Workforce Development Area (WDA) Profiles

WDA Profiles Information
This statistical snapshot includes information on the following areas:
- Map of Pennsylvania with the Workforce Development Area highlighted
- Population of the WDA (Gender, Race, Age, and Education distribution)
- Online Job Postings
- Labor Force and unemployment rate
- Unemployment Compensation by industry
- Major employers
- Employment and wages by industry sector
- Wages by major occupational group
A Pennsylvania Profile is also available. This is a compilation of selected economic, geographic and demographic data for Pennsylvania.
Workforce Development Areas
All WDAs (combined)
Berks (Berks)
Bucks (Bucks)
Central (Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union)
Chester (Chester)
Delaware (Delaware)
Lackawanna (Lackawanna)
Lancaster (Lancaster)
Lehigh Valley (Lehigh, Northampton)
Luzerne-Schuylkill (Luzerne, Schuylkill)
Montgomery (Montgomery)
North Central (Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter)
Northern Tier (Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wyoming)
Northwest (Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Venango, Warren)
Philadelphia (Philadelphia)
Pocono (Carbon, Monroe, Pike, Wayne)
South Central (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lebanon, Perry, York)
Southern Alleghenies (Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset)
Southwest Corner (Beaver, Greene, Washington)
Three Rivers (Allegheny)
Tri-County (Armstrong, Butler, Indiana)
West Central (Lawrence, Mercer)
Westmoreland-Fayette (Fayette, Westmoreland)
If you require Accessible versions of documents on this site and no alternate versions are available,
