Additional myPATH Tutorials

Accessing Accounts with Federal Tax Information
Accessing Accounts with Federal Tax Information
Adding a DBA Name to Your Business
Adding a DBA Name to Your Business
Completing the REV-1882
Completing the REV-1882
Creating a myPATH Profile for PURTA
Creating a myPATH Profile for PURTA
Filing a Malt Beverage Tax Report
Filing a Malt Beverage Tax Report
Filing a Parcel and Millage Report
Filing a Parcel and Millage Report
Filing a Quarterly W-3
Filing a Quarterly W-3
Filing a REV 1667
Filing a REV-1667
Filing Sales Tax Returns
Filing Sales Tax Returns
Making Estimated Payments
Making Estimated Payments
Making an Extension Payment
Making Extension Payments
How to Make Deposit Period Payments for Employer Withholding
This video will help guide you through making a deposit period payment on myPATH as a logged in function for employer withholding accounts.
Making a Return Payment
Making a Return Payment
Manually Entering 1099s or W 2s
Manually Entering 1099s or W-2s
Paying a Bill
Paying a Bill
PA Schedule DC - Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit
Pennsylvania offers a state tax credit that can help ease child and dependent care costs for working families. Eligible Pennsylvanians can claim the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit when they file their Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Return (PA-40). This credit can range between $600 and $2,100, depending on your income level and the number of your dependents.
Renewing a Cigarette and Tobacco License
Renewing a Cigarette and Tobacco License
Responding to a Letter
Responding to a Letter
Requesting a Corporate Lien Certificate
Requesting a Corporate Lien Certificate
Setting Up Due Date Reminders
Setting Up Due Date Reminders
Submitting a Frequency Change
Submitting a Frequency Change
Tracking Corporation Tax Payments and Credits
Tracking Corporation Tax Payments and Credits
Tracking Personal Income Tax Payments and Credits
Tracking Personal Income Tax Payments and Credits
Updating the Legal Name of Your Business
Updating the Legal Name of Your Business
Updating Your Address
Updating Your Address