Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    File an Unemployment Compensation Tax Rate Appeal

    At the end of each year, the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) notifies employers of the Unemployment Compensation contribution rate for the next calendar year. If you disagree, you may appeal. 

    File an appeal with UCMS

    Overview

    Submit your appeal within 90 days.

    We recommend using the Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS) employer self-service portal at www.uctax.pa.gov to file your appeal.

    For employers unable to access UCMS, a written appeal will be accepted if received within 90 days of the mailing date of the Pennsylvania (PA) UC contribution rate notice.

    Written appeals should be sent to:
    PA Department of Labor & Industry
    Office of UC Tax Services
    PO Box 68568
    Harrisburg, PA 17106-8568

    The appeal must be received electronically or postmarked within 90 days from the date of the PA UC contribution rate notice and must specify the reason(s) why the contribution rate assigned is incorrect. If the 90th day from the date of this notice falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, an appeal received electronically or postmarked on the next business day will be accepted as timely.

    If you do not appeal, the rate assigned to you will become conclusive and binding.

    If the Office of UC Tax Services issues a denial of a contribution rate appeal, the employer has the right to file a second-level appeal with the UC Tax Review Office.

    Note: The PA UC Law requires contributions to be paid at the rate assigned by the department while a rate appeal is pending.

    Contact Us

    Submit inquiry

    Submit your inquiry online through UCMS

    UCMS

    UC Chat

    Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time

    Chat

    By phone

    866-403-6163 Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time

    Call us

    Email

    Email us at UCTaxServices@pa.gov

    Email us