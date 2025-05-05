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    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Buildings)

    Comprehensive Inspection Agency

    Expiration date: 11/13/2027

    Comprehensive Inspection Agency PDF
    Name of Agency:
    Address:    		Comprehensive Inspection Agency
    21 Sajer Rd
    Pottsville, PA 17901
    Contact person:Jeffrey Farro
    Telephone:
    E-mail address:    		570-621-8425
    jefffarro@gmail.com

     

    Code requirements it can legally enforce (only those preceded by X):

     

    RESIDENTIAL

    X

    Building Code Official

     

    INSP.

    		 

    X

    		Building

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    		Plumbing
      

    COMMERCIAL

    X

    Building Code Official

     

    INSP.

    		PLAN EXAM. 

    X

    X

    		Accessibility

    X

    X

    		Building

    X

    X

    		Electrical

    X

    X

    		Energy Conservation

    X

    X

    		Mechanical

    X

    X

    		Plumbing

     

    Agency is able to contract to perform additional code work for opt-in municipalities.

     

    Agency is able to perform residential code work in opt-out municipalities.

     

    Agency is able to perform code work in each county with X preceding its name:

     

     Adams
    XAllegheny
     Armstrong
    XBeaver
    XBedford
    XBerks
     Blair
     Bradford
    XBucks
     Butler
     Cambria
     Cameron
    XCarbon
    XCentre
    XChester
     Clarion
    XClearfield
    XClinton
    XColumbia
    XCrawford
     Cumberland
    XDauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
     Erie
    XFayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
     Greene
    XHuntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
     Lackawanna
     Lancaster
     Lawrence
     Lebanon
     Lehigh
     Luzerne
     Lycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
     Monroe
    XMontgomery
    XMontour
    XNorthampton
    XNorthumberland
     Perry
     Philadelphia
     Pike
     Potter
     XSchuylkill
     Snyder
    XSomerset
     Sullivan
     Susquehanna
     Tioga
    XUnion
     Venango
    XWarren
     Washington
     Wayne
    XWestmoreland
     Wyoming
     York
      