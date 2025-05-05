New Programs

The Board must approve all new program and course offerings prior to advertising, enrolling, and providing instruction.

In accordance with 22 Pa. Code § 73.92. Facilities, if renovations will be required to accommodate the new program, the school is required to submit a certificate of occupancy for the renovated facility to demonstrate that the facility is adequate and sufficient to enable the school to meet its educational objectives. Board Policy Memo #66 further notes that the certificate of occupancy must be submitted as it will be used for the school. Schools are advised to carefully consider the timing of application submissions, as applications may not be placed on the agenda for review unless the certificate of occupancy is provided at least 3 weeks before the Board meeting date.

New Program Application fee: $1,400 per application (limit of three New Program Applications per school per Board meeting).

Consolidated AST-ASB New Program Application fee: $2,400 per application (limit of three new programs per school per Board meeting).

Applications must be submitted electronically to the Division's SharePoint site by 5:00PM EST on the deadline date (no exceptions will be made).

Fees must be received in the Division's office by 2:00PM EST on the deadline date (no exceptions will be made).

In addition to the Private Licensed Schools Act, regulations, and Board policy memos, some fields of study and professional certifications have additional curriculum standards, licensure requirements, and/or accreditation requirements. It is the applicant's responsibility to ensure that all standards and requirements are met for all organizations, Boards, agencies, and accrediting bodies with program oversight prior to submitting applications for Board review. Approval letters are to be embedded in the submitted New Program Application.

In addition to all other State Board of Private Licensed School new program application requirements, the items outlined in Board Policy Memo #93 must be submitted by schools applying to offer Commercial Truck Driving training programs. This is done by completing the corresponding worksheet within the New Program Application and embedding the required evidence.

The Board has established a limit of three New Program Applications per school per Board meeting.

Program Changes

Program changes must be requested in advance of implementation.

Program changes of 25% or more require a New Program Application be submitted for Board consideration. (Please reference 'Required Board Approvals and Submission Items > 'New Programs' for the necessary application and related information.)

Changes of 24.99% or less can be approved by staff. (Please reference 'Required Staff Approvals and Submission Items > Program Changes' for the necessary application and related information.)

Failure to obtain approval for program changes prior to implementation is a regulatory violation and may result in enforcement action.

Distance Education

The ability to offer programming and courses via distance education (by means other than residential/on-ground) instruction must be requested in advance of implementation.

New programs in which distance education is intended to be offered, the required information will be included in the New Program Application.

Existing previously Board-approved programs in which distance education is intended to be offered will require the submission of the Distance Education Application.

Schools receiving approval as a distance education provider after February 11, 2016 may request distance education program approval by submitting the Distance Education Application to Board staff. There is no fee for staff approval.

Schools receiving approval as a distance education provider prior to February 11, 2016, or schools who have not previously received distance education approval, must request distance education approval by submitting the Distance Education Application for Board review.

Note: It is the applicant's responsibility to ensure that all distance education standards and requirements are met for all organizations, Boards, agencies, and accrediting bodies with program oversight prior to submitting applications for Board review. Distance education approval letters are to be embedded in the Distance Education Application.

Distance Education Application fee (Board-review only): $1,400 per application

Applications must be submitted electronically to the Division's SharePoint site by 5:00PM EST on the deadline date (no exceptions will be made).

Fees must be received in the Division's office by 5:00PM EST on the deadline date (no exceptions will be made).

Admission Representatives

A representative acting on behalf of a private licensed school, who solicits or procures enrollment through an enrollment agreement, at a location off school premises, is mandated to be licensed/registered as an Admission Representative by the Board.

In accordance with 24 P.S. § 6506 and 22 Pa. Code § 73.41, § 73.71 and § 73.75, no person shall solicit or procure prospective students to enroll, at a location off school premises, unless they are licensed/registered by the Board. Admission Representatives licensed/registered by the Board are limited in authority and may not solicit students to enroll in a school other than the one they are licensed/registered to represent.

In accordance with § 73.72, an individual applying for an Admissions Representative's license/registration shall be at least 18 years of age and shall apply on the form prescribed by the Board.

In accordance with 24 P.S. § 6508(b)(2) and 22 Pa. Code § 73.74, the duration of the original license shall be for one year, shall be renewed annually, and shall be effective from the date of issue until the first day of the month of the original issue the following year.

In accordance with 22 Pa. Code § 73.151(4) the annual fee for Admissions Representative licensure/registration is $600.

In accordance with 24 P.S. § 6513 and 22 Pa. Code § 73.182, the Board may refuse licensure/registration or pursue enforcement action, including suspension or revocation of licensure/registration, if it finds (7) a licensed/registered Admissions Representative has failed or refused to display or produce their license when requested to do so by prospective students or designated officials of the Board, (10) the school is employing Admissions Representatives who have not been licensed/registered by the Board, (16) a licensed/registered Admissions Representative has solicited prospective students to enroll in a school in which they have not been licensed/registered by the Board or which is not listed on their license, or if the Board finds that a school or an Admissions Representative has violated any statute or regulation.

In accordance with 22 Pa. Code § 73.73, the following changes in the status of an Admissions Representative shall be reported to the Board: (1) a change of home address for an Admissions Representative shall be reported within 14-calendar days, (2) the termination or resignation of an Admissions Representative shall be reported within 14-calendar days. The representative shall surrender his license to the school and the school shall forward the license to the Board along with the report.

Schools and Admissions Representatives are mandated to honestly promote the school and its programs by ensuring that all student publications, advertising, and printed materials contain full and accurate information. Schools are mandated to ensure that all Admissions Representatives are completely trained and familiar with the school and its programs, as well as to monitor the activities of Admissions Representatives on a regular basis.

At Executive Session on October 31, 2022, the Committee determined upon review of the statute, regulations, and policies that the spirit of the law does not require Admissions Representatives to be licensed who telework from a permanent location approved by the school in lieu of physically reporting to the school or administrative offices to engage in solicited or unsolicited recruitment and/or enrollment of students with the State Board of Private Licensed Schools.



Board approval is also required for the following:

Branch Facility

Remote Location/Facility

Change in Location/Temporary Relocation

Facility Expansion

School Name Change/Alternate Name

Change of Ownership

Scholarships