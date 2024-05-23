​Title IX - Notice of Nondiscrimination Policy

Title IX Procedure at CTI at HGAC
The Hiram G Andrews Center protects students, employees, applicants for admission and employment and other persons in all aspects of a recipient's educational programs and activities from:
- All forms of sex discrimination, including discrimination based on gender identity or failure to conform to stereotypical notions of masculinity or femininity
- Discrimination based on sex, race, color, age, religion, national or ethnic origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, marital or family status, medical condition, genetic information; and
- Sexual harassment: A school employee conditioning an educational benefit or service upon a person's participation in unwelcome sexual conduct (often called "quid pro quo" harassment); Unwelcome conduct determined by a reasonable person to be so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive that it effectively denies a person equal access to the school's education program or activity; or Sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence, or stalking (as those offenses are defined in the Clery Act, 20 U.S.C. § 1092(f), and the Violence Against Women Act, 34 U.S.C. § 12291(a)).
HGAC has designated the Title IX Coordinator; to coordinate HGAC's compliance with Title IX and VAWA, and to respond to reports of violations while coordinating HGAC's compliance with the Clery reporting related to VAWA requirements. HGAC will promptly and equitably respond to all reports of sexual misconduct in order to eliminate the misconduct, prevent its recurrence, and redress its effects on any individual or the community.
Contact CTI at HGAC's Title IX Coordinator
A student should contact the Title IX Coordinator in order to:
- Seek information or training about students' rights and courses of action available to resolve reports or complaints that involve potential sex discrimination, including sexual offense;
- File a complaint or make a report of sex discrimination, including sexual offense;
- Notify the Hiram G. Andrews Center of an incident or policy or procedure that may raise potential Title IX concerns;
- Get information about available resources (including confidential resources) and support services relating to sex discrimination, including sexual offense; and
- Ask questions about HGAC's policies and procedures related to sex discrimination, including sexual offense.
Amanda Prince
Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist
CTI at HGAC, Room 626
(814) 254-0617
aprince@pa.gov
Title IX Coordinator Responsibilities
- Training for Students and Staff
- Investigations
- Remedies, Including Interim Measures
- Monitoring and Advising
|Training
The Title IX Coordinator provides or facilitates ongoing training, consultation, and technical assistance on Title IX for all students and staff, including:
|Investigations
The Center is responsible for conducting adequate, reliable, and impartial investigations of reports and complaints of sexual offense. The Title IX Coordinator oversees many aspects of this response, including:
The Title IX Coordinator evaluates requests for confidentiality by those who report or complain about sexual offense in the context of the Center's responsibility to provide a safe and nondiscriminatory environment for all students.
|Remedies
Upon learning of a report or complaint of a sexual offense, the Title IX Coordinator promptly takes steps to ensure the complainant's equal access to the Center's programs and activities and protect the complainant as necessary. Such steps include taking interim measures before the final outcome of any investigation, providing remedial measures after the final outcome of investigation, and making the complainant aware of all available resources.
Upon a finding of prohibited sexual offense, the Title IX Coordinator determines whether campus-wide remedies should be adopted in response, including review and revision of the Center's sexual offense policies, increased monitoring, supervision or security at locations where sexual offense are reported to occur, and increased education and prevention efforts, including to targeted populations.
|Monitoring/Advising
In order to address sexual offense on campus and ensure ongoing compliance with Title IX, the Title IX Coordinator:
Complaint procedure
If a student or employee believes they have experienced unlawful sex discrimination in any aspect of their education or employment experience at HGAC, they may file a complaint through the following grievance procedure:
- The employee or student should complete a Title IX Complaint form and submit to the Title IX Coordinator(s), in person; or by email, to report the discriminatory behavior.
- This form can be completed with the assistance of the Title IX Coordinator or VRC and then provided to the Title IX Coordinator.
- If an employee of HGAC becomes aware of an alleged Title IX violation, this information must be reported to the Title IX Coordinator within 24-hours of knowledge of the alleged action.
Retaliation Notice
Retaliation against an individual, including a Title IX coordinator, for the purpose of interfering with any right or privilege secured by Title IX is prohibited. Retaliation against an individual because the individual filed a complaint alleging a violation of Title IX; participated in a Title IX investigation, or advocated for others' Title IX rights is also prohibited. The recipient should ensure that individuals are not intimidated, threatened, coerced, or discriminated against for engaging in such activity.