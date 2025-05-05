Skip to agency navigation
    uc tax

    Employer Tax Secure Chat

    UC Live Chat now utilizes end-to-end encryption ensuring that your privacy is secure. Your confidential and personal information can now be shared directly with our UC team via Live Chat for improved and faster customer service. Encryption is always activated so your messages with our team always remain protected. 

    Chat about employer taxes

    Learn about and ask questions on the following subjects:

      • UCMS Inquiries
      • PA UC Contribution Rates & Appeals
      • Employer Refunds
      • Employer Statement of Account
      • Employer Quarterly Filing & Payments
      • Pennsylvania Enterprise Registration, Form PA-100
      • Federal Certification
      • Lien Questions
      • Clearance Certificates

      Not an Employer?

      If you are a claimnant and want to chat about your unemployment, visit the claimant chat page.

      Claimant Secure Chat

      Questions about Pennsylvania's Shared-Work program?

      For information on Pennsylvania's Shared-Work program, please visit the Shared-Work homepage. For specific questions regarding the Shared-Work, please contact the Office of UC Benefits by email at SharedWork@pa.gov.

      Apply for the Shared Work Program