State required reclassifica​tion criteria

Districts must employ uniform procedures in accordance with state requirements for reclassifying English learners (ELs) as former ELs (FELs) when they attain proficiency. This page outlines the procedure and rules for doing so.

An EL must demonstrate the ability to access challenging academic content and interact with other students and teachers both academically and socially in an English language setting in order to be considered for reclassification. Evidence of this ability is demonstrated by the student on the annual English language proficiency assessment, ACCESS, and gathered by teachers using standardized language use inventories.

Download the standardized language use inventories (PDF)

Using the following system, the ACCESS score and points from the language use inventories together are used to determine if the student is eligible to be reclassified.

Districts are free to develop their own form of documenting the reclassification decision for ELs, but it must, at a minimum, include the information contained on the sample form below:

Download the sample reclassification cover sheet​ (Word)​​

Two language use inventories must be completed. An ESL teacher must complete one of the inventories when possible. The other inventory may be completed by a single content teacher or a team of content teachers. In cases in which an ESL teacher cannot complete an inventory (e.g. students whose parents have refused services and who are not seen by an ESL teacher or ELs in higher proficiency levels who do not work with an ESL teacher regularly), both inventories may be completed by content teachers or teams of teachers. If only one teacher can accurately complete the inventory (e.g. elementary classes in which the classroom teacher is ESL certified and provides both content and language instruction and there is no other teacher or administrator who can accurately complete the inventory), one inventory may be completed, and the single score is multiplied by two. The two inventories do not need to agree.

The language use inventories must be completed prior to the release of ACCESS scores each year for students who, based on teacher input and previous ACCESS scores, are likely to reach the threshold (4.5 Overall Composite Proficiency Level). Once ACCESS scores are released, points from the rubrics are used to determine if students are eligible to be reclassified.

IMPORTANT: Once ACCESS scores are released, rubric scores may not be changed.

A reclassification rubric scoring sheet can be downloaded and used to record the scores and recommendations.

Download the reclassification rubric scoring sheet​ (PDF)

Download the reclassification rubric scoring sheet​ (Excel)​​

Online rubric scoring tool

The online reclassification tool is an interactive version of the reclassification rubrics and scoring sheet. It may be used to complete the rubrics online rather than on paper. When you select a grade or grade band, the tool loads the correct rubric for that span, so you see only the descriptors that apply to your student.

As you work, you choose a level for each language domain, and the tool records the score and totals it for you. Linguistic terms in the rubric are linked to the glossary, so you can select any term to read its full definition and examples without losing your place. Each domain has a space for comments, along with an overall summary field, and everything you enter carries onto the record you produce at the end.

When you finish, you can save your results as a PDF, a Word document, or a spreadsheet, whichever suits how you keep records or compile information across students.

Everything you enter stays in your browser on your own device. No student information is sent to the Department of Education or saved to any server or database. Because nothing is stored, your entries are cleared as soon as you close or refresh the page. To keep a completed inventory, use one of the save options to create a file before you leave the page, and keep that file with the student's records as you would the paper version.

Use of the online tool is optional. The downloadable rubrics and scoring sheet remain available below for anyone who prefers to complete them another way.

NOTE: In some cases, students who were not identified as likely to reach the ACCESS score threshold and for whom no language use inventories were completed will unexpectedly achieve a score exceeding the threshold. Language use inventories may be completed after ACCESS scores are released in these limited cases, but they must be completed prior to October 1 of the following school year.

Students are NOT eligible for reclassification unless they achieve an overall composite proficiency level score of 4.5 or higher. There are no exceptions.

The reclassification window begins when ACCESS scores are published and ends on October 1 of the following school year. Although language use inventories must be completed as part of the reclassification decision-making and evidence-gathering process prior to the opening of the window, no changes to a student's status can be made in local data systems or in PIMS between October 1 and the date on which the district receives ACCESS scores each year.

Video walk-through of reclassification updates and process

This short video walks through updates made to the reclassification rubrics and criteria. It also provides an overview of the process and some helpful pointers when using the rubrics.

Reclassification updates and process

Districts must develop local plans for how to:

select content teachers who will complete the inventories

manage the decision-making/reporting process using this procedure and these criteria

train staff to use the rubrics and evaluate the students' language use

hold teachers accountable for completing the inventories

select students for whom inventories will be completed in anticipation of qualifying ACCESS scores

Each language use inventory produces a single score, and the sum of the two inventories is used to determine if the student meets the minimum threshold for reclassification based on their ACCESS score (see the “threshold for reclassification” below).

The following tables display the points possible from the language use inventories: