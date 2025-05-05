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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Career Ready PA

    ​​​​​​​​PA Career Education and Work ​Standards

    Pennsylvania’s economic future depends on having a well-educated and skilled workforce. Career Education and Work state academic standards reflect the increasing complexity and sophistication that students experience as they progress through school, focusing on the skills and continuous learning and innovation required for students to succeed in a rapidly changing workplace

    The Career Education and Work Standards address four areas of knowledge:

    • Career Awareness and Exploration
    • Employability Skills
    • Growth and Advancement
    • Personal Interests and Career Planning

    Review all academic standards and related guidance:

    For ​information about the K-12 Guidance:

    For more information about career readiness, please review the  Career Ready PA webpage. State Board of Education’s regulations of required education for all students in Pennsylvania.