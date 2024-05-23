Workforce Development

Registration is now open for a series. It's a joint effort between the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry and Temple University. The series focuses on hiring individuals with disabilities. It spans three parts. Firstly, it promotes inclusivity and accessibility. It also aims to ease entry into the workforce in Pennsylvania.

The second part dives into the financial benefits and strategies of hiring people with disabilities. This includes tax credits, incentives, and meeting diverse needs.

The third part explores how to remove barriers. It also works on fostering a sense of belonging. This is crucial for those with disabilities in the workplace.