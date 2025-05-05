Name of Agency:

Address: Bureau Veritas North America, Inc. d/b/a Atlantic Inland Inspection, Inc.and Guardian Inspection Services, Inc.

857 Sussex Boulevard

Broomall, PA 19008 Contact person: Robert W. Fitch Telephone:

E-mail address: 877.392.9445

robert.fitch@us.bureauveritas.com

Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):

RESIDENTIAL X Building Code Official INSP. X Building X Electrical X Energy Conservation X Mechanical X Plumbing COMMERCIAL X Building Code Official INSP. PLAN EXAM. X X Accessibility X X Building X X Electrical X X Energy Conservation X X Mechanical X X Plumbing

Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: