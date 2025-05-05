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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Adult Basic and Family Literacy Education

    Administrative Documents

    ​The Division of Adult Education provides documents related to grant administration. These essential documents include guidelines, policies, monitoring tools, and other helpful documents for program use.

    Guidelines and Policies

    Guidelines

    Policy Manual

    Program Policies

    High School Equivalency Testing Policies 

    eData

    eData Information and Documents

    eData Tech Support