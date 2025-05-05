Board of Appeals Tutorials

Board of Appeals Overview
An Overview of the PA Board of Appeals
Board of Appeals e-Petition
This video will explain how to e-file a state tax appeal with the Pennsylvania Board of Appeals.
Registering for Keystone Login
Learn how to register for a Keystone Login account with the Pa. Department of Revenue.
Requesting a Compromise with the Board of Appeals
This video describes the compromise process at the Pennsylvania Board of Appeals. The compromise process has successfully resolved over a billion dollars of disputed taxes. For more information beyond the video, visit revenue.pa.gov/taxappeals.
Board of Appeals Overview- ASL
This video provides an overview of the Pennsylvania Board of Appeals process with an ASL interpreter included. For more information beyond the video, visit revenue.pa.gov/taxappeals.
Requesting a Compromise with the Board of Appeals- ASL
This video describes the compromise process at the Pennsylvania Board of Appeals with an ASL interpreter included. The compromise process has successfully resolved over a billion dollars of disputed taxes. For more information beyond the video, visit revenue.pa.gov/taxappeals.