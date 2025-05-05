For each meeting, the submission deadlines are approximately 11 weeks prior to allow sufficient opportunity for Board staff to conduct a quantitative review of submitted items, for applicants to cure deficiencies, and for Board member reviewers to conduct a qualitative review of submitted applications, documents, and requests.

Board staff is responsible for ensuring an application has all mandated information and documentation included before presenting the application to the Board for review. Board staff is not responsible for the quality of the information or documentation included in applications. Board staff may provide the school with guidance regarding the quality of the application, but this should not be considered a qualitative review of the application as that is the responsibility of the Board. Ultimately it is the school's responsibility to ensure accurate, consistent, and full information is provided to the Board. The SharePoint links to the most recent applications uploaded by the school are shared with the Board. The school is responsible for ensuring that the applications include all intended information and documents.

Submission deadlines are strictly enforced. Applications, documents, requests, and fees must be received in the Division office by 2:00 p.m. on the day of the submission deadline for the in​tended Board meeting date. Items received after a submission deadline, or items for which fees are not received in a timely manner, will be held for consideration at a subsequent meeting.

You are reminded that Board meetings are open to the public. School administrators who have submitted items for Board action are expected to be present at the Board meeting.

If you have any questions, please call 717-783-8228 or email RA-PLS@pa.gov.