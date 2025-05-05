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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Licensed CDL Training Providers

    The training providers listed below are licensed by the State Board of Private Licensed Schools.  The ELDT (Entry-Level Driver Training) providers below are licensed by the State Board of Private Licensed Schools. This list is specific to Private Licensed Schools and does not stand to warrant or represent any other training providers in the state

    To report an unlicensed training provider, please email RA-EDPLSCOMPLIANCE@pa.gov with all relevant information, including website links, advertising, enrollment documents, and all other evidence as available.  Please also report unlicensed training providers directly to the FMCSA via Submit a Complaint - Training Provider Registry. (Note: The Department does not have control or oversight of the FMCSA TPR and cannot remove providers from the registry.)

    If a training provider listed below is conducting training at a location other than what is identified, please email RA-EDPLSCOMPLIANCE@pa.gov with this information, so that we may confirm Board approval of the location.

    To confirm the specific programs approved for each training provider, please visit: Training Provider Program Search.

    To confirm providers that have received Notices of Proposed Removal from the FMSCA ELDT TPR, please visit: Proposed Removal - Training Provider Registry.

    To confirm providers that have been removed from the FMSCA ELDT TPR, please visit: Removed - Training Provider Registry.

    160 Driving Academy, Lebanon 
    School Location: 2231 Lebanon Valley Mall Room B01, Lebanon, PA 17042
    Remote Location: 120 N 25th Street, Lebanon

    160 Driving Academy, Munhall           
    School Location: 605 William Marks Way , Munhall, PA 15120
    Remote Location: 4 River Road, McKees Rocks, PA 15136

    160 Driving Academy, Tannersville     
    School Location: 2411 Route 715 School Office: Kapp Hall Rm 100L Classroom: Rm 028, Tannersville, PA 18372
    Remote Location: 2411 Route 715 Tannersville, PA 18372 (parking lot)

    AAA School of Trucking, Inc, Harrisburg       
    School Location: 6003 Jonestown Road , Harrisburg, PA 17112
    Remote Location: 108 Route 104, Liverpool, PA 17045

    AAA School of Trucking, Inc, Philadelphia     
    School Location: 442 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
    Remote Location: 3245 Stokley St., Philadelphia, PA 19129

    All-State Career School, Essington    
    School Location: 50 W. Powhattan Avenue , Essington, PA 19029
    Remote Location: Talen Energy Stadium, Lot A, Chester, PA 19013.

    All-State Career School, West Mifflin 
    School Location: South Hills Industrial Park 1200 Lebanon Road, Suite 101, West Mifflin, PA 15122 -
    Remote Location: n/a

    Alpha CDL Academy   
    School Location: 290 Andrews Road , Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053
    Remote Location: 480 State Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020

    AW Trucking School, LLC 
    School Location: 555 Union Blvd North Entrance, Allentown, PA 18109
    Remote Location: n/a

    Berks Technical Institute, Allentown  
    School Location: 2200 North Irving Street , Allentown, PA 18109
    Remote Location: 795 Roble Road, Allentown, PA

    Berks Technical Institute, Lewisburg 
    School Location: 7495 Westbranch Highway, Lewisburg, PA 17837
    Remote Location: 417 N Arch St, Milton, PA 17847

    Berks Technical Institute, Wyomissing          
    School Location: 2205 Ridgewood Road Suite 100, Wyomissing, PA 19610
    Remote Location: 1047 Shoemaker Ave, Shoemakersville, PA 19555

    CDL Lab, LLC   
    School Location: 255 Lincoln Highway, Building B, Fairless Hills, PA 19030
    Remote Location: n/a

    Central Penn CDL Academy   
    School Location: 1004 Brackbill Rd , Gap, PA 17527
    Remote Location: n/a

    CNS Driver Training Center of PA       
    School Location: 151 Koser Rd , Lititz, PA 17543
    Remote Location: n/a

    DCS School of Driving
    School Location: 6054 Lincoln Highway , Thomasville, PA 17364
    Remote Location: 6442 Lincoln Highway West, Thomasville, PA 17364

    Douglas Education Center     
    School Location: 130 Seventh Street , Monessen, PA 15062
    Remote Location: 988 Sky Drive, Lemont Furnace, PA 15456
    Remote Location: Lots 647-675 facing Donner Avenue in Monessen, PA 15062
    Remote Location: 30 Donner Avenue, Monessen, PA 15062

    Driving Academy
    School Location: 2201 Green Lane, Levittown, PA 19057
    Remote Location: 1400 E. State Street, Hamilton, NJ 08609

    Fortis Institute, Scranton        
    School Location: 517 Ash Street, Suite 200 , Scranton, PA 18509
    Remote Location: 1147 Rte 315, Plains, PA 18702

    Gladiator Trucker Academy    
    School Location: 1200 Veterans Hwy Suite A6, Bristol, PA 19007
    Remote Location: n/a

    Global CDL Academy 
    School Location: 9430 State Road , Philadelphia, PA 19114 (relocating soon)
    Remote Location: 8501 Hegerman Street, Philadelphia, PA 19136
    Remote Location: 8837 Torresdale Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19136

    Institute of Medical and Business Careers, Erie         
    School Location: 5739 West 26th Street , Erie, PA 16506
    Remote Location: 5609 West 26th Street and/to 5613 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506

    Institute of Medical and Business Careers, Pittsburgh          
    School Location: 133 Jefferson Road , Pittsburgh, PA 15235
    Remote Location: n/a

    Keystone Diesel Institute
    School Location: 647 Evans City Road, Building 101, Butler, PA 16001
    Remote Location: n/a

    New Castle School of Trades  
    School Location: 4117 Pulaski Road , New Castle, PA 16101
    Remote Location: n/a

    Optimist CDL School
    School Location: 600 E. Penn Avenue Lower 4, Wernersville, PA 19565
    Remote Location: n/a

    Patriot CDL     
    School Location: 7800 Bristol Pike , Levittown, PA 19057
    Remote Location: n/a

    Penn CDL LLC
    School Location: 10065 Sandmeyer Lane Office - 304, Philadelphia, PA 19116
    Remote Location: 965 Thomas Drive, Warminster, PA 18974

    Penn Commercial Business Technical School
    School Location: 242 Oak Spring Road , Washington , PA 15301
    Remote Location: 301 Oak Spring Road, Washington, PA 15301

    Professional Drivers Academy           
    School Location: 2300 Housels Run Road , Milton, PA 17847
    Remote Location: n/a

    Road Runner CDL Academy, Hazel    
    School Location: 370 Maplewood Drive Johnson College, Classroom: Rm 119, Admin: Rm 120, Hazle Township, PA 18202

    Road Runner CDL Academy, Taylor   
    School Location: 6 S. Keyser Avenue , Taylor, PA 18517

    Roadmaster Drivers School   
    School Location: 4219 Fritch Drive , Bethlehem, PA 18020
    Remote Location: n/a

    SAGE Truck Driving Schools   
    School Location: 326 E. 2nd Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
    Remote Location: 338 W. 6th Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815

    SAGE Truck Driving Schools   
    School Location: 4500 Education Park Drive, Schnecksville, PA 18078
    Remote Location: n/a

    Rosedale Technical College   
    School Location: 215 Beecham Dr, Ste 2 , Pittsburgh, PA 15205
    Remote Location: 170 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

    Shelly Truck Driving School, LLC       
    School Location: 400 Mulberry Street , York, PA 17403
    Remote Location: 600 Hall Street, York, PA 17403

    Smith & Solomon Commercial Driver Training, Dupont         
    School Location: 98 Grove Street, Rm 202 , Dupont, PA 18641
    Remote Location: n/a

    Smith & Solomon Commercial Driver Training, Norristown   
    School Location: 103 East Main Street , Norristown, PA 19401
    Remote Location: 340 Crooked Lane, King of Prussia, PA 19406

    Smith & Solomon Commercial Driver Training, Philadelphia 
    School Location: 2625 Wheatsheaf Lane , Philadelphia, PA 19137
    Remote Location: n/a

    Trans American Technical Institute, Inc.        
    School Location: 109 Trans American Rd , Jermyn, PA 18433
    Remote Location: n/a

    YTI Career Institute -York        
    School Location: 1405 Williams Road, York , PA 17402
    Remote Location: n/a