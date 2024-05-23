File a Wage Payment and Collection Complaint

Filing Instructions
Online Submissions:
- The form must be completed within 20 minutes, or the system will timeout. Please ensure you have your answers ready before starting the application.
- Questions under the “Complaint Details” section that require a dollar amount may only include numbers and periods. Commas or dollar signs are not accepted and may cause form submission errors.
- If you have additional information including attachments, they can be faxed, mailed, or emailed to the investigator assigned to your complaint. Please use the contact information provided under Manual Submissions below.
Manual Submissions:
- The completed PDF form can be submitted by fax to 717-787-0517, emailed to RA-LI-SLMR-LLC@pa.gov , or mailed to:
Bureau of Labor Law Compliance
1301 Labor and Industry Building
651 Boas Street
Harrisburg, PA 17121
The Wage Complaint and Collection Law claim form is available in Spanish.
Examples of Wage Payment and Collection Law Violations
- Failure to pay employees their agreed upon wages without notice
- Failure to pay employees their last paycheck when employment ends
- Failure to pay employees on time according to the predetermined agreement
- Improper deductions from employee wages (such as equipment that is the employer’s responsibility but is deducted from the employee's pay)
Reminder
- Paid sick leave, holiday pay, or other hours not actually worked are not protected under the Wage Payment and Collection Act unless expressly promised in official business documents, like an employee handbook or memo.
Law Information
Resources
Developed by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division, the Workers Owed Wages (WOW) search tool provides a quick and easy way for employees to find out if they are owed money resulting from federal audits.
You can also find information on the economic reality test to determine who is an employee and who is an independent contractor.