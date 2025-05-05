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    Name of Agency:
    Address:    		EKE Services, LLC
    PO Box 73
    Triadelphia, WV 26059
    Contact person:Kimberly Stevenson
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:    		Office: 304-547-0957  Cell: 740-350-6897 
    ekeLLCC007@gmail.com

    Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by ):

    RESIDENTIAL

     

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		 

     

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

     

    		Energy Conservation

     

    		Mechanical

     

    		Plumbing

    COMMERCIAL

     

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

     

     

    		Accessibility

     

     

    		Building

    X

     

    		Electrical

     

     

    		Energy Conservation

     

     

    		Mechanical

     

     

    		Plumbing

    Agency is NOT able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with preceding its name:

     

    XAdams
    XAllegheny
     Armstrong
    XBeaver
     Bedford
     Berks
     Blair
    XBradford
     Bucks
    XButler
    XCambria
    XCameron
    XCarbon
     Centre
     Chester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
     Columbia
     Crawford
    XCumberland
     Dauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
    XErie
    XFayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
    XGreene
     Huntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
     Lackawanna
     Lancaster
    XLawrence
     Lebanon
     Lehigh
     Luzerne
     Lycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
    XMifflin
    XMonroe
     Montgomery
     Montour
     Northampton
     Northumberland
     Perry
    XPhiladelphia
    XPike
    XPotter
     Schuylkill
     Snyder
    XSomerset
     Sullivan
    XSusquehanna
     Tioga
     Union
     Venango
     Warren
    XWashington
     Wayne
     Westmoreland
    XWyoming
     York
      