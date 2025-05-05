Submission Deadlines

The submission deadlines for licensed/registered schools on quarterly financial reporting with the Board's Financial Review Committee are indicated below.

Only schools who have been notified by Board staff that they are on quarterly financial reporting should submit quarterly financial reports.

Schools may not recycle prior submissions. Rather, schools must download a new copy of the 'Financial Report Form PDE-2006 for Quarterly Reporting' for every submission.

Links to the required form, along with financial report instructions, are provided below.

The submission deadlines are 4 weeks prior to each Board meeting to allow sufficient opportunity for Board staff to conduct a quantitative review, for schools to cure deficiencies, and for the Board's Financial Review Committee to conduct a qualitative review.

Submission deadlines are strictly enforced. Quarterly Financial Reports must be received on SharePoint by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the submission deadline. Reports received after the submission deadline will result in the school receiving a notice of violation, which may result in the Board imposing a $500 civil penalty for each late submission.

Submit the completed form electronically via SharePoint:

Go to: SharePoint Submission Site

Select: Registered User Application Submission. Enter: Your PA Login username

Enter: Your PA Login password

Select: 'Add document' and check the box 'Add as a new version to existing files' Select: 'Choose File' and select the file from your own drive. Click 'OK'. Select: Under 'Content Type', select 'PLS Financial Report'. Enter: Enter ALL OTHER INFORMATION as requested and click save.

Failure to enter ALL OTHER INFORMATION will result in your application not being successfully submitted.

You should now be able to view and independently confirm that your application has been successfully submitted.

If your school has difficulty understanding or completing any part of the PDE-2006, you are strongly encouraged to seek the guidance of a financial professional. Submission of incorrect or incomplete quarterly financial reports may result in the school being required to submit third-party prepared compiled, reviewed, or audited financials.

Schools on quarterly financial reporting must demonstrate their ability to successfully sustain existing programs before any New Program applications will be approved. Quarterly financial reports are reviewed to determine if the school can be approved to launch new programs. The Board will not approve the new programs unless approval is recommended by the Financial Review Committee.

You will receive a letter following the Board meeting indicating the Board's decision and requesting any additional documents for subsequent review. If you have been asked to provide any specific additional information (i.e., third-party prepared financials) in response to the Financial Review Committee's review, please submit that information as an additional document via the SharePoint site.