For each meeting, the submission deadlines are approximately 11 weeks prior to allow sufficient opportunity for Board staff to conduct a quantitative review of submitted items, for applicants to cure deficiencies, and for Board member reviewers to conduct a qualitative review of submitted applications, documents, and requests.
Board staff is responsible for ensuring an application has all mandated information and documentation included before presenting the application to the Board for review. Board staff is not responsible for the quality of the information or documentation included in applications. Board staff may provide the school with guidance regarding the quality of the application, but this should not be considered a qualitative review of the application as that is the responsibility of the Board. Ultimately it is the school's responsibility to ensure accurate, consistent, and full information is provided to the Board. The SharePoint links to the most recent applications uploaded by the school are shared with the Board. The school is responsible for ensuring that the applications include all intended information and documents.
Submission deadlines are strictly enforced. Applications, documents, requests, and fees must be received in the Division office by 2:00 p.m. on the day of the submission deadline for the intended Board meeting date. Items received after a submission deadline, or items for which fees are not received in a timely manner, will be held for consideration at a subsequent meeting.
You are reminded that Board meetings are open to the public. School administrators who have submitted items for Board action are expected to be present at the Board meeting.
If you have any questions, please call 717-783-8228 or email RA-PLS@pa.gov.
Special Meeting Date August 12, 2026
- PLS Board Meeting Agenda - PUBLIC (PDF)
- meeting to be held at Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PaTTAN – CENTRAL), 6340 Flank Drive, Harrisburg, Cumberland Room
Meeting Date August 13, 2026 / Submission Deadline May 29, 2026
- PLS Board Meeting Agenda - PUBLIC (PDF)
- meeting to be held at Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PaTTAN - CENTRAL), 6340 Flank Drive, Harrisburg, Conference Rooms 1 and 2
Meeting Date November 19, 2026 / Submission Deadline August 28, 2026
- meeting to be held at Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PaTTAN - CENTRAL), 6340 Flank Drive, Harrisburg, Conference Rooms 1 and 2
Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PaTTAN - CENTRAL)
6340 Flank Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17112
Conference Rooms 1 and 2 (floor plan) (PDF)
- Conference Room 1 will be open to the public at 8:15am, the meeting starts at 8:45am.
- Parking is available immediately outside of PaTTAN, as well as there is adjacent overflow parking. Please be mindful of parking in other business lots. Parking is free.
- Drinks are permitted in the conference rooms but are not provided. There is a water bottle filling station.
- We will not take breaks, other than a lunch break. Anyone needing to briefly leave the meeting is permitted to do so, just please be sure to cause as minimal disruption to the proceedings as possible.
- Please silence cell phones prior to the start of the meeting.
- Please save necessary reference materials and documents to your computer's desktop, in the event wi-fi becomes unavailable.
- Restrooms are located just outside of Conference Rooms 1 and 2.