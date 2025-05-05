Vendors who are already required to collect and remit the Commonwealth’s 6 percent sales tax are required to collect and remit Philadelphia’s 2 percent local sales tax and Allegheny County’s 1 percent local sales tax on taxable sales made to customers in those respective counties.

This legislative change became law with enactment on July 12, 2026, with a retroactive effective date of tax years after December 31, 2025.

However, the Department of Revenue understands that vendors may need time to adjust to this change in law. As a result, the department will not begin enforcing these new rules until October 1, 2026.