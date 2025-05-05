ANNOUNCEMENT: If the school is still in operation, you must contact the school directly to obtain a copy of your transcript. Please review the list of Private Academic Schools that have closed.
School Services Office, Private Academic Schools can assist you in searching for a transcript if you graduated from a Private Academic School that received licensure from the Private Academic School Board and has closed (providing they sent transcripts to us for archiving). This does not pertain to prior students that attended and graduated from Nonpublic, Non-licensed Schools (Operated by a Bona Fide Church or Religious Body). Please reach out to the bona fide religious entity that owned and operated the school. This does not pertain to PA Higher (college) and Adult Education Correspondence, Career or Trade Schools. Please contact the Division of Private Licensed Schools.
If you graduated from a PUBLIC school, you must contact the school directly. You can search the public school contact information using EdNA.
Catholic Schools
If the student graduated from a Catholic School and the school has closed, please contact the Diocese in which the Catholic school resided in.
If you are unable to locate the school on the list, or the school was not a Catholic school, we suggest that you contact the local school district in which the private school resided.
Requesting a Transcript
Please review the list of Private Academic Schools that have closed prior to submitting your request. If your school is not listed, we do not have the transcripts.
Instructions: Submit a written request to the School Services Office, Attn: PAS Transcripts, 607 South Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17120.
- the name of student at time of graduation
- current mailing address, email and phone number
- name of school;
- mailing address to send transcript; and
- $3.00 per copy, check or money order, made payable to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."
If you are not the student or immediate relative of the student, please provide a release form with student's signature granting permission to the Department to release copy.
Please allow approximately four weeks to receive the requested copy.
PLEASE DO NOT COME TO THE HARRISBURG OFFICE FOR YOUR TRANSCRIPT, you must send a request in writing along with payment.
The transcripts are not housed in the office.
Questions can be directed to non-public/private schools through email at ra-nppss@pa.gov.
Closed Private Academic Schools
Private Academic School Student Transcript (12th grade only) requests. Please do not travel to the Department of Education to retrieve a transcript. You will need to supply in writing the name used at the time of graduation, the name of the school and address of the school you attended. Transcript requests can take up to four weeks to process. Copies of Diplomas are not available, nor are they reproduced. We do not verify transcripts or interpret student grades. The list below are the private academic schools that have closed and supplied the department with student transcripts (this will not include Religious, Public or Charter Schools).
Allegheny Academy
Charles E. Ellis School
Student Education Center Delaware Valley High School (Castor, Wadsworth, and Bustleton locations only)
Downingtown Industrial and Agricultural School
Ebony Prep/Pittsburgh Learning Lab (also known as The Street School)
Greenbank School
Lancaster Institute of Learning
Lincoln Preparatory
McKee Place (Youth Learning Center)
Mid Atlantic Youth Services-PA Child Care, Pittston Township
Mid Atlantic Youth Services-Western PA Child Care, Emlenton
Northeast Prep
Penn Center Academy – never licensed by the Department of Education– received accreditation by Middle States
Penn Circle
Penn Hall
Pittsburgh Tutoring
Oakland School
Right Action School (formerly Miles Varner)
Satinsky Institute for Human Resources
Sleighton School (only a few)
Saint Rose Academy
Stevens School
Swarthmore Academy
Three Rivers Academy (Britannica) – Division of Duff's Business Inst.
Upattinas Open Community School
Schools that have CLOSED and records are being stored at the Philadelphia School District – Contact: 215-400-4000 or 215-400-4780.
- Brooks
- Main Line Day
- Columbia
- Parkway
- Geneva Academy
- Summit
- LaFayette
- Upsal School for the Blind
Ashbourne School: records were previously forwarded to Wordsworth Academy in Elkins Park; however, the Academy no longer has records from this school and they are no longer accessible.
Columbia-Taylor Institute: no records available – possibly never licensed
Community Voyage School: School closed but corporate ownership of the school changed. Educational program still exists under name of Community High School, 2820 N Fourth St, Philadelphia, PA 19133. 215-425-1213.
Dynamic Springs Institute: School dropped license in lieu of accreditation in 1992. Lost accreditation in 1993. Never able to become licensed again. Student must contact Dr. Zouras at 610-353-6333 for transcripts.
Lankenau School: Philadelphia Seminary (in their archives), 7301 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA, 215-248-4616
Penn Hall Prep School: Student must write letter to: Registrar's Office, Wilson College, Chambersburg PA 17201. Include name at time of graduation, years attended and/or graduated.
Performing Arts School of Philadelphia: Merged with Crefeld School in June 1989. Academic records may be obtained from: Crefeld School, 8836 Crefeld St., Philadelphia, PA 19119, 215-242-5545.
Pittsburgh Academy: No records available.