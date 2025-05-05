In addition to the Private Licensed Schools Act, regulations, and Board policy memos, some fields of study and professional certifications have additional curriculum standards, licensure requirements, and/or accreditation requirements. Please review the following resources prior to submitting any new program application, to ensure your program meets the minimum requirements.
It is the applicant's responsibility to ensure that all standards and requirements are met for all organizations, Boards, agencies, and accrediting bodies with program oversight prior to submitting applications for Board review. Appropriate approval letters will be required prior to the State Board of Private Licensed Schools granting program approval.
General Resources
- U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Outlook Handbook
- U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics, Classification of Instructional Programs
Commercial Truck Driver
- CDL FMCSA Bridge Worksheets (Excel)
- Board Policy Memo #93 (rev. 5-18-2023) Commercial Truck Driving Program (PDF)
Home Health Aide
Nurse Aide
Dental Assistant
- Commission on Dental Accreditation
- Dental Assisting National Board, Employment Pathways and Exam Eligibility Requirements
Massage Therapist, Pennsylvania Licensure
Pharmacy Technician
- House Bill 770 (relating to board-approved pharmacy technician training)
- Board Laws & Regulations
- State Board of Pharmacy
Phlebotomy
- World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines on drawing blood: best practices in phlebotomy
- National Phlebotomy Association Phlebotomy Certification
- National Center for Competency Testing – Phlebotomy Technician
- American Society of Phlebotomy Technicians, inc.
- OSHA Publications – Fact Sheets
- OSHA Healthcare Standards
- Phlebotomists: Occupational Outlook Handbook: : U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (bls.gov)
- National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Sciences (NAACLS) (PDF)
- American Society for Clinical Pathology
- NCES CIP Code 51.1009 Title: Phlebotomy Technician/Phlebotomist.
- PA Department of Health: Environmental Issues in School
- Safety Checklist Program for Schools | NIOSH | CDC
- PA Department of Health: PA Guidelines on Bloodborne Pathogens (PDF)
Respiratory Therapy
Table Games, Licensed Gaming Entity
- Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board
- 58 Pa. Code Chapter 611A. Table Game Minimum Training Standards
- Dealer School Notification Form
- Gaming School Curriculum Rubric (Word)
Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
- National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), National EMS Education Standards (PDF)
- NHTSA National EMS Education Standards, Emergency Medical Responder Instructional Guidelines (PDF)
- NHTSA National EMS Education Standards, Emergency Medical Technician Instructional Guidelines (PDF)
- Department of Health, Emergancy Medical Services (EMS)