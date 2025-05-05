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    Name of Agency:
    Address:    		MW Inspection Agency LLC
    305 11th Street
    Windber PA 15963
    Contact person:Michael Winas
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:    		814-241-8133
    mw305@aol.com

    Code administration and enforcement work it can legally perform (only those preceded by ):

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		 

     

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

     

    		Energy Conservation

     

    		Mechanical

     

    		Plumbing

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    		Building Code Official

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

     

    		 Accessibility

     

    		 Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

     

    		 Energy Conservation

     

    		 Mechanical

     

    		 Plumbing

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with preceding its name:

     

     Adams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
    XBedford
     Berks
    XBlair
     Bradford
     Bucks
     Butler
    XCambria
     Cameron
     Carbon
     Centre
     Chester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
     Columbia
     Crawford
     Cumberland
     Dauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
     Greene
     Huntingdon
    XIndiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
     Lackawanna
     Lancaster
     Lawrence
     Lebanon
     Lehigh
     Luzerne
     Lycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
     Monroe
      Montgomery
     Montour
     Northampton
     Northumberland
     Perry
     Philadelphia
     Pike
     Potter
     Schuylkill
     Snyder
    XSomerset
     Sullivan
     Susquehanna
     Tioga
     Union
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
     Wayne
     Westmoreland
     Wyoming
     York
      