
    • Population of the WDA (Gender, Race, Age, and Education distribution)
    • Online Job Postings
    • Labor Force and unemployment rate
    • Unemployment Compensation by industry
    • Major employers
    • Employment and wages by industry sector
    • Wages by major occupational group

    Pennsylvania Profile is also available. This is a compilation of selected economic, geographic and demographic data for Pennsylvania.

    Workforce Development Areas

    All WDAs (combined)​

    PDF

    Berks (Berks)

    PDF

    Bucks (Bucks)

    PDF

    Central (Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union)

    PDF

    Chester (Chester)

    PDF

    Delaware (Delaware)

    PDF

    Lackawanna (Lackawanna)

    PDF

    Lancaster (Lancaster)

    PDF

    Lehigh Valley (Lehigh, Northampton)

    PDF

    Luzerne-Schuylkill (Luzerne, Schuylkill)

    PDF

    Montgomery (Montgomery)

    PDF

    North Central (Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter)

    PDF

    Northern Tier (Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wyoming)

    PDF

    Northwest (Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Venango, Warren)

    PDF

    Philadelphia (Philadelphia)

    PDF

    Pocono (Carbon, Monroe, Pike, Wayne)

    PDF

    South Central (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lebanon, Perry, York)

    PDF

    Southern Alleghenies (Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset) 

    PDF

    Southwest Corner (Beaver, Greene, Washington)

    PDF

    Three Rivers (Allegheny)

    PDF

    Tri-County (Armstrong, Butler, Indiana)

    PDF

    West Central (Lawrence, Mercer)

    PDF

    Westmoreland-Fayette (Fayette, Westmoreland)

    PDF

    If you require Accessible versions of documents on this site and no alternate versions are available,
    please call 1-877-493-3282 or send a request to workforceinfo@pa.gov.