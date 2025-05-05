Name of Agency:

Address: Bell Electrical And Automation LLC

84 South California Drive

Coal Center, PA 15423 Contact person: Joe Bell Telephone:

E-mail address: 724-797-0085

Joe.Bell@BEAengineering.com

Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):

RESIDENTIAL Building Code Official INSP. Building X Electrical Energy Conservation Mechanical Plumbing COMMERCIAL Building Code Official INSP. PLAN EXAM. Accessibility Building X Electrical Energy Conservation Mechanical Plumbing

Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: