Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    In addition to the Private Licensed Schools Act, regulations, and Board policy memos, some fields of study and professional certifications have additional curriculum standards, licensure requirements, and/or accreditation requirements.  Please review the following resources prior to submitting any new program application, to ensure your program meets the minimum requirements.

    It is the applicant's responsibility to ensure that all standards and requirements are met for all organizations, Boards, agencies, and accrediting bodies with program oversight prior to submitting applications for Board review. Appropriate approval letters will be required prior to the State Board of Private Licensed Schools granting program approval.

    General Resources

    Commercial Truck Driver 

    Home Health Aide

    Nurse Aide 

    Dental Assistant 

    Massage Therapist, Pennsylvania Licensure 

    Pharmacy Technician 

    Phlebotomy

    Respiratory Therapy

    Table Games, Licensed Gaming Entity 

    Emergency Medical Services (EMS) 