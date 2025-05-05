|Name of Agency:
Address:
|Mike Giradi Electric, Inc
350 Maple St
Warminster, PA 18974
|Contact person:
|Veronica or Mike
|Telephone:
E-mail address:
215-675-9474
Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by X ):
COMMERCIAL
|Building Code Official
INSP.
|PLAN EXAM.
|Accessibility
|Building
X
X
|Electrical
|Energy Conservation
|Mechanical
|Plumbing
Agency is not able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.
Agency is not able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.
Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name: