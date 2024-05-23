SIDES E-Response is best suited for employers with a limited number of unemployment compensation claims.

SIDES is best suited for larger employers and TPAs who need to handle many UC claims.

I am an employer who uses a TPA, and I want to sign up for SIDES.

​If you use a large TPA that is not listed below or, has not started development of the SIDES broker application, notify your TPA to contact the SIDES team by email at uisides@itsc.org.

Currently, the following TPAs are using SIDES:

ADP Unemployment Compensation Services (California)

Equifax

ADP Unemployment Group (St. Louis Operations)

Employers Edge

Personnel Planners

Thomas & Thorngren

Corporate Cost Control

If you are using a TPA that is listed above and have questions about SIDES, contact your TPAs representative for information and instructions.