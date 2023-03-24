Pennsylvania's Unemployment Rate at 4.4 Percent in February, Total Nonfarm Jobs Hits Record High

Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for February 2023.
Pennsylvania's unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.4% in February. The U.S. unemployment rate was up two-tenths of a percentage point from January to 3.6 The commonwealth's unemployment rate matched its February 2022 level, and the national rate was down 0.2 percentage points over the year.
Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 8,000 over the month due to increases in both employment and unemployment.
As of January 2023, Pennsylvania has recovered more than 100% of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic. Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 5,600 over the month to a new record high of 6,094,400 in February. Jobs increased from January in six of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in leisure & hospitality (+3,000). Trade, transportation & utilities jobs remained at a record high level.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 164,800 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+53,600) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors with three other supersectors adding over 19,000 each.
Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. February data are preliminary and subject to revision.
Editor's Note: A breakdown of Pennsylvania's employment statistics follows.
|Current Labor Force Statistics
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|February
|January
|February
|January 2023
|February 2022
|2023
|2022
|2022
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|PA
|Civilian Labor Force
|6,500
|6,492
|6,462
|8
|0.1%
|38
|0.6%
|Employment
|6,217
|6,211
|6,177
|6
|0.1%
|40
|0.6%
|Unemployment
|284
|281
|284
|3
|1.1%
|0
|0.0%
|Rate
|4.4
|4.3
|4.4
|0.1
|----
|0.0
|----
|U.S.
|Civilian Labor Force
|166,251
|165,832
|163,862
|419
|0.3%
|2,389
|1.5%
|Employment
|160,315
|160,138
|157,590
|177
|0.1%
|2,725
|1.7%
|Unemployment
|5,936
|5,694
|6,272
|242
|4.3%
|-336
|-5.4%
|Rate
|3.6
|3.4
|3.8
|0.2
|----
|-0.2
|----
|Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|February
|January
|February
|January 2023
|February 2022
|2023
|2022
|2022
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|Total Nonfarm Jobs
|6,094.4
|6,088.8
|5,929.6
|5.6
|0.1%
|164.8
|2.8%
|Goods Producing Industries
|854.5
|855.1
|842.0
|-0.6
|-0.1%
|12.5
|1.5%
|Mining & Logging
|23.2
|23.4
|22.0
|-0.2
|-0.9%
|1.2
|5.5%
|Construction
|264.8
|265.5
|261.7
|-0.7
|-0.3%
|3.1
|1.2%
|Manufacturing
|566.5
|566.2
|558.3
|0.3
|0.1%
|8.2
|1.5%
|Service Providing Industries
|5,239.9
|5,233.7
|5,087.6
|6.2
|0.1%
|152.3
|3.0%
|Trade, Transportation & Utilities
|1,160.1
|1,160.1
|1,140.4
|0.0
|0.0%
|19.7
|1.7%
|Information
|96.2
|96.8
|91.2
|-0.6
|-0.6%
|5.0
|5.5%
|Financial Activities
|339.2
|338.4
|331.7
|0.8
|0.2%
|7.5
|2.3%
|Professional & Business Services
|856.7
|854.4
|833.1
|2.3
|0.3%
|23.6
|2.8%
|Education & Health Services
|1,295.8
|1,295.6
|1,242.2
|0.2
|0.0%
|53.6
|4.3%
|Leisure & Hospitality
|554.6
|551.6
|525.8
|3.0
|0.5%
|28.8
|5.5%
|Other Services
|254.9
|254.2
|246.5
|0.7
|0.3%
|8.4
|3.4%
|Government
|682.4
|682.6
|676.7
|-0.2
|0.0%
|5.7
|0.8%
|For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
