Licensed CDL Training Providers

To report an unlicensed training provider, please email RA-EDPLSCOMPLIANCE@pa.gov with all relevant information, including website links, advertising, enrollment documents, and all other evidence as available. Please also report unlicensed training providers directly to the FMCSA via Submit a Complaint - Training Provider Registry. (Note: The Department does not have control or oversight of the FMCSA TPR and cannot remove providers from the registry.)

If a training provider listed below is conducting training at a location other than what is identified, please email RA-EDPLSCOMPLIANCE@pa.gov with this information, so that we may confirm Board approval of the location.

To confirm the specific programs approved for each training provider, please visit: Training Provider Program Search.

To confirm providers that have received Notices of Proposed Removal from the FMSCA ELDT TPR, please visit: Proposed Removal - Training Provider Registry.

To confirm providers that have been removed from the FMSCA ELDT TPR, please visit: Removed - Training Provider Registry.