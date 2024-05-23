Workforce Development

Hiring employees with disabilities
Registration is now open for a series. It's a joint effort between the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry and Temple University. The series focuses on hiring individuals with disabilities. It spans three parts. Firstly, it promotes inclusivity and accessibility. It also aims to ease entry into the workforce in Pennsylvania.
The second part dives into the financial benefits and strategies of hiring people with disabilities. This includes tax credits, incentives, and meeting diverse needs.
The third part explores how to remove barriers. It also works on fostering a sense of belonging. This is crucial for those with disabilities in the workplace.
Barriers to Reentering the Workforce Survey
L&I has seen a trend. Many Pennsylvanians want to work but can't. They lack childcare or transport. So, BWPO created a brief survey. It aims to identify barriers to employment. This way, we can help people overcome challenges and reach their career goals.
The survey also targets UC recipients' employment barriers. It helps L&I assist job seekers better. Additionally, it enhances UC service delivery. The data will be used to create tools, resources, and training. These will encourage UC recipients to re-enter the workforce. Moreover, they will help them earn enough for themselves or their families.
If you received the survey link, please fill it out. It only takes about five minutes. Your responses are anonymous and confidential. Thank you for making Pennsylvania a better place to work and live.
For more information, please email us.
