​Title IX - Notice of Nondiscrimination Policy

Training The Title IX Coordinator provides or facilitates ongoing training, consultation, and technical assistance on Title IX for all students and staff, including: Regular training for staff outlining their rights and obligations under Title IX, including the appropriate response to reports of sexual offense, the obligation to report sexual offense to appropriate Center's officials, and the extent to which counselors and advocates may keep a report confidential; and Regular training for students outlining their rights under Title IX; with regard to sexual offense, this training will include what constitutes a sexual offense and when it creates a hostile environment, the definition of consent, reporting options (including reports to responsible employees, campus and local law enforcement, and confidential reporting to counselors or advocates), the grievance procedures used to process complaints, applicable disciplinary code provisions relating to sexual offense and the consequences of violating those provisions, the role of alcohol and drugs in sexual offense, the effects of trauma, strategies and skills for bystander intervention, the offices or individuals with whom students can speak confidentially, the offices or individuals who can provide support services, the employees who must report incidents to the Title IX coordinator, and Title IX's protections against retaliation.

Investigations The Center is responsible for conducting adequate, reliable, and impartial investigations of reports and complaints of sexual offense. The Title IX Coordinator oversees many aspects of this response, including: Determining whether the report or complaint alleges conduct that may, upon investigation, constitute prohibited sexual offense;

Appointing an investigative team upon such determination;

Making certain that individual reports and complaints are handled properly and in a prompt and timely manner;

Informing all parties regarding the grievance process,

Confirming that all parties have been notified of grievance decisions and of the right to, and procedures for, appeal, if applicable;

Maintaining information and documentation related to the investigation in a secure manner;

Monitoring compliance with timeframes specified in the grievance procedure; and

Providing written notice to the complainant and alleged perpetrator of the outcome of the complaint. The Title IX Coordinator evaluates requests for confidentiality by those who report or complain about sexual offense in the context of the Center's responsibility to provide a safe and nondiscriminatory environment for all students.

Remedies Upon learning of a report or complaint of a sexual offense, the Title IX Coordinator promptly takes steps to ensure the complainant's equal access to the Center's programs and activities and protect the complainant as necessary. Such steps include taking interim measures before the final outcome of any investigation, providing remedial measures after the final outcome of investigation, and making the complainant aware of all available resources. Upon a finding of prohibited sexual offense, the Title IX Coordinator determines whether campus-wide remedies should be adopted in response, including review and revision of the Center's sexual offense policies, increased monitoring, supervision or security at locations where sexual offense are reported to occur, and increased education and prevention efforts, including to targeted populations.