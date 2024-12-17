Pennsylvania's Industry Partnerships

Industry Partnerships help businesses with the following priorities:
- Identifying their workforce, education & training, and economic development needs
- Coordinating regional support teams
- Identifying public and community resources
- Identifying opportunities for collaboration
PAsmart Industry Partnership Grants
PAsmart Industry Partnership grants provide funds to support the development, launch, implementation, and technical assistance of IPs that are demand-driven in addressing the workforce, economic development, and educational needs of Pennsylvania industries.
2024 PAsmart Industry Partnership Grant Awardees
2023 PAsmart Industry Partnership Grant Awardees
2022 PAsmart Industry Partnership Grant Awardees
2021 PAsmart Industry Partnership Grant Awardees
Industry Partnerships
PA WDB Board Approved Evidence Definition
Commonly-Used Industry Partnership Terms
Pennsylvania Industry Partnership One-Pager
For more information about Industry Partnerships, please contact Michelle Lengel by emailing miclengel@pa.gov or calling 717-787-2368.