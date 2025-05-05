Skip to main content

    File a Petition for Trade Adjustment Assistance

    The Trade Adjustment Assistance Program is a federal program. It helps workers who lose their jobs. It also assists those whose work hours or wages are cut due to foreign competition or more imports.

    Download petition forms

    Overview

    As an employer, you can support your workers during tough times caused by business setbacks. These include downturns, closures, or shifts abroad. Simply file for Trade Adjustment Assistance (TAA) with the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL).

    You should file the petition within a year of the layoff. This ensures your workers are covered. However, you can also apply before a layoff, if one is threatened. Remember, the certification won't include any worker who left the job more than a year before the petition was filed.

    Once your request is received, the USDOL will check if the situation meets the TAA's requirements.

    Eligibility

    The worker group must be negatively impacted by foreign trade in order to be eligible for TAA. Reasons may include:

    Shift in the workers' firm to a foreign country in the production of items or the supply of services that are competitive with items produced by the United States firm.

    Imports of items produced outside of the US that are competitive with items produced by the US firm. International Trade Commission (ITC) rulings on impacted industries.

    The firm is a supplier or producer to a firm who has received a positive TAA certification.

    USDOL may contact customers, suppliers, and others to check if certification criteria are met. After USDOL reviews a petition, it either certifies or denies the workers' group for TAA. If certified, workers can then apply for benefits and services through their local PA CareerLink®.

    TAA petitions require the following petitioners:

    • A group of three or more workers

    • A company official

    • A union or authorized representative

    • An L&I representative

    Pennsylvania's L&I Federal Programs Unit assists and manages all trade petitions. However, USDOL makes the final call on Trade eligibility.

    Filing a petition

    Trade Act petitions must be filed simultaneously with the U.S. Department of Labor and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

    Contact Us

    ​U.S. Department of Labor

    Division of Trade Adjustment Assistance 200 Constitution Avenue N.W. Room N-5428 Washington, D.C. 20210 Phone: 202-693-3560 Fax: 202-693-3585

    Contact U.S. DOL

    Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry

    Bureau of Unemployment Compensation Benefits & Allowances Federal Program Unit 651 Boas Street, 6th Floor Harrisburg, PA 17120 Phone: 717-787-4268 Fax: 717-772-0278

    717-787-4268