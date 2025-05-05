Once ELs attain English proficiency as defined in the state reclassification procedure, they must be reclassified as former ELs. The academic progress of former ELs must be actively monitored by district personnel for a period of two (2) years after reclassification. Former ELs must be reported to the state as such for a period of four years after reclassification.
State required reclassification criteria
Districts must employ uniform procedures in accordance with state requirements for reclassifying English learners (ELs) as former ELs (FELs) when they attain proficiency. This page outlines the procedure and rules for doing so.
An EL must demonstrate the ability to access challenging academic content and interact with other students and teachers both academically and socially in an English language setting in order to be considered for reclassification. Evidence of this ability is demonstrated by the student on the annual English language proficiency assessment, ACCESS, and gathered by teachers using standardized language use inventories.
Download the standardized language use inventories (PDF)
Using the following system, the ACCESS score and points from the language use inventories together are used to determine if the student is eligible to be reclassified.
Districts are free to develop their own form of documenting the reclassification decision for ELs, but it must, at a minimum, include the information contained on the sample form below:
Download the sample reclassification cover sheet (Word)
Two language use inventories must be completed. An ESL teacher must complete one of the inventories when possible. The other inventory may be completed by a single content teacher or a team of content teachers. In cases in which an ESL teacher cannot complete an inventory (e.g. students whose parents have refused services and who are not seen by an ESL teacher or ELs in higher proficiency levels who do not work with an ESL teacher regularly), both inventories may be completed by content teachers or teams of teachers. If only one teacher can accurately complete the inventory (e.g. elementary classes in which the classroom teacher is ESL certified and provides both content and language instruction and there is no other teacher or administrator who can accurately complete the inventory), one inventory may be completed, and the single score is multiplied by two. The two inventories do not need to agree.
The language use inventories must be completed prior to the release of ACCESS scores each year for students who, based on teacher input and previous ACCESS scores, are likely to reach the threshold (4.5 Overall Composite Proficiency Level). Once ACCESS scores are released, points from the rubrics are used to determine if students are eligible to be reclassified.
IMPORTANT: Once ACCESS scores are released, rubric scores may not be changed.
A reclassification rubric scoring sheet can be downloaded and used to record the scores and recommendations.
Download the reclassification rubric scoring sheet (PDF)
Download the reclassification rubric scoring sheet (Excel)
Online rubric scoring tool
The online reclassification tool is an interactive version of the reclassification rubrics and scoring sheet. It may be used to complete the rubrics online rather than on paper. When you select a grade or grade band, the tool loads the correct rubric for that span, so you see only the descriptors that apply to your student.
As you work, you choose a level for each language domain, and the tool records the score and totals it for you. Linguistic terms in the rubric are linked to the glossary, so you can select any term to read its full definition and examples without losing your place. Each domain has a space for comments, along with an overall summary field, and everything you enter carries onto the record you produce at the end.
When you finish, you can save your results as a PDF, a Word document, or a spreadsheet, whichever suits how you keep records or compile information across students.
Everything you enter stays in your browser on your own device. No student information is sent to the Department of Education or saved to any server or database. Because nothing is stored, your entries are cleared as soon as you close or refresh the page. To keep a completed inventory, use one of the save options to create a file before you leave the page, and keep that file with the student's records as you would the paper version.
Use of the online tool is optional. The downloadable rubrics and scoring sheet remain available below for anyone who prefers to complete them another way.
NOTE: In some cases, students who were not identified as likely to reach the ACCESS score threshold and for whom no language use inventories were completed will unexpectedly achieve a score exceeding the threshold. Language use inventories may be completed after ACCESS scores are released in these limited cases, but they must be completed prior to October 1 of the following school year.
Students are NOT eligible for reclassification unless they achieve an overall composite proficiency level score of 4.5 or higher. There are no exceptions.
The reclassification window begins when ACCESS scores are published and ends on October 1 of the following school year. Although language use inventories must be completed as part of the reclassification decision-making and evidence-gathering process prior to the opening of the window, no changes to a student's status can be made in local data systems or in PIMS between October 1 and the date on which the district receives ACCESS scores each year.
Video walk-through of reclassification updates and process
This short video walks through updates made to the reclassification rubrics and criteria. It also provides an overview of the process and some helpful pointers when using the rubrics.
Reclassification updates and process
Districts must develop local plans for how to:
- select content teachers who will complete the inventories
- manage the decision-making/reporting process using this procedure and these criteria
- train staff to use the rubrics and evaluate the students' language use
- hold teachers accountable for completing the inventories
- select students for whom inventories will be completed in anticipation of qualifying ACCESS scores
Each language use inventory produces a single score, and the sum of the two inventories is used to determine if the student meets the minimum threshold for reclassification based on their ACCESS score (see the “threshold for reclassification” below).
The following tables display the points possible from the language use inventories:
Total possible points from both inventories 8
Threshold for reclassification
Students with lower qualifying ACCESS scores (4.5–4.8) must demonstrate stronger and more consistent Independent language use in the classroom to support reclassification. As ACCESS scores increase, fewer rubric-based confirmations are required. This approach ensures that reclassification decisions reflect both standardized assessment data and observable language performance, with additional scrutiny applied to students whose ACCESS scores are closer to the eligibility threshold.
When a student achieves the minimum reclassification scores, they should be reclassified. However, if there is compelling, documented evidence indicating that a student should remain identified as an English Learner despite exceeding the cutoff, and this evidence is maintained alongside the ACCESS score report and language use inventory, the student’s EL status may be retained.
ELs with Disabilities taking the ACCESS
An EL with a disability who has not met the criteria outlined above may be considered for reclassification if:
- The student has an IEP at the time of the reclassification decision (it is not necessary for the student to have had an IEP for the duration of their enrollment in the LIEP), AND
- The student has been continuously enrolled in the LIEP for at least four years, AND
- The student's overall composite SCALE SCORE* on the ACCESS has not increased by more than 10% between any two years or total over the three most recent testing cycles (the current year and the two preceding years), AND
- The school has documented evidence** that the student has been provided with the appropriate level of language support, including ELD instruction, throughout his/her enrollment in the LIEP, AND
- A school-based team recommends reclassification. See below for team composition and recommendation protocol.
* For students who cannot complete all four domains of the test as a direct documented result of their disability, the state has adopted a method for calculating an overall composite score with fewer than all four domains. LEAs may use the overall composite score calculation tool (for ELs with disabilities) linked below. This tool has been updated using the concordance tables from WIDA to allow the use of 2026 scale scores. For students who take the Alternate ACCESS, use the sheet linked below. DO NOT USE PREVIOUS VERSIONS OF THIS TOOL.
Less than four domains overall composite score calculation tool (for ELs with disabilities)
Please review the instructions for using this tool on the first tab before proceeding.
This tool may only be used for students who have IEPs and documented disabilities that prevent them from participating in up to two domains of the ACCESS or Alternate ACCESS.
** Documented evidence can include schedules indicating ELD instructional times, specific language supports used, ELD curriculum indicating areas of language instruction covered, language use evaluations based on WIDA rubrics or PA reclassification rubrics, modifications made to assessments, IEP addressing ELD instruction or language needs, etc.
Calculating percent difference between ACCESS scores
To calculate the percent difference between scores, use the following formula:
∆ OCSS / OCSS1 (100) = % change
Where,
∆ OCSS is the difference between the overall composite scale score from one year to the next, and
OCSS1 is the overall composite scale score from the first of the two years being compared.
For example, the percent difference between a score of 250 and 268 is (18/250)*100, which is 7.2%.
Remember, calculations must be made for year 1 and year 2, year 2 and year 3, AND year 1 and year 3 to determine eligibility.
Year 1 is the score from two years prior to the current year; year 2 is the score from the previous year; and year 3 is the score from the current year.
A student is only eligible for reclassification when the gain is less than 10% for each of the three calculations. In other words, the change between year 1 and year 2, year 2 and year 3, and year 1 and year 3 must all be less than 10%.
You may also use the ACCESS score eligibility calculation tool for ELs with disabilities to determine if the student’s ACCESS growth makes them eligible for reclassification. This tool will make each of the calculations based on the student’s scores, determine reclassification eligibility for each calculation, and determine overall eligibility. This tool has been updated to compare the 2026 scale score to previous years using concordance tables provided by WIDA. DO NOT USE OLD VERSIONS OF THIS TOOL.
School-based team composition and recommendation protocol:
The following individuals must be included on the team that considers the body of evidence and determines whether to reclassify an EL with a disability:
- At least one expert on the student's English language acquisition
- At least one expert on the student's special education goals and services
- At least one expert on the student's general education content achievement
- At least one family member (and any requisite interpreters/liaisons)
- Any related service providers who work with the student
A single team member may fill more than one of the roles identified above.
Also, the team members are not required to meet in-person at the same time, although that is ideal. As long as input from each team member is collected and considered and they are able to answer the questions below, then any format or process is acceptable.
High Priority Evidence to consider:
- Standardized or curriculum-based assessments that special education teachers and related service providers use to monitor students' progress towards IEP goals that are relevant to developing English language proficiency
- Classroom observations of students' language use
- Language samples demonstrating listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills
- Student work samples or portfolios
- Teacher input on students' English language development progress
- Family input on students' language development and use at home
- Data related to how the student was initially identified as an EL
- Review of English learner services across the most recent four years to ensure the student has received adequate English language development instruction and language support for content learning during that time
Evidence to consider if available:
- Assessments that evaluate students' proficiency in their home/primary language
- Language use inventories
- Comparable data from similar EL peer group (other ELs with similar profiles)
Questions that must be addressed by the team:
- Has the student received adequate ELD instruction and language supports commensurate with his/her ELP level for the most recent four years?
- Is this student able to effectively communicate in English?
- Is the EL making progress toward meeting PA Core Standards in listening, speaking, reading, and writing on par with ELs who have similar profiles?
- Are any ACCESS domain scores that affect the student's ability to reach an overall composite proficiency level of 4.5 directly related to the student's disability (e.g., the student has a disability that affects their oral language, and the depressed oral language score is preventing them from achieving an overall composite proficiency level of 4.5)?
If the answer to any of these questions is 'no', then there may be insufficient evidence to recommend reclassification because the student may benefit from continued participation in the LIEP. In this case, the team must carefully consider allowing the student to remain in the LIEP until the answer to all of the above questions is ‘yes’ (i.e., at least one more school year).
Districts are free to develop their own form of documenting the reclassification decision for ELs with disabilities, but it must, at a minimum, include:
- the names of the team members involved,
- the evidence that was analyzed,
- the student's current ACCESS scores, and
- answers to the four questions above.
The form should be filed with the student's permanent record either electronically or in hard-copy.
Download a sample reclassification cover sheet for ELs with disabilities (Word)
ELs with Disabilities (taking the Alternate ACCESS)
ELs who are eligible for and take the Alternate ACCESS may be considered for reclassification when:
- They achieve an overall composite proficiency level score of at least 4 on the Alternate ACCESS;
- The district has documented evidence that appropriate and adequate language supports have been systematically provided by a licensed ESL teacher or a licensed teacher working with an ESL teacher for the duration of the student’s enrollment in their LIEP; and
- The IEP team, with input from an ESL/bilingual education professional, recommends reclassification.
* Some ELs with disabilities may not be able to participate in all four domains of the Alternate ACCESS. For ELs whose disabilities prevent them completing all four domains of the test and who are being considered for reclassification under the criteria for students with disabilities, the state has adopted a method for calculating an overall composite proficiency level with fewer than all four domains linked below. This tool should only be used for students who take the Alternate ACCESS.
Download the less that four domain calculation tool for students who take Alternate ACCESS (Excel)
A reclassification cover sheet is not required for English learners who take the Alternate ACCESS, as reclassification decisions for these students are made through an IEP team meeting and are documented within that process.
Although language use inventories are not required for English learners with disabilities as part of the reclassification process, educators are encouraged to complete them if possible and when appropriate. Doing so provides documentation of the student’s language proficiency at the time of reclassification and may serve as a useful reference for future decision-making.
For more detailed guidance related to ELs with disabilities, please see the guidance contained on the Bureau of Special Education website at www.pattan.net.
Monitoring of former ELs
Districts must include in their LIEP uniform procedures in accordance with state requirements for actively monitoring the progress of former ELs (FELs) for a period of two years after reclassification and reporting FELs to the state for an additional two years (total of four years of monitoring status).
Active Monitoring Period – first two years after reclassification
Districts must ensure that ELs in the first two years after reclassification do not struggle academically as a result of persistent language barriers. In order to do this, districts must develop and implement a process for actively monitoring students' progress and achievement in the general academic program delivered without specialized planned language supports.
Districts may develop their own processes, but at a minimum, they must include regular monitoring of student progress in all core academic classes and periodic feedback from core academic teachers throughout the school year—frequent enough to ensure that any academic concerns are identified early, before a student falls significantly behind.
Additional monitoring period – third and fourth years after reclassification
Districts are required to continue reporting FELs to the state in PIMS for an additional two years after the active monitoring period. Districts are not required to actively monitor the progress and academic achievement of ELs in the general education program during these years. At the end of the fourth year after reclassification, ELs are coded as Former ELs – no longer monitored for the remainder of their time in school.
Re-designating former ELs
If it is determined during the active monitoring phase that an EL is struggling academically as a result of persistent language barriers, then the district must have plans in place to re-designate that former EL as an active EL and re-enroll him/her in the LIEP. The district must demonstrate that the FEL is struggling as a result of persistent language acquisition needs and not academic needs, which require academic supports and/or interventions.
FELs who have been re-designated as active ELs must meet the state-required criteria to be reclassified as FELs. In cases such as these, the monitoring process starts over from year 1 upon the second reclassification.
Training materials related to the reclassification procedure are available on the EL Portal on the SAS website.
Overall composite proficiency level calculation tool (with all four domain scores)
Due to errors in student demographic data associated with the ACCESS, reports are sometimes separated into more than one form. In this case, no overall composite proficiency level is reported even though all four domains have been completed. This tool may be used for calculating an overall composite proficiency level when all four domain scores are available if a student's ACCESS report was separated into two forms and there was subsequently no OaCPL calculated at the time of reporting.
This tool has been updated to calculate the OaCPL using the new reported scale scores for the 2026 ACCESS administration. DO NOT USE PREVIOUS VERSIONS OF THIS TOOL.
OaCPL Calculation Tool for all four domains
Please review the instructions for using the tool before proceeding.
This tool may ONLY be used when all four domains of the ACCESS have been completed and reported. To calculate the overall composite proficiency level for students with disabilities who are missing one or more domains, use the OaCPL Calculation Tool for students with disabilities.
ACCESS score eligibility calculation tool for ELs with disabilities
The following tool will calculate percent changes between ACCESS overall composite scale scores and determine eligibility for ELs who are being considered for reclassification under the criteria for students with disabilities taking the ACCESS. This tool has been updated to compare the 2026 scale score to previous years using concordance tables provided by WIDA. DO NOT USE OLD VERSIONS OF THIS TOOL.