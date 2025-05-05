Policy Statement

All division-funded programs must be knowledgeable about the National Reporting System (NRS) and data collection, entry, and review processes. Programs must adhere to data entry deadlines and must verify all data entered in eData.

Purpose

Data are crucial for reporting to the state and federal governments and for making funding decisions. Quality data also inform program improvement and professional development at the program, local, state, and national levels. Program administrators are responsible for ensuring that data for all division-funded contracts are collected and entered completely, accurately, and in a timely manner in the eData system and that appropriate staff members complete the required NRS trainings identified by the Division of Adult Education in accordance with the NRS Implementation Guidelines.

Guidance

Program Review

Regular data entry ensures that programs and the Division of Adult Education have access to data to monitor and evaluate progress towards meeting performance goals and to support planning and continuous improvement efforts. Therefore, program administrators must ensure that all data are entered into eData within 14 days of being collected. Data is considered collected on the date forms are filled out, assessments are given, or instruction occurs.

All data must be entered accurately. To support data accuracy, program staff must follow the most current eData Instructional Manual and Glossary when collecting data and entering information into the eData system. An Access template is available through eData Tech Support to assist programs in reviewing their data. Direct service staff should have access to data related to their activities and the program and should review the data regularly.

Each program must have written policy and procedures to ensure complete and accurate data collection and entry. The policy and procedures must include, at a minimum, a description of the roles and responsibilities of staff members related to data collection and entry, a process to review data and correct errors, and a process to ensure staff professional development in the area of the NRS requirements and eData entry. It is recommended that direct service staff be given at least “view only” status in eData so they can review recently entered student data. Programs are responsible for ensuring that all student information is handled in a confidential manner compliant with federal, state, and local laws and Division Policy C.900 Safety, Security, and Accessibility.

Technology Support Review

Throughout the year, eData Tech Support conducts regular data checks, provides feedback to programs to correct and review data, and recommends improvements to data collection and management procedures. The Division of Adult Education advisors receive a summary of data check items for their assigned programs.

Division of Adult Education Review

Division advisors regularly review data to monitor compliance and evaluate the need for technical assistance.

Year-End eData Data Entry

Programs will have 14 days after the end of the program year to complete all data entry and export the final data into their Access template. After July 15, the eData system is locked and no additional data entry is possible.

Data Quality Validation

Programs must submit a completed and signed Data Quality Validation Form assuring that the administrator has reviewed program data and is satisfied with its completeness and accuracy. The submission date for Data Quality Verification Form is in the Adult Education and Family Literacy Guidelines – Section 700, Submission Dates.

Enrollment Data and Performance Outcomes

Based on the data entered into eData by July 15, preliminary enrollment and performance outcome data will be calculated and posted to the Pennsylvania Adult Education Resources website for review. The performance outcome data may be posted several weeks after the enrollment figures.

Program administrators will have two weeks after each set of data is posted to notify the division of discrepancies and contact eData Tech Support for resolution. At the end of the two weeks, the enrollment and performance outcomes data will be final for the program year and posted on Pennsylvania Department of Education’s web page.

Tools

For technical assistance and related professional development, contact eData Tech Support at 877-857-8869 or eDataTechSupport@psu.edu.

Division of Adult Education Data Quality Validation Form (PDF)