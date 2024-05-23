Skip to main content

    File a Prevailing Wage Complaint

    L&I determines prevailing wage rates for the Pennsylvania construction industry and enforces the rates under the Pennsylvania Prevailing Wage Act. Additionally, classifications are imposed for heavy highway and building construction projects that use public funds over $25,000.

    File an Online Complaint
    Download PDF Complaint Form

    Filing Instructions

    Online Submissions:

    1.  The form must be completed within 20 minutes, or the system will timeout. Please ensure you have your answers ready before starting the application.
    2.  Questions under the “Complaint Details” section that require a dollar amount may only include numbers and periods. Commas or dollar signs are not accepted and may cause form submission errors.
    3.  If you have additional information including attachments, they can be faxed, mailed, or emailed to the investigator assigned to your complaint. Please use the contact information provided under Manual Submissions below.

    Manual Submissions:

    1. The completed PDF form can be submitted by fax to 717-787-0517, emailed to RA-LI-SLMR-LLC@pa.gov,  or mailed to:

    Bureau of Labor Law Compliance
    1301 Labor and Industry Building
    651 Boas Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    The Prevailing Wage Complaint form is available in Spanish.

     

    Contact the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

    Do you have any Questions?

    Please reach out to one of our district offices.

    Office Information

    Call us

    Please call our main line and select the prevailing wage option at 1-800-932-0665.

