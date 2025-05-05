|Name of Agency:
Address:
|Reliable Inspection Services
PO Box 51
Wind Ridge, PA 15380
|Contact person:
|Harry L. Braddock
|Telephone:
E-mail address:
|412-915-0033 Cell 724-499-5559 Office
HarryL.Braddock@yahoo.com
Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):
RESIDENTIAL
|Building Code Official
INSP.
|Building
X
|Electrical
|Energy Conservation
|Mechanical
|Plumbing
COMMERCIAL
|Building Code Official
INSP.
PLAN EXAM.
|Accessibility
|Building
X
X
|Electrical
|Energy Conservation
|Mechanical
|Plumbing
Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: