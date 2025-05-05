ANNOUNCEMENT: If the school is still in operation, you must contact the school directly to obtain a copy of your transcript. Please review the list of Private Academic Schools that have closed.

School Services Office, Private Academic Schools can assist you in searching for a transcript if you graduated from a Private Academic School that received licensure from the Private Academic School Board and has closed (providing they sent transcripts to us for archiving). This does not pertain to prior students that attended and graduated from Nonpublic, Non-licensed Schools (Operated by a Bona Fide Church or Religious Body). Please reach out to the bona fide religious entity that owned and operated the school. This does not pertain to PA Higher (college) and Adult Education Correspondence, Career or Trade Schools. Please contact the Division of Private Licensed Schools.

If you graduated from a PUBLIC school, you must contact the school directly. You can search the public school contact information using EdNA.