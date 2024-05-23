Unemployment for Employers

Skip to agency navigation
    UC Tax
    UC Tax Employer Live Chat

    How to file

    To file unemployment compensation (UC), employers must use the Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS) online.

    Paper forms are no longer used. You can file online by uploading files through the employer portal, or use File Transfer Protocol (FTP). Use online filing if you have 100 or fewer employees; otherwise, use upload or FTP.

    For updates on files that may have changed, check the File Layouts and Formats for Electronic Reporting of PA Quarterly Unemployment Compensation Wage and Tax Data. If you have questions, contact the Office of UC Tax Services at 1-866-403-6163, option 2.

    Correcting Tax and Wage Information

    You can fix mistakes in your tax and wage information by going to the Quarterly Reporting portal in UCMS and choosing "Amend Quarterly Report."

    For details on how to change your information online, check the File Layouts and Formats for Electronic Reporting of PA Quarterly Unemployment Compensation Wage and Tax Data.

    Penalty for non-compliance

    Employers who can't file online need to ask for permission using a waiver request form. Employers who don't have a waiver and don't file online will be fined. The fine is 15% of the total they owe, with at least $125 and at most $450.

    CWIA Geographic Solutions

    This system offers a full range of features and services to assist labor market analysts,
    job seekers, and employers in their workforce development needs.

    Geographic Solutions