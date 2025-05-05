Name of Agency:
Address:
Commonwealth Code Inspection Service Inc.
176 Doe Run Road
Manheim, PA 17545
|Contact person:
|Lucille Schilling
|Telephone:
E-mail address:
|717.664.2347
office@commonwealthcode.com
Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):
RESIDENTIAL
X
Building Code Official
INSP.
|
X
|Building
X
|Electrical
X
|Energy Conservation
X
|Mechanical
X
|Plumbing
|
|
COMMERCIAL
X
Building Code Official
INSP.
|PLAN EXAM.
|
X
X
|Accessibility
X
X
|Building
X
X
|Electrical
X
X
|Energy Conservation
X
X
|Mechanical
X
X
|Plumbing
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:
|X
|Adams
|X
|Allegheny
|X
|Armstrong
|
|Beaver
|X
|Bedford
|X
|Berks
|X
|Blair
|
|Bradford
|
|Bucks
|
|Butler
|X
|Cambria
|X
|Cameron
|
|Carbon
|
|Centre
|X
|Chester
|
|Clarion
|
|Clearfield
|
|Clinton
|X
|Columbia
|
|Crawford
|X
|Cumberland
|X
|Dauphin
|X
|Delaware
|
|Elk
|
|Erie
|X
|Fayette
|
|Forest
|X
|Franklin
|X
|Fulton
|
|Greene
|X
|Huntingdon
|
|Indiana
|
|Jefferson
|X
|Juniata
|X
|Lackawanna
|X
|Lancaster
|
|Lawrence
|X
|Lebanon
|X
|Lehigh
|X
|Luzerne
|X
|Lycoming
|X
|McKean
|
|Mercer
|X
|Mifflin
|
|Monroe
|X
|Montgomery
|
|Montour
|
|Northampton
|X
|Northumberland
|X
|Perry
|
|Philadelphia
|
|Pike
|X
|Potter
|X
|Schuylkill
|X
|Snyder
|X
|Somerset
|X
|Sullivan
|X
|Susquehanna
|X
|Tioga
|
|Union
|
|Venango
|
|Warren
|
|Washington
|X
|Wayne
|
|Westmoreland
|
|Wyoming
|X
|York
|
|