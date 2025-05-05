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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    myPATH Video Tutorials

    Additional myPATH Tutorials

    Accessing Accounts with Federal Tax Information

    Accessing Accounts with Federal Tax Information

    Adding a DBA Name to Your Business

    Adding a DBA Name to Your Business

    Completing the REV-1882

    Completing the REV-1882

    Creating a myPATH Profile for PURTA

    Creating a myPATH Profile for PURTA

    Filing a Malt Beverage Tax Report

    Filing a Malt Beverage Tax Report

    Filing a Parcel and Millage Report

    Filing a Parcel and Millage Report

    Filing a Quarterly W-3

    Filing a Quarterly W-3

    Filing a REV 1667

    Filing a REV-1667

    Filing Sales Tax Returns

    Filing Sales Tax Returns

    Making Estimated Payments

    Making Estimated Payments

    Making an Extension Payment

    Making Extension Payments

    How to Make Deposit Period Payments for Employer Withholding

    This video will help guide you through making a deposit period payment on myPATH as a logged in function for employer withholding accounts.

    Making a Return Payment

    Making a Return Payment

    Manually Entering 1099s or W 2s

    Manually Entering 1099s or W-2s

    Paying a Bill

    Paying a Bill

    PA Schedule DC - Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit

    Pennsylvania offers a state tax credit that can help ease child and dependent care costs for working families. Eligible Pennsylvanians can claim the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit when they file their Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Return (PA-40). This credit can range between $600 and $2,100, depending on your income level and the number of your dependents.

    Renewing a Cigarette and Tobacco License

    Renewing a Cigarette and Tobacco License

    Responding to a Letter

    Responding to a Letter

    Requesting a Corporate Lien Certificate

    Requesting a Corporate Lien Certificate

    Setting Up Due Date Reminders

    Setting Up Due Date Reminders

    Submitting a Frequency Change

    Submitting a Frequency Change

    Tracking Corporation Tax Payments and Credits

    Tracking Corporation Tax Payments and Credits

    Tracking Personal Income Tax Payments and Credits

    Tracking Personal Income Tax Payments and Credits

    Updating the Legal Name of Your Business

    Updating the Legal Name of Your Business

    Updating Your Address

    Updating Your Address