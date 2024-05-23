The .gov means its official.

Skip to agency navigation
    Labor Law

    The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry's (L&I) Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC) is responsible for the administration, education, and enforcement of labor laws. Learn more about some of the laws L&I enforces, examples of violations, and a place to file a complaint if you are a victim or have witnessed a violation.    

    Prevailing Wage
    Compliance, Laws & Regulations

    Wage Complaint Form

    Description

    This form is used to file complaints under the Pennsylvania Wage Payment and Collection Law, Act of 1961, P.L. 637, No. 329.

    In an effort to expedite your complaint, the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance encourages you to take advantage of the online or electronic submission of the complaint form.

    If you choose instead to return a hardcopy version of this form (manual submission), all pages must be completed. Additional information that may be needed and applicable to the specific Law under which your compliant is made may be attached.

    Manual Submission

    Download this PDF Version if you would like to print out the form and submit it by fax to 717-787-0517, or by mail to:

    Bureau of Labor Law Compliance
    1301 Labor and Industry Building
    651 Boas Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    The Wage Complaint and Collection Law claim form has been translated into Spanish. To download a printable version of the Formulario De Reclamo De Sueldo, please click here.

    Electronic Submission

    Online Version

    Tips to complete the online form:

    • The form must be completed within 20 minutes, or the system will timeout. Please ensure you have your answers ready before starting the application.
    • Questions under the “Complaint Details” section that require a dollar amount may only include numbers and periods. Commas or dollar signs are not accepted and may cause form submission errors.

    La solicitud en línea está actualmente en un proceso de mantenimiento. Ésta estará de regreso pronto. Hasta entonces, por favor use el formulario impreso ubicado arriba.

    If you have additional information including attachments, they can be faxed or mailed. Please refer to the instructions provided below under "Manual Submission."

    District Offices

    Once your claim has been accepted, it will be assigned to one of the following District Offices based on the county of the employer.

    Altoona District Office

    		Harrisburg District OfficePhiladelphia District OfficePittsburgh District OfficeScranton District Office
    Suite 200, 2nd Floor
    1130, 12th Avenue
    Altoona, PA 16601
    Toll-Free: 1-877-792-8198    		651 Boas Street
    Suite 1301
    Harrisburg, PA 17121
    Phone: (717) 705-5969    		110 North 8th Street
    Suite 203
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Phone: (215) 560-1858    		301 5th Avenue
    Suite 350
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    Phone: (412) 565-5300    		Scranton State Office Bldg
    100 Lackawanna Ave -Rm 201B
    Scranton, PA 18503
    Phone: (570) 963-4577

     