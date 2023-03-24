Pennsylvania's Unemployment Rate at 4.4 Percent in February, Total Nonfarm Jobs Hits Record High

Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today released its preliminary employment situation report for February 2023.

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.4% in February. The U.S. unemployment rate was up two-tenths of a percentage point from January to 3.6 The commonwealth's unemployment rate matched its February 2022 level, and the national rate was down 0.2 percentage points over the year.



Pennsylvania's civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 8,000 over the month due to increases in both employment and unemployment.



As of January 2023, Pennsylvania has recovered more than 100% of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic. Pennsylvania's total nonfarm jobs were up 5,600 over the month to a new record high of 6,094,400 in February. Jobs increased from January in six of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in leisure & hospitality (+3,000). Trade, transportation & utilities jobs remained at a record high level.



Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 164,800 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+53,600) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors with three other supersectors adding over 19,000 each.



Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. February data are preliminary and subject to revision.

# # #



Editor's Note: A breakdown of Pennsylvania's employment statistics follows.







Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from February January February January 2023 February 2022 2023 2022 2022 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,500 6,492 6,462 8 0.1% 38 0.6% Employment 6,217 6,211 6,177 6 0.1% 40 0.6% Unemployment 284 281 284 3 1.1% 0 0.0% Rate 4.4 4.3 4.4 0.1 ---- 0.0 ---- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 166,251 165,832 163,862 419 0.3% 2,389 1.5% Employment 160,315 160,138 157,590 177 0.1% 2,725 1.7% Unemployment 5,936 5,694 6,272 242 4.3% -336 -5.4% Rate 3.6 3.4 3.8 0.2 ---- -0.2 ---- Note: March 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on April 21st, 2023.











Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from February January February January 2023 February 2022 2023 2022 2022 volume percent volume percent Total Nonfarm Jobs 6,094.4 6,088.8 5,929.6 5.6 0.1% 164.8 2.8% Goods Producing Industries 854.5 855.1 842.0 -0.6 -0.1% 12.5 1.5% Mining & Logging 23.2 23.4 22.0 -0.2 -0.9% 1.2 5.5% Construction 264.8 265.5 261.7 -0.7 -0.3% 3.1 1.2% Manufacturing 566.5 566.2 558.3 0.3 0.1% 8.2 1.5% Service Providing Industries 5,239.9 5,233.7 5,087.6 6.2 0.1% 152.3 3.0% Trade, Transportation & Utilities 1,160.1 1,160.1 1,140.4 0.0 0.0% 19.7 1.7% Information 96.2 96.8 91.2 -0.6 -0.6% 5.0 5.5% Financial Activities 339.2 338.4 331.7 0.8 0.2% 7.5 2.3% Professional & Business Services 856.7 854.4 833.1 2.3 0.3% 23.6 2.8% Education & Health Services 1,295.8 1,295.6 1,242.2 0.2 0.0% 53.6 4.3% Leisure & Hospitality 554.6 551.6 525.8 3.0 0.5% 28.8 5.5% Other Services 254.9 254.2 246.5 0.7 0.3% 8.4 3.4% Government 682.4 682.6 676.7 -0.2 0.0% 5.7 0.8% For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov Note: March 2023 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on April 21st, 2023.





