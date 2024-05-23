Skip to main content

    File a Wage Payment and Collection Complaint

    The Wage Payment and Collection Law requires employers to pay employees the communicated pay rate and schedule. The Act also regulates the method of payment as well as the types of deductions an employer can deduct from employees’ wages. It requires employers to maintain payroll records and allow the Department to inspect such records. A violation of this Act may result in civil and criminal penalties. If you think you have experienced a Wage Payment and Collection Law violation, you can file a complaint—the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) will investigate.

    Filing Instructions

    Online Submissions:

    1.  The form must be completed within 20 minutes, or the system will timeout. Please ensure you have your answers ready before starting the application.
    2.  Questions under the “Complaint Details” section that require a dollar amount may only include numbers and periods. Commas or dollar signs are not accepted and may cause form submission errors.
    3.  If you have additional information including attachments, they can be faxed, mailed, or emailed to the investigator assigned to your complaint. Please use the contact information provided under Manual Submissions below.

    Manual Submissions:

    1. The completed PDF form can be submitted by fax to 717-787-0517, emailed to RA-LI-SLMR-LLC@pa.gov , or mailed to:

    Bureau of Labor Law Compliance
    1301 Labor and Industry Building
    651 Boas Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    The Wage Complaint and Collection Law claim form is available in Spanish.

     

    Examples of Wage Payment and Collection Law Violations

    • Failure to pay employees their agreed upon wages without notice
    • Failure to pay employees their last paycheck when employment ends
    • Failure to pay employees on time according to the predetermined agreement
    • Improper deductions from employee wages (such as equipment that is the employer’s responsibility but is deducted from the employee's pay)

    Reminder

    • Paid sick leave, holiday pay, or other hours not actually worked are not protected under the Wage Payment and Collection Act unless expressly promised in official business documents, like an employee handbook or memo.

    Law Information

    Resources

    Developed by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division, the Workers Owed Wages (WOW) search tool provides a quick and easy way for employees to find out if they are owed money resulting from federal audits.

    WOW Search Tool

    You can also find information on the economic reality test to determine who is an employee and who is an independent contractor.

    Fact Sheet 13 - FLSA

    Contact the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance

    Do you have any Questions?

    Please reach out to one of our district offices.

    Office Information

    Email us

    Send an email to: ra-li-slmr-llc@pa.gov

    Email us