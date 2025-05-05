New Directors are required to participate in a New Director Seminar within six months of assuming the role of school Director. Participation is also required by the Directors of newly licensed/registered schools within six months of the school receiving approval. There is no fee for this seminar.

Although not required, it is recommended that Acting Directors attend. Additional school staff who are responsible for submitting applications and reporting financials may also attend, but not in lieu of the Director.

The completed registration form must be received in the Division's office by 4pm EST at least three (3) business days prior to the selected seminar date (no exceptions will be made). It is recommended that registration forms be submitted no later than 10 days prior to the session you plan to attend.​

Seminars are conducted from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Attendance is taken periodically throughout the session to verify and award a certificate of attendance.​



January 13, 2027

April 14, 2027

July 14, 2027

October 13, 2027

All seminars are conducted via Microsoft Teams.

If you do not currently utilize Microsoft Teams, it will be necessary for you to download the app prior to attending. You are encouraged to do this as soon as you register for the seminar.

Download Microsoft Teams

You will receive an invitation to join an established Team from the seminar host 48-72 hours prior to the day of the event to the email address provided on the registration form. The invitation will also contain the resources that will be used during the orientation.

Cameras are not necessary as the seminar will not use video. However, the presenter will share their computer screen during demonstrations; therefore, it is advisable to join the seminar using a computer rather than a mobile device.