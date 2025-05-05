|Name of Agency:
Address:
|Penn State Inspection Agency
30555 W. Beach Rd
Dagsboro, DE 19929
|Contact person:
|Ray Pietschmann
|Telephone:
E-mail address:
302-732-6900
Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):
RESIDENTIAL
|Building Code Official
INSP.
|Building
X
|Electrical
|Energy Conservation
|Mechanical
|Plumbing
COMMERCIAL
|Building Code Official
INSP.
|PLAN EXAM.
|Accessibility
|Building
X
|Electrical
|Energy Conservation
|Mechanical
|Plumbing
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: