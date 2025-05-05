The Career Education and Work Standards address four areas of knowledge:
- Career Awareness and Exploration
- Employability Skills
- Growth and Advancement
- Personal Interests and Career Planning
Review all academic standards and related guidance:
- Career Education and Work Standards (PDF)
- Career Standards Benchmark Guidance
- Career Readiness Learning Community (SAS)
For information about the K-12 Guidance:
For more information about career readiness, please review the Career Ready PA webpage. State Board of Education’s regulations of required education for all students in Pennsylvania.