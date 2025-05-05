PA Treatment for Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, H.R. 1

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017
On December 22, 2017, President Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. These tables compare the federal treatment to the Pennsylvania treatment of many common tax issues.
Federal Treatment
Pennsylvania Treatment
Personal Income Tax
Corporate Net Income Tax
Research and Experimental (R & E) Expenditures
IRC § 174
Section 174 was amended to prohibit the immediate deduction for R & E expenditures in the tax year that such costs are incurred. For R & E expenditures paid or incurred in tax years beginning after Dec. 31, 2021, the taxpayer is required to charge its specified R & E expenditures to its capital account and is allowed to amortize the expenditures.
Pennsylvania does not incorporate the provisions of IRC § 174 in its personal income tax law. In calculating net profits, Pennsylvania allows a current deduction for ordinary, necessary, and reasonable business expenses currently paid or incurred during the taxable year which are directly related to and necessary for the production and marketing of the taxpayer’s products, goods, and services. Costs associated with property with a useful life employed in a trade or business must be depreciated. R & E expenditures are currently expensed or depreciated depending upon the nature of the expenditure.
Follows federal law.
Code Sec. 179
IRC §179(b)
Increase Section 179 expensing to $1 million with a phaseout beginning at $2.5 million and expand definition of qualified property.
For tax years beginning prior to 1/1/2023, the changes to Section 179 have no effect. The expensing limitation remains at $25,000 with a phaseout beginning at $200,000.
For tax years beginning 1/1/2023 and after, Act 53 of 2022 changed PA PIT law to incorporate the federal expense limitations.
Follows federal law.
Bonus Depreciation
IRC §168(k)
Extension, expansion, and phase down of bonus depreciation (sunset 12/31/26).
N/A - Bonus depreciation is not allowed in calculating taxable income.
Act 72-2018 requires companies to calculate depreciation under the modified accelerated cost recovery system. See Corporation Tax Bulletin 2018-03 [PDF].
Limitation of Net Interest Deduction to 30% of Adjusted Income
IRC §163(j)
Disallows a deduction for net business interest expense in excess of 30% of a business’s adjusted taxable income plus floor plan financing interest.
No effect – the limitation does not apply to Personal Income Tax. Valid business interest will be fully deductible in calculating taxable income.
Follows federal law. See Corporate Tax Bulletin 2019-03 [PDF] for more details.
Small Business Accounting and Modification
IRC §448(c)
Cash method of accounting/inventories/inventory cost/long-term contracts.
The inclusion rules cause an acceleration in the recognition of income for many taxpayers.
Generally will follow. Taxpayers may use the cash or accrual method of accounting so long as the method is acceptable by standards of the accounting profession, is not inconsistent with the regulations of the department, and clearly reflects income.
Follows federal law.
Repeal like-kind exchanges except for real property
IRC §1031
Code section 1031 allows like-kind exchanges only of real property.
For tax years beginning prior to 1/1/2023, the changes to Section 1031 have no effect. Gain from sales of property involved in a federal Like-Kind exchange must be recognized for PA PIT.
For tax years beginning 1/1/2023 and after, Act 53 of 2022 changed PA PIT law to allow deferral of the gain if the requirements of IRC Section 1031 are met.
See PA PIT Bulletin 2006-07 [PDF] (Revised September 27, 2022) for additional details.
Follows federal law.
Applicable recovery period for real property
IRC §168(e)
Replaces the separate definitions of “qualified leasehold improvement property,” “qualified restaurant property,” and “qualified retail improvement property” with “qualified improvement property.” Recovery life of “qualified improvement property" is 15 years.
Generally will follow. PA Personal Income Tax does not have specific rules regarding asset lives.
Follows federal law.
Repeal deduction for income attributable to domestic production activities
IRC §199
Deduction under Section 199 is repealed for tax years beginning in 2018 and after.
No effect - PA Personal Income Tax does not allow a Section 199 deduction in calculating taxable income.
Follows federal law.
Limitation on deduction by employers of expenses for fringe benefits
IRC §274
Repeals deductions for entertainment, amusement, and recreation if directly related to the operation of a taxpayer’s trade or business; generally would retain the 50% deduction for food and beverage expenses. Disallows deduction for employee transportation fringe benefits.
No effect – PA Personal Income Tax rules with regard to business expenses has not changed. Expenses, including entertainment, etc., are 100% deductible as long as they meet the PA definition of a valid business expense.
Follows federal law.
Repeal of advance refunding bonds
IRC §149(d)
Would subject to tax the interest on bonds used to pay principal, interest, or redemption price on a prior bond issue.
No effect – Interest income is taxable for PA Personal Income Tax unless it is from direct obligations of the U.S. government, or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and/or its municipalities. See REV-1643, Tax Exempt Obligations for Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Purposes.
Follows federal law.
Creation of Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZ)
IRC §1016(b)(38)
Temporary deferral of capital gains reinvested in a QOZ until the date the investment is exchanged/sold or 12/31/2026, whichever is earlier. It also provides for the permanent exclusion of capital gains from the sale or exchange of an investment held for 10 years or more in a QOF.
Under Act 13-2019 net gains or income, net losses, and dividends which are excluded from federal income in a Federal Opportunity Zone are also excluded from PA personal income tax for tax years beginning after December 31, 2019. This income is taxable for years beginning prior to January 1, 2020.
Follows federal law.
Repatriation Transition Tax
IRC §965
One-time tax to be imposed on U.S. shareholders that own 10 percent or more of the shares of foreign corporations.
See Corporation and Personal Income Tax Informational Notice 2018-01 [PDF].
See Corporation and Personal Income Tax Informational Notice 2018-01 [PDF].
Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI)
IRC §951A
Code section 951A would require a U.S. shareholder of a CFC to include GILTI in its income.
Foreign Derived Intangible Income
IRC §250
Allows deduction equal to a percentage of its “foreign-derived intangible income” (“FDII”). Percentage varies by tax year.
Federal Treatment
Pennsylvania Treatment
Personal Income Tax
Qualified Business Income Deduction
IRC §199A
Deduction of up to 20% of qualified business income under Section 199A for sole proprietors, self-employed individuals, partners in partnerships, beneficiaries of trusts, and shareholders in S corporations.
PA Personal Income Tax does not allow for a Section 199A deduction.
Partnership Technical Termination
IRC §708(b)(1)
Eliminates the requirement for a technical termination of the partnership when there is a transfer of 50% or more of interests in capital and profits within a 12-month period.
PA Personal Income Tax does not allow for a Section 199A deduction.
Excess Business Losses
IRC §461(l)
Disallows a current year deduction for business losses in excess of $500,000 for Married Filing Joint taxpayers and $250,000 for all other filing statuses.
PA Personal Income Tax has no limit on a business loss that can be claimed. A business loss, however, can only offset other business income (cannot offset any other class of income).
Moving Expenses
IRC §132(g)
Restricts deduction for moving expenses to only members of the armed forces on active duty (and their spouses and dependents) who move due to a military order that is a permanent change of station.
Expenses for moving 35 miles or more from your current location to start or keep a job are still deductible as Unreimbursed Business Expenses as long as they are not reimbursed.
Section 529 Plans Qualified Expenses
IRC §529(c)(7)
Section 529 plans can now be used to pay up to $10,000 of costs for elementary or secondary public, private or religious schools.
PA Personal Income Tax will also consider such costs as qualified expenses.
State and Local Tax Deduction
IRC §164(b)(6)
Deduction for state and local taxes is limited to a total of $10,000 per year.
N/A. PA Personal Income Tax does not allow for itemized deductions. Please refer to Answer ID 3618 at https://revenue-pa.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/3618.
Personal Exemption Deduction
IRC §151(d)
Deduction for personal exemptions is eliminated.
PA Personal Income Tax does not allow for personal exemptions. Note: dependency must still be determined if you are claiming tax forgiveness on Schedule SP.
H.R. 1
On July 4, 2025, President Trump signed H.R. 1 into law. These tables compare the federal treatment to the Pennsylvania treatment of many common tax issues.
Federal Treatment
Pennsylvania Treatment
Personal Income Tax
Corporate Net Income Tax
Research and Experimental (R & E) Expenditures
IRC § 174
Section 174A was added to address the treatment of domestic R&E expenditures. Domestic R&E expenditures paid or incurred in tax years beginning after December 31, 2024, can be deducted or taxpayers may elect to capitalize and amortize such expenditures over a period of not less than 60 months.
Pennsylvania does not incorporate the provisions of IRC § 174 or § 174A in its personal income tax law. In calculating net profits, Pennsylvania allows a current deduction for ordinary, necessary, and reasonable business expenses currently paid or incurred during the taxable year which are directly related to and necessary for the production and marketing of the taxpayer’s products, goods, and services. Costs associated with property with a useful life employed in a trade or business must be depreciated. R & E expenditures are currently expensed or depreciated depending upon the nature of the expenditure.
Act 45 of 2025 requires corporations to add back any federal deductions of R&E under §174, §174A, §59 (e), or §481 and then recover those costs over a period of 5 years. See Act 45 of 2025 page on Revenue website for details.
Code Sec. 179
IRC §179(b)
Increase Section 179 expensing to $1 million with a phaseout beginning at $2.5 million and expand definition of qualified property.
For tax years beginning 1/1/2023 and after, Act 53 of 2022 changed PA PIT law to incorporate the federal expense limitations.
Follows federal law.
Bonus Depreciation
IRC §168(k)
100% expensing for qualified property made permantent for property placed in service after January 19, 2025.
N/A - Bonus depreciation is not allowed in calculating taxable income.
Act 72-2018 requires companies to calculate depreciation under the modified accelerated cost recovery system. See Corporation Tax Bulletin 2018-03 [PDF].
Limitation of Net Interest Deduction to 30% of Adjusted Income
IRC §163(j)
For tax years beginning after December 31, 2024, adjusted taxable income (ATI) is calculated without regard to deductions for depreciation, amortization, or depletion. (EBITDA).
No effect – the limitation does not apply to Personal Income Tax. Valid business interest will be fully deductible in calculating taxable income.
Act 45 of 2025 requires corporations to calculate their federal taxable income using §163(j) as it was in effect on December 31, 2024. (EBIT). See Act 45 of 2025 page on Revenue website for details.
Small Business Accounting and Modification
IRC §448(c)
Section 460(e) was amended to change the general exception from percentage of completion method of accounting from a general exception for "home construction contracts" to an exception for "residential construction contracts." (Effective for contracts entered into in taxable years beginning after July 4, 2025).
Generally will follow. Taxpayers may use the cash or accrual method of accounting so long as the method is acceptable by standards of the accounting profession, is not inconsistent with the regulations of the department, and clearly reflects income.
Follows federal law.
Repeal like-kind exchanges except for real property
IRC §1031
No change
No change
No change
Applicable recovery period for real property
IRC §168(e)
Removes solar or wind energy property from the definition of five-year property (applies to property beginning construction after December 31, 2024).
Generally will follow. PA Personal Income Tax does not have specific rules regarding asset lives.
Follows federal law.
Repeal deduction for income attributable to domestic production activities
IRC §199
N/A
N/A
N/A
Limitation on deduction by employers of expenses for fringe benefits
IRC §274
Allows expenses of employer-operated eating facilities for meals provided at employer's convenience; expenses for goods or services sold by taxpayer in bona fide transaction for adequate and full consideration. Also excludes meals provided on certain fishing boats and certain fish processing facilities from the 50% limitation.
No effect - PA Personal Income Tax rules with regard to business expenses has not changed. Expenses, including entertainment, etc., are 100% deductible as long as they meet the PA definition of a valid business expense.
Follows federal law.
Repeal of advance refunding bonds
IRC §149(d)
No Change
No Change
No Change
Creation of Qualified Opportunity Zones (QOZ)
IRC §1016(b)(38)
Creates new Opportunity Zone investment opportunities for capital gains invested after December 31, 2027. Requires certain disclosures from specified QOZ businesses. Imposes penalty for failures to comply with new reporting requirements.
Under Act 13-2019 net gains or income, net losses, and dividends which are excluded from federal income in a Federal Opportunity Zone are also excluded from PA personal income tax for tax years beginning after December 31, 2019.
Follows federal law.
Repatriation Transition Tax
IRC §965
N/A
N/A
N/A
Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI)
IRC §951A
Renames GILTI as "Net CFC Tested Income." Reduces the deduction percentage for net CFC tested income to 40%.
Foreign Derived Intangible Income
Renames FDII to FDDEI (Foreign-Derived Deduction Eligible Income). Modifies the calculation of the deduction.
Qualified Production Property
IRC §168(n)
|Subsection 168(n) was added to provide 100% bonus depreciation deduction for qualified production property placed in service after July 4, 2025, but before January 1, 2031. Construction of such property begins after January 19, 2025, but before January 1, 2029.
|N/A - Bonus depreciation is not allowed in calculating taxable income. Pennsylvania does not incorporate the provisions of IRC § 168(n) in its personal income tax law.
|Act 45 of 2025 requires companies to calculate depreciation under the modified accelerated cost recovery system. See Act 45 of 2025 page on Revenue website for details.
Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI)
IRC §951B
|Adds Section 951B that extends subpart F and net CFC tested income rules to owners having "foreign controlled U.S. shareholders" and "foreign controlled foreign corporations."
Federal Treatment
Pennsylvania Treatment
Personal Income Tax
Qualified Business Income Deduction
IRC §199A
Permanently extends the 20% deduction for qualified business income.
PA Personal Income Tax does not allow for a Section 199A deduction.
Partnership Technical Termination
IRC §708(b)(1)
N/A
N/A
Excess Business Losses
IRC §461(l)
Permanently extends the disallowance of a deduction for excess business losses (was set to sunset in 2029).
PA Personal Income Tax has no limit on a business loss that can be claimed. A business loss, however, can only offset other business income (cannot offset any other class of income).
Moving Expenses
IRC §132(g)
Permanently extends the moving expense deduction limitation and employer-reimbursed moving expense exclusion.
Expenses for moving 35 miles or more from your current location to start or keep a job are still deductible as Unreimbursed Business Expenses as long as they are not reimbursed.
Section 529 Plans Qualified Expenses
IRC §529(c)(7)
For tax years beginning after December 31, 2025, the limit on costs increases from $10,000 to $20,000.
PA Personal Income Tax will also consider such costs as qualified expenses.
State and Local Tax Deduction
IRC §164(b)(6)
The limit for deduction for state and local taxes was increased to $40,000 per year for 2025 and increases through 2029. The limit returns to $10,000 for 2030.
N/A. PA Personal Income Tax does not allow for itemized deductions. Please refer to Answer ID 3618 at https://revenue-pa.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/3618.
Personal Exemption Deduction
IRC §151(d)
Makes elimination of personal exemption permanent.
PA Personal Income Tax does not allow for personal exemptions. Note: dependency must still be determined if you are claiming tax forgiveness on Schedule SP.
Child & Dependent Care Credit
IRC §21(a)(2)
|Increases the credit amount from 35% to 50% of expenses for years beginning after December 31, 2025.
|No effect – the PA Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit is calculated based on the IRC percentages in effect for the 2022 tax year and do not adjust based on federal changes.
Section 529 Plans Qualified Expenses
IRC §529(e)(3)(C)
|Adds postsecondary credentialing expenses as qualified higher eduction exepenses.
|PA Personal Income Tax will also consider such costs as qualified expenses.
Deduction for seniors
IRC §63(f)
|Special deduction of $6,000 for tax years 2025-2028.
|N/A - PA Personal Income Tax has no senior deduction.
Deduction for auto loans
IRC §163(h)(4)
|Allows deduction for interest paid on loans to purchase certain passenger vehicles.
|N/A - PA Personal Income Tax has no deduction for personal interest.
Deduction for tip income
IRC §224
|Allows deduction for certain qualified tip income.
|N/A - PA Personal Income Tax has no provision to exempt certain tip income from taxation.
Deduction for overtime pay
IRC §225
|Allows deduction for qualified overtime compensation
|N/A - PA Personal Income Tax has no provision to exempt overtime income from taxation.