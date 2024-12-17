Skip to main content

    Request a Liquor License Clearance from the Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services

    Upon request, the Department of Labor & Industry will verify a Liquor License applicant's compliance with tax requirements of the Unemployment Compensation Law and issue a clearance.

    Overview

    The Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services issues clearances on behalf of L&I to employers in compliance with Unemployment Compensation tax requirements. An applicant is in compliance if:

    • A complete PA Online Business Tax Registration was received.
    • All UC quarterly wage/tax reports are filed and all liabilities are paid, or
    • All outstanding money delinquencies are subject to an approved payment plan.

    Applicants may request this clearance online through the certifications page of the Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS).

    Contact Us

    UC Chat

    Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time

    By phone

    866-403-6163 option 2 Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time

    Email

    Email us at UCTaxServices@pa.gov

