File an Act 102 Complaint

Filing Instructions
Online Submissions:
- The form must be completed within 20 minutes, or the system will timeout. Please ensure you have your answers ready before starting the application.
- Questions under the “Complaint Details” section that require a dollar amount may only include numbers and periods. Commas or dollar signs are not accepted and may cause form submission errors.
- If you have additional information including attachments, they can be faxed, mailed, or emailed to the investigator assigned to your complaint. Please use the contact information provided under Manual Submissions below.
Manual Submissions:
- The completed PDF form can be submitted by fax to 717-787-0517, emailed to RA-LI-SLMR-LLC@pa.gov, or mailed to:
Bureau of Labor Law Compliance
1301 Labor and Industry Building
651 Boas Street
Harrisburg, PA 17121