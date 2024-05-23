The .gov means its official.

To make an application, a copy of the appropriate Industrial Board Petition must be submitted along with the items specified on the form. All fees paid to the Industrial Board MUST be separate from any fees paid to the Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety.

There is no cut off for the submission of a petition. Petitions are reviewed in the date in which they are received. If applicable, the petitioner may request an expedited review. If the petitioner requests an expedited review, please check the “EXPEDITED REVIEW” box located at the top of the appropriate form. An expedited review will require an additional non-refundable fee payable to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Complete applications requesting an expedited review will be reviewed by a plans reviewer within 7 days of receipt of the application and fee. The petition will then be voted upon by the Industrial Board at the next scheduled Industrial Board meeting. Any expedited petitions submitted for the next Industrial Board meeting must be received, reviewed by a plans reviewer and submitted back to the Industrial Board office by 10:00 a.m the business day before the scheduled meeting.

Board staff review any applications (petitions) submitted to the Board. If a submission is deficient (i.e. lacks plans, required fee or other information) the Board will return the submission to the petitioner. The Board will review properly completed petitions and determine if they can handle the request as a recommendation, direct action or if a personal hearing must be scheduled. The Board endeavors to act upon complete submissions within 60 days.

If a hearing is necessary, the Board will notify the petitioner in writing of the date, time and location of the hearing. Otherwise, the petition will be presented to the Board as a recommendation or direct action at a regularly scheduled meeting. After the Board renders a decision, an Industrial Board Order is issued to the petitioner.

All petitions submitted to the Industrial Board must be submitted on the appropriate form. Please contact the Industrial Board office at 717-787-6114 or RA-LIINDUSTRIALBOARD@pa.gov with any questions or concerns.

Uniform Construction Code - Buildings

The Buildings Section of the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety reviews plans before they are submitted to the Industrial Board for action. This review is necessary to ensure that all matters requiring Board action are addressed. Visit our Building Codes section for information on the plan review process.

Information on appeals, variances and extensions of time can be referenced in the Pennsylvania Code, Title 34, Section 403.122 of the Uniform Construction Code.

Fire and Panic - Buildings

The Buildings Section of the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety reviews plans before they are submitted to the Industrial Board for action. This review is necessary to ensure that all matters requiring Board action are addressed.

General Safety Law – Buildings

More information on General Safety Law is available here.

Boilers and Unfired Pressure Vessels

Information on Boiler and Unfired Pressure Vessels Installation Requirements is available here.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

Information on Liquefied Petroleum Gas Application Submission Requirements is available here.

Flammable and Combustible Liquids

Information on Flammable and Combustible Liquids Installation and Inspection Requirements is available here.

Bedding and Upholstery

Information regarding Bedding & Upholstery is available here.

Stuffed Toys

Information regarding Stuffed Toys is available here.

Completed applications, other required information and your payment should be mailed to:

Industrial Board

Department of Labor & Industry

651 Boas Street, Room 1622

Harrisburg, PA 17121

Petitions should not be submitted via e–mail or via facsimile. If you have any questions, please contact the Industrial Board Office at 717–787–6114 or RA-LIINDUSTRIALBOARD@pa.gov.