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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Nonpublic/Private Schools

    ​​​​​​​State Board of Private Academic Schools

    The Board's duty is to approve or disapprove the initial and renewal licensure of private academic schools, to suspend or revoke the licensure of schools; to establish qualifications for teachers, professional staff and directors; to adopt Board policies and principles and to establish standards, rules and regulations.  The Board licenses nursery schools, kindergartens, elementary and secondary schools, special education schools, tutoring centers and educational testing and remedial centers.

      Regulations Governing Private Academic Schools
      Private Academic ​School Law

      ​Private Academic School Application Due Dates and Scheduled Meetings of the Board

      The State Board of Private Academic Schools currently meets five times a year (January, April, June, August and October) and consists of nine members who are appointed by the Secretary of Education.

      Scheduled meetings of the State Board of Private Academic Schools and application due dates are listed below.

      Below is the list of Board meeting dates and the application due dates for each Board meeting. Initial applications and Supplemental applications must adhere to the due dates. If an application is received by the required due date for a Board meeting, the application could be presented at that Board meeting.

      Board Meeting DatesApplication Due Dates
      January 16, 2026October 17, 2025
      April 17, 2026January 16, 2026
      June 26, 2026March 27, 2026
      August 21, 2026May 15, 2026
      October 16, 2026July 17, 2026

      An application must be received by the School Services Office 90 days prior to a scheduled Board meeting (see above dates). This time is necessary for staff to carefully review the application packet, request Department of Environmental Protection inspection of the school’s water and sewer, and for Department of Education to conduct an onsite evaluation (providing all necessary information is submitted and acceptable). Please do not submit a partial or incomplete application as it may be returned.

      Applications must be received by the School Services Office 90 days prior to a scheduled Board meeting.  This time is necessary for staff to carefully review an application, request inspection by the Department of Environmental Protection (if necessary) and conduct a school visit (if necessary).  Applications must be complete for submission.  If not complete, the application may be returned.  If an application is received by the due date for a specific Board meeting (dates listed above), the application will be reviewed for that Board meeting; however, if the application is not ready for presentation, it may be held until the following Board meeting.  If an application is received after a due date for a specific Board meeting, the application will be held and reviewed for the next scheduled Board meeting.

      Board Meeting Materials

      Information for the upcoming Board Meeting is available approximately one week before the meeting.

      Board Mem​​bers

      Dr. Daniel Borden, Special Education, Term expires 01/01/2028

      Mr. Douglas Carlquist, Special Education, Term expires 08/18/2028

      Dr. Erin Cameron, Early Childhood, Term expires 01/19/2029

      Dr. Abby Mahone, Early Childhood, Elementary/Secondary, Term expires 08/18/2028

      Dr. Cathy Rohrer, Elementary, Montessori, Term expires 2/10/2028

      Ms. Amy Richert, Special Education, Term expires 01/19/2029

      Ms. Carissa Swiss, Early Childhood, Montessori, Term expires 01/19/2029