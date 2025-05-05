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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Videos

    Board of Appeals Tutorials

    Board of Appeals Overview

    An Overview of the PA Board of Appeals

    Board of Appeals e-Petition

    This video will explain how to e-file a state tax appeal with the Pennsylvania Board of Appeals.

    Registering for Keystone Login

    Learn how to register for a Keystone Login account with the Pa. Department of Revenue.

    Requesting a Compromise with the Board of Appeals

    This video describes the compromise process at the Pennsylvania Board of Appeals. The compromise process has successfully resolved over a billion dollars of disputed taxes. For more information beyond the video, visit revenue.pa.gov/taxappeals.

    Board of Appeals Overview- ASL

    This video provides an overview of the Pennsylvania Board of Appeals process with an ASL interpreter included. For more information beyond the video, visit revenue.pa.gov/taxappeals.

    Requesting a Compromise with the Board of Appeals- ASL

    This video describes the compromise process at the Pennsylvania Board of Appeals with an ASL interpreter included. The compromise process has successfully resolved over a billion dollars of disputed taxes. For more information beyond the video, visit revenue.pa.gov/taxappeals.