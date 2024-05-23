Unemployment for Employers

To file unemployment compensation (UC), employers must use the Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS) online.

Paper forms are no longer used. You can file online by uploading files through the employer portal, or use File Transfer Protocol (FTP). Use online filing if you have 100 or fewer employees; otherwise, use upload or FTP.

For updates on files that may have changed, check the File Layouts and Formats for Electronic Reporting of PA Quarterly Unemployment Compensation Wage and Tax Data. If you have questions, contact the Office of UC Tax Services at 1-866-403-6163, option 2.