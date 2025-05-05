Licensed CDL Training Providers

To report an unlicensed training provider, please email RA-EDPLSCOMPLIANCE@pa.gov with all relevant information, including website links, advertising, enrollment documents, and all other evidence as available. Please also report unlicensed training providers directly to the FMCSA via Submit a Complaint - Training Provider Registry. (Note: The Department does not have control or oversight of the FMCSA TPR and cannot remove providers from the registry.)
If a training provider listed below is conducting training at a location other than what is identified, please email RA-EDPLSCOMPLIANCE@pa.gov with this information, so that we may confirm Board approval of the location.
To confirm the specific programs approved for each training provider, please visit: Training Provider Program Search.
To confirm providers that have received Notices of Proposed Removal from the FMSCA ELDT TPR, please visit: Proposed Removal - Training Provider Registry.
To confirm providers that have been removed from the FMSCA ELDT TPR, please visit: Removed - Training Provider Registry.
160 Driving Academy, Lebanon
School Location: 2231 Lebanon Valley Mall Room B01, Lebanon, PA 17042
Remote Location: 120 N 25th Street, Lebanon
160 Driving Academy, Munhall
School Location: 605 William Marks Way , Munhall, PA 15120
Remote Location: 4 River Road, McKees Rocks, PA 15136
160 Driving Academy, Tannersville
School Location: 2411 Route 715 School Office: Kapp Hall Rm 100L Classroom: Rm 028, Tannersville, PA 18372
Remote Location: 2411 Route 715 Tannersville, PA 18372 (parking lot)
AAA School of Trucking, Inc, Harrisburg
School Location: 6003 Jonestown Road , Harrisburg, PA 17112
Remote Location: 108 Route 104, Liverpool, PA 17045
AAA School of Trucking, Inc, Philadelphia
School Location: 442 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Remote Location: 3245 Stokley St., Philadelphia, PA 19129
All-State Career School, Essington
School Location: 50 W. Powhattan Avenue , Essington, PA 19029
Remote Location: Talen Energy Stadium, Lot A, Chester, PA 19013.
All-State Career School, West Mifflin
School Location: South Hills Industrial Park 1200 Lebanon Road, Suite 101, West Mifflin, PA 15122 -
Remote Location: n/a
Alpha CDL Academy
School Location: 290 Andrews Road , Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053
Remote Location: 480 State Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020
AW Trucking School, LLC
School Location: 555 Union Blvd North Entrance, Allentown, PA 18109
Remote Location: n/a
Berks Technical Institute, Allentown
School Location: 2200 North Irving Street , Allentown, PA 18109
Remote Location: 795 Roble Road, Allentown, PA
Berks Technical Institute, Lewisburg
School Location: 7495 Westbranch Highway, Lewisburg, PA 17837
Remote Location: 417 N Arch St, Milton, PA 17847
Berks Technical Institute, Wyomissing
School Location: 2205 Ridgewood Road Suite 100, Wyomissing, PA 19610
Remote Location: 1047 Shoemaker Ave, Shoemakersville, PA 19555
CDL Lab, LLC
School Location: 255 Lincoln Highway, Building B, Fairless Hills, PA 19030
Remote Location: n/a
Central Penn CDL Academy
School Location: 1004 Brackbill Rd , Gap, PA 17527
Remote Location: n/a
CNS Driver Training Center of PA
School Location: 151 Koser Rd , Lititz, PA 17543
Remote Location: n/a
DCS School of Driving
School Location: 6054 Lincoln Highway , Thomasville, PA 17364
Remote Location: 6442 Lincoln Highway West, Thomasville, PA 17364
Douglas Education Center
School Location: 130 Seventh Street , Monessen, PA 15062
Remote Location: 988 Sky Drive, Lemont Furnace, PA 15456
Remote Location: Lots 647-675 facing Donner Avenue in Monessen, PA 15062
Remote Location: 30 Donner Avenue, Monessen, PA 15062
Driving Academy
School Location: 2201 Green Lane, Levittown, PA 19057
Remote Location: 1400 E. State Street, Hamilton, NJ 08609
Fortis Institute, Scranton
School Location: 517 Ash Street, Suite 200 , Scranton, PA 18509
Remote Location: 1147 Rte 315, Plains, PA 18702
Gladiator Trucker Academy
School Location: 1200 Veterans Hwy Suite A6, Bristol, PA 19007
Remote Location: n/a
Global CDL Academy
School Location: 9430 State Road , Philadelphia, PA 19114 (relocating soon)
Remote Location: 8501 Hegerman Street, Philadelphia, PA 19136
Remote Location: 8837 Torresdale Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19136
Institute of Medical and Business Careers, Erie
School Location: 5739 West 26th Street , Erie, PA 16506
Remote Location: 5609 West 26th Street and/to 5613 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506
Institute of Medical and Business Careers, Pittsburgh
School Location: 133 Jefferson Road , Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Remote Location: n/a
Keystone Diesel Institute
School Location: 647 Evans City Road, Building 101, Butler, PA 16001
Remote Location: n/a
New Castle School of Trades
School Location: 4117 Pulaski Road , New Castle, PA 16101
Remote Location: n/a
Optimist CDL School
School Location: 600 E. Penn Avenue Lower 4, Wernersville, PA 19565
Remote Location: n/a
Patriot CDL
School Location: 7800 Bristol Pike , Levittown, PA 19057
Remote Location: n/a
Penn CDL LLC
School Location: 10065 Sandmeyer Lane Office - 304, Philadelphia, PA 19116
Remote Location: 965 Thomas Drive, Warminster, PA 18974
Penn Commercial Business Technical School
School Location: 242 Oak Spring Road , Washington , PA 15301
Remote Location: 301 Oak Spring Road, Washington, PA 15301
Professional Drivers Academy
School Location: 2300 Housels Run Road , Milton, PA 17847
Remote Location: n/a
Road Runner CDL Academy, Hazel
School Location: 370 Maplewood Drive Johnson College, Classroom: Rm 119, Admin: Rm 120, Hazle Township, PA 18202
Road Runner CDL Academy, Taylor
School Location: 6 S. Keyser Avenue , Taylor, PA 18517
Roadmaster Drivers School
School Location: 4219 Fritch Drive , Bethlehem, PA 18020
Remote Location: n/a
SAGE Truck Driving Schools
School Location: 326 E. 2nd Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
Remote Location: 338 W. 6th Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
SAGE Truck Driving Schools
School Location: 4500 Education Park Drive, Schnecksville, PA 18078
Remote Location: n/a
Rosedale Technical College
School Location: 215 Beecham Dr, Ste 2 , Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Remote Location: 170 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Shelly Truck Driving School, LLC
School Location: 400 Mulberry Street , York, PA 17403
Remote Location: 600 Hall Street, York, PA 17403
Smith & Solomon Commercial Driver Training, Dupont
School Location: 98 Grove Street, Rm 202 , Dupont, PA 18641
Remote Location: n/a
Smith & Solomon Commercial Driver Training, Norristown
School Location: 103 East Main Street , Norristown, PA 19401
Remote Location: 340 Crooked Lane, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Smith & Solomon Commercial Driver Training, Philadelphia
School Location: 2625 Wheatsheaf Lane , Philadelphia, PA 19137
Remote Location: n/a
Trans American Technical Institute, Inc.
School Location: 109 Trans American Rd , Jermyn, PA 18433
Remote Location: n/a
YTI Career Institute -York
School Location: 1405 Williams Road, York , PA 17402
Remote Location: n/a