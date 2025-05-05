Administrative Documents

Guidelines and Policies
Guidelines
- Adult Education and Family Literacy Guidelines 2025-26 (PDF)
- Adult Education and Family Literacy Guidelines 2024-25 (PDF)
- Integrated Education and Training Planning Tool and Proposal (Word)
- Integrated English Literacy and Civics Education Program Checklist
- Integrated English Literacy and Civics Education (IELCE) Content Guide
Policy Manual
Program Policies
- C.100 Adult Education and Family Literacy Performance Standards (rev. 7/1/25)
- C.130 Verifying and Reporting Data (rev. 7/1/25)
- C.135 Cohorts for the Primary Indicators of Performance (rev. 7/1/22) (PDF)
- C.330 Early Childhood Assessment (rev. 7/1/25) (PDF)
- C.800 Nonimmigrant Foreign Students with F-1 Visa (rev. 7/1/16) (PDF)
- C.900 Safety, Security, and Accessibility (rev. 7/1/25) (PDF)
- D.100 Adult Learner Assessment (rev. 7/1/26) (PDF)
- D.120 Measuring Progress for Students with Significant Disabilities (rev. 7/1/25) (PDF)
- D.130 Distance Learning (rev. 11/26/25) (PDF)
- D.150 Parent Education and Interactive Literacy Activities (rev. 7/1/25) (PDF)
- D.160 Interactive Literacy Activities (ILA) Assessment (rev. 7/1/25) (PDF)
- F.100 Professional Development (rev. 7/1/25) (PDF)
- G.100 Adult Education and the Workforce Development System (rev. 7/1/26) (PDF)
High School Equivalency Testing Policies
- H.100 Residency Requirements for Issuance of the Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (rev. 5/16/22) (PDF)
- H.200 High School Equivalency Testing for Institutionalized Youth (rev. 5/16/22) (PDF)
- H.300 Verification of High School Equivalency Testing Test Candidate Identity and Pennsylvania Residency (rev. 10/12/16) (PDF)
- H.400 Pennsylvania Recognized High School Equivalency Tests (rev. 6/9/23) (PDF)
- H.500 Official Practice Test as a Condition for High School Equivalency Testing (rev. 10/12/16) (PDF)
- H.600 Issuance of the Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (rev. 6/9/23) (PDF)
Monitoring
Quality Documents
eData
eData Information and Documents
eData Tech Support
- 877-857-8869 (toll-free) or e-mail eDataTechSupport@psu.edu
Performance Data
- 2023-24 Adult Education Enrollment and Educational Functioning Level Gain (Excel)
- 2023-24 Family Literacy Enrollment and Educational Functioning Level Gain (Excel)
- 2023-24 Section 243 IELCE Enrollment and Educational Functioning Level Gain (Excel)
- 2023-24 Tutoring Program for Adults Enrollment and Educational Functioning Level Gain (Excel)
- 2022-23 Adult Education Educational Functioning Level Gain (Excel)
- 2022-23 Adult Education Enrollment and Follow Up Outcomes Performance (Excel)
- 2022-23 Family Literacy Educational Functioning Level Gain (Excel)
- 2022-23 Family Literacy Enrollment and Follow Up Outcomes Performance (Excel)
- 2022-23 Section 243 IELCE Educational Functioning Level Gain (Excel)
- 2022-23 Section 243 IELCE Enrollment and Follow Up Outcomes Performance (Excel)
- 2022-23 Tutoring Program for Adults Educational Functioning Level Gain (Excel)
- 2022-23 Tutoring Program for Adults Enrollment and Follow Up Outcomes Performance (Excel)