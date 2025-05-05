In addition to the Private Licensed Schools Act, regulations, and Board policy memos, some fields of study and professional certifications have additional curriculum standards, licensure requirements, and/or accreditation requirements. Please review the following resources prior to submitting any new program application, to ensure your program meets the minimum requirements.



It is the applicant's responsibility to ensure that all standards and requirements are met for all organizations, Boards, agencies, and accrediting bodies with program oversight prior to submitting applications for Board review. Appropriate approval letters will be required prior to the State Board of Private Licensed Schools granting program approval.