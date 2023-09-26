ICYMI: Labor & Industry Secretary Discusses Shapiro Administration’s Continued Investments in Workforce Development Across the Commonwealth

​Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov



Harrisburg, PA – On Monday, City & State PA published an interview with Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker highlighting the Shapiro Administration's continued commitment to and investments in workforce development across the Commonwealth.

In the article, Secretary Walker discusses the challenges facing employers and job seekers across the Commonwealth, while highlighting the Administration's ongoing effort to connect underrepresented populations with family-sustaining employment.



"The Governor has been so clear that he expects Labor & Industry to prepare the workforce for the needs of today […] as well as making sure we have a well-trained workforce going forward," said Walker. "I think particularly with the trades, we can look at ways to increase diversity and opportunities for all people. That has been sort of a passion of mine – finding ways to engage non-traditional people in these family-sustaining and career-building jobs.



"We need to make sure that we can catch students' attention and their imagination and help them to dream that dream – but then to also give them the requisite skill set that they need to be able to get into and be successful in those programs."



Governor Josh Shapiro has identified workforce development as a top priority of the Administration through an expansion of job-training, career and technical education, and apprenticeship programs that give Pennsylvanians the freedom to chart their own course.



Also this week, City & State PA released its 2023 Labor Power 100 and recognized three L&I employees who are committed to protecting workers' rights and preparing Pennsylvanians for the jobs of tomorrow: L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker; James Martini, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board; and Ryan Hyde, Executive Director of L&I's Office of Vocational Rehabilitation.



Read about L&I's workforce development initiatives in Pennsylvania and City & State's 2023 Labor Power 100 List:

