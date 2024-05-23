Pennsylvania’s Industry Employment and Wages Report

Finalized annual data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages highlight industry and county changes from one year prior. Industries are provided at the 2- and 4-digit NAICS. Certain data must be suppressed due to confidentiality restrictions and are removed from the analysis to provide the most usable data.

More extensive research with the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages data can be done using customizable queries at this link (https://paworkstats.geosolinc.com/vosnet/guest.aspx?origin=altentry&action=lmiguest&whereto=QCEW). Industries are available from 2- to 6-digit NAICS for all counties, Metropolitan Statistical Areas, Workforce Development Areas, and Pennsylvania.